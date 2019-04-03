2019 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Rob Dauster
NBC Sports

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until May 29th to remove their name from consideration and return to college.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

One change worth remembering here is that underclassmen are now allowed to hire an agent to help them navigate their way through the NBA draft process, and that is expected to increase the number of players that test the waters of the draft. 

The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

This will be updated throughout the spring, as more and more players put their names in the mix. 

DECLARED, REMAINING IN DRAFT

TESTING THE WATER

  • JORDAN BONE, Tennessee

  • OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse

  • CHARLIE BROWN, Saint Joseph’s

  • AMIR COFFEY, Minnesota

  • STEVE ENOCH, Louisville

  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois

  • TALEN HORTON-TUCKER, Iowa State

  • NATHAN KNIGHT, William & Mary

  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia

  • JALEN LECQUE, N.C. State

  • JORDAN NWORA, Louisville

  • MIYE ONI, Yale

  • REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State

  • ISAIAH REESE, Canisius

  • DERRIK SMITS, Valparaiso

  • JIMMY WHITT, SMU

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

  • JALEN PICKETT, Siena

What to Read Next