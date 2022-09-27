A 2019 lawsuit filed by parents of Cade Mays vs. UGA athletics, others reaches an end

Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Cade Mays (77) works out prior to the game at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A lawsuit filed by the parents of a former Georgia football offensive lineman against the University of Georgia Athletic Association and the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and others has come to an end after more than two and half years of legal maneuvering.

An attorney for the parents of Cade Mays filed with the State Court of Clarke County on Aug. 25 to “dismiss the action with prejudice.”

A dismissal “with prejudice,” often means the case has been settled by the parties.

More: 'Still a lot in the air,' on Javon Bullard's discipline. What UGA has next at his position

Kevin and Melinda Mays were seeking damages after the father’s right pinky finger was partially amputated on the hinge of a folding chair in Sanford Stadium’s club level as he attempted to stand up during a recruiting official visit at UGA on Dec. 15, 2017.

In a statement to the Athens Banner-Herald, UGA athletics said: "We are pleased the lawsuit is resolved, and we wish the Mays family the best.”

When the lawsuit was filed on Dec. 5, 2019, Kevin Mays was seeking $3 million to pay for bills, pain and suffering, lost wages and attorney fees. Another $500,000 was sought for Melinda Mays for a “loss of consortium.”

More: Georgia football's latest victory shows unbeaten regular season may not be a cakewalk

UGA athletics and the Board of Regents of USG sent an offer of judgment on June 9, which is an offer of a settlement, according to online court records.

No settlement figure was available.

Kevin Mays did not respond for a request to comment. Neither did Robin Loeb, the Atlanta-based attorney who represented the family in the lawsuit.

Other defendants in the case included corporate furniture retailer DeKalb Office and Mity-Lite, the manufacturer of the folding chair.

James and Kevin Mays through their attorney, also dismissed with prejudice Mity-Lite on Nov. 15, 2021 and DeKalb Office on Sept. 14, 2021.

Cade Mays transferred to Tennessee in January 2020 at the same time the lawsuit brought by his parents came to light publicly.

Story continues

Mays started 18 games for Georgia in 2018 and 2019 and then started all 17 games he played in at Tennessee in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Carolina Panthers selected Mays in the sixth round of the NFL draft this spring.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Parents of ex-Georgia OL Cade Mayes end lawsuit vs. UGA athletics