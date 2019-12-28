2019 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson, Ohio State NFL draft prospects 49ers should watch

The 49ers entered the NFL draft last year with holes galore. That won't be true this time around when they're on the clock next April.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are in a great position. They can locate positions to upgrade and wouldn't be knocked if they traded down to acquire more picks. With that being said, Lynch and the team's scouts should be locked in on Saturday night.

Even though the 49ers' focus is on Seattle with their showdown Sunday against the Seahawks, the front office can identify building blocks for the future when Clemson takes on Ohio State in the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. The second College Football Playoff Semifinal is full of talent, to say the least.

While the 49ers would love to see Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah fall in their laps at the end of the first round, that simply isn't happening. That doesn't mean there isn't is a plethora of prospects to watch.

Here are six players the 49ers should have their eyes on in the Fiesta Bowl.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

It's no surprise the 49ers need to take a long look at this loaded wide receiver draft class. With the draft being so stacked at the position in 2020, plenty of big-time players will fall down the draft. Higgins certainly could be on the board when the 49ers are on the clock late in the first round.

He could be the perfect weapon for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, too.

Higgins, listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, would be a huge target for Jimmy G. He has been Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence's best friend the last two years where the wideout has combined to grab 111 receptions for 2,018 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Higgins is the top rated college receiver in the country by Pro Football Focus with a 91.6 overall grade. The 49ers have seen too many passes fall off their receivers' hands this season. That won't happen with Higgins.

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

Hill is a much different receiver than Higgins. Listed at a generous 6-0, 195 pounds, Hill doesn't bring the same kind of catch radius that Shanahan might be looking for.

While his numbers have taken a dive this year as a senior going from QB Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields, Hill still has managed to scored 10 TDs this season. He has 20 in his four-year career for the Buckeyes.

He has some pretty impressive hands, too.

Hill will be an option for the 49ers if they opt to trade out of the first round, or if they trade up with one of their two fifth-round picks.

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Wade is a physical cornerback at 6-1, 194 pounds. He has four tackles four loss this season to go along with two sacks and two forced fumbles.

The redshirt sophomore has manned the slot this season for Ohio State, though many believe he can move outside. That should be music to the 49ers' ears.

Richard Sherman proved this season that he's still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy. Behind him, however, the 49ers have question marks among their cornerbacks.

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

If the 49ers don't grab Wade or another corner, they could look at Terrell. With Trayvon Mullen excelling as a rookie with the Raiders, Terrell has taken over at Clemson's top cover-man.

Though he only has two interceptions this season, Terrell has been dominant. Opposing quarterbacks know not to look his way. The 6-1, 191-pound junior has allowed just 15 catches for 192 yards this season.

He had a pretty big interception earlier this year at Levi's Stadium, too.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Slow down, no need to yell. Yes, the 49ers have an array of running backs but this makes more sense than you might think.

Matt Breida is a restricted free agent after this season, Tevin Coleman doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract for next year and it also seems likely the front office moves on from Jerick McKinnon, who has missed the last two seasons with injuries after signing a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018.

Raheem Mostert has been a huge surprise this season, but probably is better served as a No. 2. Dobbins, however, can be the lead man. The 5-10, 217-pound junior has 4,285 career rushing yards in three seasons at Ohio State, and also has scored 42 total touchdowns.

The 49ers are in a great spot where they could take the best player available with their top pick. If Dobbins hasn't had his name called at the end of the first round, it shouldn't be a shock if San Francisco thinks long and hard about selecting him.

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

We already explained the logic in the 49ers looking at a running back, and Etienne is about as good as they come in college.

The 5-10, 210-pound junior leads college football at 8.2 yards per carry and already has scored 58 totals TDs in three season. He's an elusive playmaker who knows how to make tacklers miss.

Travis Etienne

J.K. Dobbins

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kennedy Brooks



Doak Walker Award: 🏆



PFF Pick: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson



Etienne has been sensational at Clemson. He flat out is too talented to not at least take a look at.

