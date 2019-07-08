2019 MLB Home Run Derby live steam: How to watch competition online originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The best defensive player in baseball will get a chance to show off his bat in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby in Cleveland on Monday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A's third baseman Matt Chapman, who leads Oakland with 21 homers this season, will take on Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round.

Chapman, who was named to his first All-Star team, replaced reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich as the No. 1 seed in the derby.

Here's how the eight-player bracket looks:

First-round

No. 1 seed -- Chapman -- 13 home runs

No. 8 seed -- Guerrero Jr. -- 29 home runs



No. 4 seed -- Alex Bregman -- 16 home runs

No. 5 seed -- Joc Pederson -- 21 home runs



No. 2 seed -- Pete Alonso -- 14 home runs

No. 7 seed -- Carlos Santana -- 13 home runs



No. 3 seed -- Josh Bell -- 18 home runs

No. 6 seed -- Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 25 home runs



Semifinals

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- 29 home runs (Eight HR in one-minute swing-off -- One HR in first three-swing tiebreaker -- Two HR is second three-swing tiebreaker)

Joc Pederson -- 29 home runs Eight in one-minute swing-off -- One HR in three-swing tiebreaker -- One HR in second three-swing tiebreaker)



Pete Alonso -- 20 home runs

Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 19 home runs



Final

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- 22 home runs

Pete Alonso -- 23 home runs



Here's how to watch the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on TV and online.

When: Monday, July 8, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN







