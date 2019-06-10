2019 MLB All-Star Game voting update: Where the Red Sox stack up originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

MLB fans have noticed the Red Sox's overall struggles in 2019, and have taken to the polls to voice their disappointment.

As for position players, just J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts appear primed to advance to the next round of voting roughly two weeks since the voting process began. Last year, Boston had five All-Stars - Betts, Martinez, Mitch Moreland, Craig Kimbrel and Chris Sale.

Martinez, who's hitting .296 with a .899 OPS and 12 home runs, received the most votes for any American League designated hitter. Betts (.267 BA, 10HR), the reigning AL MVP, sits in fifth place among outfielders. The top-nine outfield vote-getters advance to the final round of voting.

Notably, rookie Michael Chavis has bursted into the top-five in the second base position despite playing in only 45 games. Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts are currently on the outside looking in.

First All-Star voting balloting update is out...top 3 at each position go to Election Day finals.



Vazquez 5th - C

Moreland 8th - 1B

Chavis 5th - 2B

Devers 4th - 3B

Bogaerts 5th - SS

Martinez 1st - DH

Betts 5th - OF (top 9 move on)

Benintendi 12th - OF

Bradley Jr. 15th - OF



















For the first phase of the All-Star voting process, which the MLB has deemed "The Primary," each team nominates one player for each position. Essentially, every team's starting lineup is eligible for Primary voting. This segment of the voting process, which ends on June 21, will cut the pool down to the top-three players at each infield position and the top-nine outfielders.

After the Primary whittles each position group down, the voting process shifts to "The Election," which will ultimately decide the American and National League All-Star teams. The Election begins on June 26, and only lasts a day. To vote, check out this site...the Red Sox can use all the help they can get.

