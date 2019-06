2019 Michigan/Texas complete NASCAR weekend schedules

on Friday.

The schedule is subject to change. All times at Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule

Texas Motor Speedway

Thursday, June 6

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m., Truck Series practice (No TV)

5:05 p.m. - 5:55 p.m., Truck Series practice (No TV)

Friday, June 7

5:35 p.m., Truck Series qualifying (TV: NASCAR.com)

9 p.m., Truck Series Speedycash.com 400 race (TV: FS1)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series & Xfinity Series schedule

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, June 7







1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: Fox Sports 2 - FS2 - Tape Delayed until 4 p.m.)

4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN - Tape Delayed until 5 p.m.)

6 p.m. ARCA Series race (100 laps - 200 miles) (TV: FS1)

Saturday, June 8

10:35 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: Fox Sports 2 - FS1)

12:05 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

1:30 p.m., Xfinity Series LTi Printing 125 race (125 laps - 250 miles) - Green flag 1:46 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, June 2

2 p.m., Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race (200 laps - 400 miles) - Green flag 2:10 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

