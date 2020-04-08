How the 2019 FCS draft class fared

(Stats Perform) - The smallest FCS class in the NFL Draft in 16 years didn't quite produce sweet production last year.

The "small school" level often provides value to their teams - with talented players going in later rounds of the draft - but the 13 FCS selections collectively disappointed in 2019.

Following is a review of how the first season went for the FCS selections.

The 2020 draft will be held April 23-25.

Houston Texans: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State (Round 1, 23rd overall selection) - Signed a four-year, $12.2 million rookie contract, but was limited to eight games due to a partially torn MCL. Still, he developed enough to make the all-rookie team selected by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Los Angeles Chargers: Nasir Adderley, FS, Delaware (2, 60) - Played in four September games with only two solo tackles before being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Kansas City Chiefs: Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois (3, 84) - The big man started four of his 12 games, posting 20 tackles and one sack. He had one solo tackle in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win over San Francisco.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Quincy Williams, LB, Murray State, SS (3, 98) - Perhaps a true safety, Williams switched to linebacker with the Jags and totaled 47 tackles in 11 games, including eight starts.

Los Angeles Chargers: Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State (5, 166) - The Chargers' third-string quarterback did not see game action after the preseason.

Cleveland Browns: Drew Forbes, OG, Southeast Missouri (6, 189) - After spending time on injured reserve, Forbes played in a pair of late-season games.

Minnesota Vikings: Oli Udoh, OT, Elon (8, 193) - Saw his only action against Chicago in the final week of the regular season.

Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State (7, 223) - Was waived by the Bengals after the preseason, then spent time on the Jacksonville and Oakland practice squads. He later signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders.

Buffalo Bills: Darryl Johnson, DE, North Carolina A&T (7, 225) - Played in 16 games, collecting five of his 13 tackles in a season-ending loss to the New York Jets. Had a sack against Tennessee.

Washington Redskins: Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison (7, 227) - Was quite productive for a seventh-round pick, notching 42 tackles and four passes defended in 14 games, including five starts.

Oakland Raiders: Quinton Bell, DE/OLB, Prairie View A&M (7, 230) - Never saw game action, but after being released by Oakland in mid-October, he was signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad in early November.

New Orleans Saints: Kaden Elliss, OLB, Idaho (7, 244) - The son of former NFL defensive tackle Luther Elliss had a strong preseason, but played in only three games with one assisted tackle before landing on injured reserve.

Arizona Cardinals: Joshua Miles, OT, Morgan State (7, 248) - Came off the bench to play in seven games.