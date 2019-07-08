2019 MLB Home Run Derby live steam: How to watch competition online
2019 MLB Home Run Derby live steam: How to watch competition online originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com
The best defensive player in baseball will get a chance to show off his bat in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby in Cleveland on Monday night.
A's third baseman Matt Chapman, who leads Oakland with 21 homers this season, will take on Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round.
Chapman, who was named to his first All-Star team, replaced reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich as the No. 1 seed in the derby.
Here's how the eight-player bracket looks:
First-round
No. 1 seed -- Chapman -- 13 home runs
No. 8 seed -- Guerrero Jr. -- 29 home runs
No. 4 seed -- Alex Bregman -- 16 home runs
No. 5 seed -- Joc Pederson -- 21 home runs
No. 2 seed -- Pete Alonso -- 14 home runs
No. 7 seed -- Carlos Santana -- 13 home runs
No. 3 seed -- Josh Bell -- 18 home runs
No. 6 seed -- Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 25 home runs
Semifinals
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- 29 home runs (Eight HR in one-minute swing-off -- One HR in first three-swing tiebreaker -- Two HR is second three-swing tiebreaker)
Joc Pederson -- 29 home runs Eight in one-minute swing-off -- One HR in three-swing tiebreaker -- One HR in second three-swing tiebreaker)
Pete Alonso -- 20 home runs
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 19 home runs
Final
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- 22 home runs
Pete Alonso -- 23 home runs
Here's how to watch the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on TV and online.
When: Monday, July 8, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT.
TV: ESPN
Live stream: Watch ESPN