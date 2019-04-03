2019 MLB Power Rankings: Don't look now but Chicago is in full panic mode already originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The calendar flipping to April is supposed to mean something.

It's supposed to mean warm weather. It's supposed to mean the start of Cubs' Season of Reckoning or whatever marketable slogan they're yelling at us. It's supposed to mean Eloy takes the league by storm while the plucky White Sox overachieve.

[extremely Stephen A. Smith voice] HOWEVER. That has not happened, in any sense, at all.

There are *multiple* days of snow possible in Chicago's 10-day forecast. The Cubs still cannot really throw strikes and haven't won since Opening Day. Eloy's hitting .133 with six strikeouts in 17 plate apperances. This is *not* what we were promised.

This brings us to our powerful rankings. These Power Rankings were not kind to Chicago teams this week, as the White Sox dropped a few spots but the Cubs took a TUMBLE. I'm sorry, fans, I cannot help you. The rankings are so powerful that they have a mind of their own.

Want to see just how far the Cubs fell? Want to see how your non-Chicago team fared? Want to just peruse to feel consuming anger?

