NASCAR Cup Series race start times announced for 2019

NASCAR has announced its race start times for the 2019 Cup Series season, with a notable change in start time for the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After a start time of 3 p.m. ET this year, next season’s race will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on NBCSN.

“Moving the start time for the September race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is fitting because it will deliver a better experience for our fans attending the race, and kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in primetime,” said Steve Herbst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Broadcasting and Production in a press release. “Each race weekend, including Las Vegas, is unique, and we work collaboratively with broadcast partners, teams and tracks to ensure the ideal timing is selected for our events.”

Other notable start times:

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The March 31 race at Texas Motor Speedway will start one hour later, moving from a 2 p.m. ET start to 3 p.m. ET. The race also moves to FOX.

The start time for New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s July 22 starts one hour later, moving from 2 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET.

Martinsville Speedway’s Oct. 28 playoff shifts a half-hour later to a 3 p.m. ET start.

Here’s the full schedule with start times and TV and radio networks:

DATE RACE NETWORK RACE START (ET) RADIO Sun, Feb 10, 2019 Daytona 500 Qualifying FOX 12:00 PM MRN Sun, Feb 10, 2019 The Clash FS1 3:00 PM MRN Thu, Feb 14, 2019 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 PM MRN Sun, Feb 17, 2019 Daytona 500 FOX 2:30 PM MRN Sun, Feb 24, 2019 Atlanta FOX 2:00 PM PRN Sun, Mar 03, 2019 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 PM PRN Sun, Mar 10, 2019 ISM Raceway FOX 3:30 PM MRN Sun, Mar 17, 2019 Auto Club Speedway FOX 3:30 PM MRN Sun, Mar 24, 2019 Martinsville FS1 2:00 PM MRN Sun, Mar 31, 2019 Texas FOX 3:00 PM PRN Sun, Apr 07, 2019 Bristol FS1 2:00 PM PRN Sat, Apr 13, 2019 Richmond FOX 7:30 PM MRN Sun, Apr 28, 2019 Talladega FOX 2:00 PM MRN Sun, May 05, 2019 Dover FS1 2:00 PM MRN Sat, May 11, 2019 Kansas FS1 7:30 PM MRN Sat, May 18, 2019 All-Star Open FS1 6:00 PM MRN Sat, May 18, 2019 All-Star Race FS1 8:00 PM MRN Sun, May 26, 2019 Charlotte FOX 6:00 PM PRN Sun, Jun 02, 2019 Pocono FS1 2:00 PM MRN Sun, Jun 09, 2019 Michigan FS1 2:00 PM MRN Sun, Jun 23, 2019 Sonoma FS1 3:00 PM PRN Sun, Jun 30, 2019 Chicagoland NBCSN 3:00 PM MRN Sat, Jul 06, 2019 Daytona NBC 7:30 PM MRN Sat, Jul 13, 2019 Kentucky NBCSN 7:30 PM PRN Sun, Jul 21, 2019 New Hampshire NBCSN 3:00 PM PRN Sun, Jul 28, 2019 Pocono NBCSN 3:00 PM MRN Sun, Aug 04, 2019 Watkins Glen NBCSN 3:00 PM MRN Sun, Aug 11, 2019 Michigan NBCSN 3:00 PM MRN Sat, Aug 17, 2019 Bristol NBCSN 7:30 PM PRN Sun, Sep 01, 2019 Darlington NBCSN 6:00 PM MRN Sun, Sep 08, 2019 Indianapolis NBC 2:00 PM IMS Sun, Sep 15, 2019 Las Vegas NBCSN 7:00 PM PRN Sat, Sep 21, 2019 Richmond NBCSN 7:30 PM MRN Sun, Sep 29, 2019 Charlotte NBC 2:30 PM PRN Sun, Oct 06, 2019 Dover NBCSN 2:30 PM MRN Sun, Oct 13, 2019 Talladega NBC 2:00 PM MRN Sun, Oct 20, 2019 Kansas NBC 2:30 PM MRN Sun, Oct 27, 2019 Martinsville NBCSN 3:00 PM MRN Sun, Nov 03, 2019 Texas NBCSN 3:00 PM PRN Sun, Nov 10, 2019 ISM Raceway NBC 2:30 PM MRN Sun, Nov 17, 2019 Homestead-Miami NBC 3:00 PM MRN

