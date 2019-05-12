When is the 2019 NBA Draft Combine: Date, time, TV channel, attendants. originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

NBA Draft season is now upon us. With the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery just days away, the 2019 NBA Combine will be soon to follow.

66 of the top NBA prospects in the world will head to the Windy City for live scrimmages, agility and strength testing, and to give teams their first opportunity to interview potential building blocks of their franchises.

Some names to take note of that will be in attendance include:

Zion Williamson

Ja Morant

Jarrett Culver

R.J. Barrett

De'Andre Hunter

When is the 2019 NBA Combine?

The 2019 NBA Combine will take place at Quest Multisport in Chicago on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17.

How to watch or stream the 2019 NBA Combine:

ESPN 2 will provide coverage both days from 3-7 p.m. E.T.

Full list of players expected to attend:

Player Name (College/Club)

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil (Virginia Tech)

Barrett, RJ (Duke)

Bassey, Charles (Western Kentucky)

Bazley, Darius (Princeton HS (OH))

Bol, Bol (Oregon)

Bone, Jordan (Tennessee)

Bowen, Brian (Sydney Kings (Australia))

Bowman, Ky (Boston College)

Brazdeikis, Ignas (Michigan)

Brown, Moses (UCLA)

Clarke, Brandon (Gonzaga)

Claxton, Nicolas (Georgia)

Culver, Jarrett (Texas Tech)

Dort, Luguentz (Arizona State)

Dotson, Devon (Kansas)

Edwards, Carsen (Purdue)

Fernando, Bruno (Maryland)

Gafford, Daniel (Arkansas)

Garland, Darius (Vanderbilt)

Grimes, Quentin (Kansas)

Guy, Kyle (Virginia)

Hands, Jaylen (UCLA)

Hayes, Jaxson (Texas)

Herro, Tyler (Kentucky)

Hoard, Jaylen (Wake Forest)

Horton-Tucker, Talen (Iowa State)

Hunter, De'Andre (Virginia)

Jerome, Ty (Virginia)

Johnson, Cameron (North Carolina)

Johnson, Keldon (Kentucky)

Kabengele, Mfiondu (Florida State)

King, Louis (Oregon)

Langford, Romeo (Indiana)

Lawson, Dedric (Kansas)

Lecque, Jalen (Brewster Academy (NH))

Little, Nassir (North Carolina)

Matthews, Charles (Michigan)

McDaniels, Jalen (San Diego State)

Morant, Ja (Murray State)

Norvell Jr., Zach (Gonzaga)

Nowell, Jaylen (Washington)

Nwora, Jordan (Louisville)

Okeke, Chuma (Auburn)

Okpala, KZ (Stanford)

Oni, Miye (Yale)

Paschall, Eric (Villanova)

Ponds, Shamorie (St. John's)

Poole, Jordan (Michigan)

Porter Jr., Kevin (USC)

Porter, Jontay (Missouri)

Queta, Neemias (Utah State)

Reddish, Cam (Duke)

Reid, Naz (LSU)

Roby, Isaiah (Nebraska)

Samanic, Luka (Olimpija (Slovenia))

Schofield, Admiral (Tennessee)

Shittu, Simisola (Vanderbilt)

Tillie, Killian (Gonzaga)

Washington Jr., PJ (Kentucky)

Waters, Tremont (LSU)

Weatherspoon, Quinndary (Mississippi State)

White, Coby (North Carolina)

Wilkes, Kris (UCLA)

Williams, Grant (Tennessee)

Williamson, Zion (Duke)

Windler, Dylan (Belmont)





































































































































