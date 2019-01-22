2019 MLB win totals: Red Sox aren't projected as top team in AL

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston
The Red Sox had the best record in baseball last season, but the sportsbooks don't see them repeating that feat.

2019 MLB win totals: Red Sox aren't projected as top team in AL

The Red Sox had the best record in baseball last season, but the sportsbooks don't see them repeating that feat.

2019 MLB win totals: Red Sox aren't projected as top team in AL originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games in 2018, and manager Alex Cora believes they'll have just as much success in 2019.

The oddsmakers aren't so sure, however.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The sports gambling website BetOnline.ag recently released its projected win totals for all 30 Major League Baseball teams in the 2019 regular season. And surprisingly, the defending World Series champion Red Sox aren't leading the pack.

Boston is pegged at 95 1/2 wins in 2019, tied with the rival New York Yankees and behind the Houston Astros, who are projected to win an MLB-best 96 1/2 games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the way in the National League at 94 1/2 wins after falling to the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series.

So, why are the sportsbooks projecting a 12 1/2-win drop-off for Boston in 2019?

For one, it's nearly impossible to win 108 games in one season, let alone in back-to-back campaigns. And while the Sox have most of their core intact, there are concerns about the bullpen, as Joe Kelly already is gone and free agent closer Craig Kimbrel isn't likely to return, either.

Houston essentially returns the same squad that won 103 games last season while New York has made significant moves this offseason, so both are legitimate threats to knock off the defending champs in 2019.

Here's a look at the projected win totals for every MLB team, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

Projected MLB Win Totals (From Highest to Lowest)
Houston Astros: 96½ 
Boston Red Sox: 95½ 
New York Yankees: 95½ 
Los Angeles Dodgers: 94½ 
Cleveland Indians: 90½ 
Chicago Cubs: 88½ 
St. Louis Cardinals: 88½ 
Washington Nationals: 87½ 
Milwaukee Brewers: 84½ 
Minnesota Twins: 84½ 
New York Mets: 84½
Philadelphia Phillies: 84½ 
Tampa Bay Rays: 84½ 
Atlanta Braves: 83½ 
Los Angeles Angels: 83½ 
Oakland Athletics: 83½ 
Colorado Rockies: 82½  
San Diego Padres: 78½ 
Arizona Diamondbacks: 77½ 
Cincinnati Reds: 77½ 
Pittsburgh Pirates: 77½  
Toronto Blue Jays: 77½  
Chicago White Sox: 75½  
Seattle Mariners: 74½ 
San Francisco Giants: 73½ 
Texas Rangers: 70½ 
Kansas City Royals: 69½ 
Detroit Tigers: 67½ 
Miami Marlins: 65½ 
Baltimore Orioles: 60½





























Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next