2019 MLB win totals: Red Sox aren't projected as top team in AL
The Boston Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games in 2018, and manager Alex Cora believes they'll have just as much success in 2019.
The oddsmakers aren't so sure, however.
The sports gambling website BetOnline.ag recently released its projected win totals for all 30 Major League Baseball teams in the 2019 regular season. And surprisingly, the defending World Series champion Red Sox aren't leading the pack.
Boston is pegged at 95 1/2 wins in 2019, tied with the rival New York Yankees and behind the Houston Astros, who are projected to win an MLB-best 96 1/2 games.
The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the way in the National League at 94 1/2 wins after falling to the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series.
So, why are the sportsbooks projecting a 12 1/2-win drop-off for Boston in 2019?
For one, it's nearly impossible to win 108 games in one season, let alone in back-to-back campaigns. And while the Sox have most of their core intact, there are concerns about the bullpen, as Joe Kelly already is gone and free agent closer Craig Kimbrel isn't likely to return, either.
Houston essentially returns the same squad that won 103 games last season while New York has made significant moves this offseason, so both are legitimate threats to knock off the defending champs in 2019.
Here's a look at the projected win totals for every MLB team, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:
Projected MLB Win Totals (From Highest to Lowest)
Houston Astros: 96½
Boston Red Sox: 95½
New York Yankees: 95½
Los Angeles Dodgers: 94½
Cleveland Indians: 90½
Chicago Cubs: 88½
St. Louis Cardinals: 88½
Washington Nationals: 87½
Milwaukee Brewers: 84½
Minnesota Twins: 84½
New York Mets: 84½
Philadelphia Phillies: 84½
Tampa Bay Rays: 84½
Atlanta Braves: 83½
Los Angeles Angels: 83½
Oakland Athletics: 83½
Colorado Rockies: 82½
San Diego Padres: 78½
Arizona Diamondbacks: 77½
Cincinnati Reds: 77½
Pittsburgh Pirates: 77½
Toronto Blue Jays: 77½
Chicago White Sox: 75½
Seattle Mariners: 74½
San Francisco Giants: 73½
Texas Rangers: 70½
Kansas City Royals: 69½
Detroit Tigers: 67½
Miami Marlins: 65½
Baltimore Orioles: 60½
