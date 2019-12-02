2019 FCS Conference Awards
(STATS) - All 13 FCS conferences honor their best after the regular season through postseason all-conference teams and awards.
Following is a list of the announced 2019 conference award winners:
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Kevin Thomson, QB, Sacramento State
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Dante Olson, LB, Montana and Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State
Freshman of the Year: Nick Eaton, LB, UC Davis
Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Knight, RB, Montana
Coach of the Year: Troy Taylor, Sacramento State
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Kenji Bahar, QB, Monmouth
Defensive Player of the Year: Bryson Armstrong, LB, Kennesaw State
Special Teams Player of the Year: Alex Usry, PK, Charleston Southern
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, Campbell
Defensive Freshman of the Year: Cody Cline, DB, Charleston Southern
Coach of the Year: Kevin Callahan, Monmouth
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: K.J. Smith, North Alabama
CAA FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison
Defensive Player of the Year: Ron'Dell Carter, DE, James Madison
Coach of the Year: Greg Gattuso, UAlbany
Special Teams Player of the Year: Earnest Edwards, Maine
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jeff Undercuffler, QB, UAlbany
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Tristan Wheeler, LB, Richmond
Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award: Chucky Smith, Villanova
IVY LEAGUE
Bushnell Cup Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 9
Bushnell Cup Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 9
Rookie of the Year: Aidan Borguet, RB, Harvard
Coach of the Year: Buddy Teevens, Dartmouth
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 10
Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 10
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Marcus Pettiford, North Carolina A&T
Rookie of the Year: Corey Fields, QB, South Carolina State
Coach of the Year: Buddy Pough, South Carolina State
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year: Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
Newcomer of the Year: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Freshman of the Year: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Coach of the Year: Matt Entz, North Dakota State
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Aaron Winchester, QB, Central Connecticut State
Defensive Player of the Year: Cam Gill, LB, Wagner
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tyrese Chambers, WR, Sacred Heart
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Terrell Smith, DB, Saint Francis
Co-Coaches of the Year: Bernard Clark Jr., Robert Morris and Ryan McCarthy, Central Connecticut State
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Rowland, WR/RS, Tennessee State
Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Patrick, DE, Eastern Kentucky
Freshman of the Year: John Bachus III, QB, UT Martin
Roy Kidd Coach of the Year: Mark Hudspeth, Austin Peay
PATRIOT LEAGUE
Offensive Player of the Year: Domenic Cozier, RB, Holy Cross
Defensive Player of the Year: Malik Hamm, DE, Lafayette
Rookie of the Year: Keegan Shoemaker, QB, Lafayette
Dick Biddle Coach of the Year: Bob Chesney, Holy Cross
PIONEER FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Offensive Player of the Year: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
Defensive Player of the Year: Colby Duncan, LB, Stetson
Special Teams Player of the Year: Tanner Kuljian, P, San Diego
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Jalen Leary, RB, Stetson
Defensive Freshmen of the Year: Ethan Hull, LB, Jacksonville
Coach of the Year: Dale Lindsey, San Diego
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: TBA, Dec. 4
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE (COACHES)
Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Newman, QB, Wofford
Defensive Player of the Year: Willie Eubanks III, LB, The Citadel
Freshman of the Year: Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga
Jacobs Blocking Award: Blake Jeresaty, OL, Wofford
Coach of the Year: Scott Wachenheim, VMI
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Sully Laiche, DE, Nicholls
Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Fourcade, QB, Nicholls
Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Livings, DE, McNeese
Newcomer of the Year: Trace Mascorro, DL, Sam Houston State
Freshman of the Year: Tyler Hudson, WR, Central Arkansas
Offensive Lineman of the Year: P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls
Coach of the Year: Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5
Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5
Newcomer of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5
Freshman of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5
Coach of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5