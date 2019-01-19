2019 Cup Series paint schemes

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

We’re less than a month away from the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

That means teams are slowly starting to reveal the cars Cup Series drivers will be race throughout the season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here’s a look at paint schemes that have been confirmed so far. This post will continue to be updated.

No. 00 – Landon Cassill

No. 1 – Kurt Busch

 

No. 3 – Austin Dillon

Dillon’s Daytona 500 car celebrating Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

 

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick

 

Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing
Hunt Brothers Pizza Twitter
Hunt Brothers Pizza Twitter

No. 6 – Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing

No. 8 – Daniel Hemric

The car Hemric will race in the Daytona 500 honoring Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

RCR
RCR
RCR
RCR
RCR
RCR

No. 9 – Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10 – Aric Almirola

 

No. 14 – Clint Bowyer

Stewart Haas Racing
Stewart Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing

 

No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing

 

Sunny D Racing
Sunny D Racing

No. 18 – Kyle Busch

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr. 

Martin Truex Jr. Twitter
Martin Truex Jr. Twitter

No. 24 – William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 32 – Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing
Go Fas Racing

No. 40 – Jamie McMurray

McMurray is scheduled to make one start so far in 2019 as part of a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports.

No. 42 – Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing
Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 88 – Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

 

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 95 – Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing
Leavine Family Racing

What to Read Next