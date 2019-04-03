2019 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until May 29th to remove their name from consideration and return to college.
One change worth remembering here is that underclassmen are now allowed to hire an agent to help them navigate their way through the NBA draft process, and that is expected to increase the number of players that test the waters of the draft.
The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
This will be updated throughout the spring, as more and more players put their names in the mix.
DECLARED, REMAINING IN DRAFT
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
BOL BOL, Oregon
KY BOWMAN, Boston College
DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
DARIUS GARLAND, Vanderbilt
DEWAN HERNANDEZ, Miami
NASSIR LITTLE, UNC
JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
JA MORANT, Murray State
SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
NAZ REID, LSU
SIMI SHITTU, Vanderbilt
COBY WHITE, UNC
KRIS WILKES, UCLA
TESTING THE WATER
JORDAN BONE, Tennessee
OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
CHARLIE BROWN, Saint Joseph’s
AMIR COFFEY, Minnesota
STEVE ENOCH, Louisville
EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
NATHAN KNIGHT, William & Mary
SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
JALEN LECQUE, N.C. State
JORDAN NWORA, Louisville
MIYE ONI, Yale
REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
DERRIK SMITS, Valparaiso
JIMMY WHITT, SMU
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
JALEN PICKETT, Siena