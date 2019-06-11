2019 MLB All-Star Game voting update: Harper struggles early, Rendon, Soto need fan support originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

When the MLB published the first returns of the National League All-Star Game preliminary voting results Tuesday, there were a few familiar names on the list, including one that, surprisingly, didn't receive as many votes as expected.

That's right, former Nationals All-Star Bryce Harper is on track to not make the All-Star roster this year, his first with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper has, so far, only received 242,719 votes, the tenth-most of any National League outfielder. But, under the new All-Star Game voting rules, only the top nine outfielder move on to the next round of voting. That said, Harper is only 269 votes behing the Dodgers Alex Verdugo, the ninth-place outfielder.

The former Nat is currently slashing .251/.356/.466 with 11 homers.

Of the four current Nationals that made the updated list, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto are the closest to making the next round of voting, though an outpouring of support will be needed in order for the pair to advance.

Soto, only 80,000 votes behind Harper, has the 12th-most voted of National League outfielders (161,939) and could potentially move on to the second round of voting.

Washington's young outfielder is currently batting .286 with 10 homers so far, the third-most of all the Nationals.

Just over 178,000 fans voted for Rendon so far, the fifth-most votes of any third baseman. But only the top-three vote getters advance to the next round of voting, and Rendon is close to 100,000 votes away from the third-place Justin Turner of the Dodgers.

Rendon leads the Nats with 12 homers, 19 doubles and a .626 slugging percentage.

The two other Nats on the list––second baseman Brian Dozier and shortstop Trea Turner, each have just over 65,000 votes and are in ninth and 10th place in their positions, respectively.

Primary voting for the All-Star Game ballot ends at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, June 21. Here's where fans can vote.