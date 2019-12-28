2019 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson, Ohio State NFL draft prospects Raiders should watch

We learned a few very important things from Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock's first draft class together with the Raiders.

First, the head coach and general manager are quite good at evaluating talent as they put together one of the most productive rookie classes in recent NFL history. Second, they scout the most important games in college football quite heavily.

That approach led to the Raiders selecting four players from last year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Clemson and Alabama, with Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow all joining the Silver and Black.

That injection of championship culture has helped Gruden and Mayock turn the ship around. Mayock and the Raiders' scouts undoubtedly will have their eyes fixed on Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night when No. 2 Oio State and No. 3 Clemson battle in the second 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

The Raiders have lots of needs and these two juggernauts have the prospects to fill them. Let's take a look at the five prospects for the Silver and Black to watch in Glendale. (Yes, while Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah would look great in Silver and Black both will be off the board early, so they will not be featured in this breakdown. Should the Raiders trade up in the draft, it goes without saying that both will be on their radar.)

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

In the 2019 Peach Bowl breakdown, I all but penciled in Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as a Raiders if he's still on the board. You can do the same with Simmons.

He's the best linebacker in the draft class. An athletic mutant who can run side-to-side, cover running backs and tight ends and also play some hybrid safety. Simmons has played 650 snaps this season for Clemson with 230 coming in the slot and 107 at deep safety.

Isaiah Simmons is so effective w/the blitz because of his timing & anticipation w/the snap count, as well as his closing speed to quickly shoot the gap & taking down the QB.



He ended the night w/11 tackles, 3.5 TFL & 2 sacks. Consistently blows up plays. #GiantsPride #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/01MJX11QOO



— WBG84 (@WBG84) October 4, 2019

The Raiders need to fill their gaping hole at linebacker. Simmons likely won't fall to them, but if there is some way they can snag Lamb and Simmons with their two first-round picks, Gruden will be as happy as a pig in mud.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

If the Raiders miss out on the likes of Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs in the first round, have no fear Raider Nation, there's still a number of stud wideouts for them to choose from.

Given Gruden and Mayock's affinity for Clemson guys and how successful the current rookies are, it wouldn't be a shock to see them go back to the well a few times.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds Higgins is the perfect big-body receiver. He is adept at going up and high-pointing the ball and making contested catches.

His hands rank second to none in the class, as Higgins as only dropped five passes over the last two seasons for Clemson.

Gruden said he wants to start stretching the field, and Higgins can help him do that in Las Vegas.

I mean ...

Need I say more?

K.J. Hill. WR. Ohio State

Higgins, Lamb, Ruggs and Jeudy all are solid Day 1 receivers for the Raiders to look at. But given the Silver and Black's overall lack of talent on the outside, they absolutely should draft two or three wide receivers over the course of the draft.

Hill has had a down year in Columbus, Ohio after blowing up during his junior season as one of Dwayne Haskins' favorite targets. At 5-foot-11, 198 pounds Hill projects as a sub-package wide receiver in the NFL. He doesn't have the breakaway speed needed to separate down the field, but is good after the catch and has improved his route running this season.

RT ".@BarstoolOSU If you listen closely you can hear the hearts of 100,000 Penn State fans break in half"



Courtesy of #OhioState WR K.J. Hill. 👍🏻

🅾️ 🙌🏻 and #GoBucks



pic.twitter.com/L0aayOArqS









— Buckeye Fans Only (@buckeyefansonly) December 24, 2019

His hands aren't bad either.

A season full of incredible K.J. Hill snags is less than a week away 🙌



(📍 @TheMaytagMan) pic.twitter.com/6pXLZANd3x



— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 18, 2019

I'd expect him to be on the Raiders board later in the draft.

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Raiders drafted a Clemson cornerback last year. Trayvon Mullen, as it turns out, is damn good. Why not select his college secondary mate and lock down the outside for a decade.

A.J. Terrell (6-foot-1, 191 pounds) has had a terrific junior season. It's been so good that teams have just stopped throwing his way entirely. Terrell only has been targeted 30 times this season out of 313 coverage snaps, allowing just 15 catches 192 yards and a 53.8 passer rating.

Cornerback isn't one of the Raiders' biggest needs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Raiders go after Terrell on Day 2 of the draft.

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

The same logic used on Terrell applies to Wade.

The redshirt sophomore has locked down the slot for the Buckeyes this season. While most believe he's better suited for the outside at the next level, the Raiders could take a look at him to relieve Lamarcus Joyner after the veteran's underwhelming first season in silver and black.

Wade is a physical corner and an exceptional tackler. This year's cornerback class is pretty good, so if Wade slides to the late second or third round the Raiders could pounce.

2019 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson, Ohio State NFL draft prospects Raiders should watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area