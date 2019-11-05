2019 Fantasy Football Week 10 QB Rankings: Drew Brees to feast on Falcons

Talk about a return to action. Drew Brees could have easily waited until after the Saints bye week to come back from his thumb injury, but instead, he decided to return in Week 8 and light it up against the Cardinals.

Now, fresh off the bye, Brees will face off against his old rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

Defense for Atlanta has apparently been optional this season, so you can imagine the kind of day Brees could have this week. Check out where he lands in our experts’ quarterback rankings for Week 10:

