2019 NBA Draft grades: Warriors' three selections earn mixed reviews

NBA draft night came and went in a blur Thursday.

When the trades were finished and the dust settled, the injury-ravaged Warriors were left with three prospects they hope can help them at some point.

They drafted Michigan shooting guard Jordan Poole in Round 1, and then took Alen Smailagic and Eric Paschall in the second.

Warriors fans hope these prospects can help fill the voids left by the injured Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, but that might not be the case.

Here's how writers graded the Dubs' draft. Some graded the class as a whole, while others graded each prospect. And some only graded the first round.

Warriors draft picks

First round (No. 28 overall): Jordan Poole, G, Michigan

Second round (no. 39 overall via Pelicans): Alen Smailagic, F, Santa Cruz Warriors

Second round (No. 41 overall): Eric Paschall, F, Villanova





Grades

CBS Sports

Grade: Poole (D), Smailagic (D), Paschall (A)

What they're saying on Poole: "This doesn't make sense to me. With so many upside guys on the board, if you're Golden State, I'd want to get someone with greater upside or someone who can help me next season. I'm not sure Poole's either one of those things."

What they're saying on Smailagic: "He's an intriguing developmental big with upside, but still has a ways to go to being a productive NBA player."

What they're saying on Paschall: "This is a dream fit. Paschall's a great 3-point shooter and a projectable role player who can be productive on a cheap deal for the Warriors, who enter the offseason in need of players fitting that exact mold."









The Ringer

Grade: Poole (A)

What they're saying: "But Poole has more talent than he got to show in college. He's a great 3-point shooter who can also put the ball on the floor and make plays on the move. The big question for him is his defense, but his well-rounded offensive game should allow him to quickly jump Evans in the pecking order in Golden State. The injury-ravaged Warriors will need a lot from Poole next season. He could be up for it."





Bleacher Report

Grade: B+

What they're saying: "Poole offers high-potential shooting to a roster that―despite having Stephen Curry―legitimately needs it. Golden State severely lacked perimeter options when Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were unavailable; Poole could help change that in a small yet meaningful way. Smailagic, incidentally, played for the Warriors' G League team in 2018-19 but wasn't NBA-eligible until now."





Sports Illustrated

Grade: Poole (B-)

What they're saying: "This is a flier for the Warriors, who will hope to take Poole's talent and turn him into a viable rotation player long-term. He's a naturally gifted shooter who excelled on the workout circuit but struggled with consistency at Michigan. The Warriors picked up another second-rounder that should allow them to find a player who's closer to contributing. This is a bit of a surprise, but not altogether a reach for Golden State. If he puts it together, he can help them, but it may not be this season."





Rotoworld

Grade: D

What they're saying: "The banged up Dubs added SG Jordan Poole, who wasn't projected to be a first-round pick, but is a decent shooter with very limited upside, then followed him up with project PF Alen Smailagic at 39, and finished off the draft with shooter F Eric Paschall at 41. Paschall might be the best of their three picks, and I just don't feel like the Warriors got guys who will help fill the holes left by Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant's injuries."



