2019 Cup Series paint schemes

We’re less than a month away from the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

That means teams are slowly starting to reveal the cars Cup Series drivers will be race throughout the season.

Here’s a look at paint schemes that have been confirmed so far. This post will continue to be updated.

No. 00 – Landon Cassill

No. 1 – Kurt Busch

No. 3 – Austin Dillon

Dillon’s Daytona 500 car celebrating Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

Lionel Racing

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Hunt Brothers Pizza Twitter

No. 6 – Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

No. 8 – Daniel Hemric

The car Hemric will race in the Daytona 500 honoring Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

RCR

RCR

RCR

No. 9 – Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10 – Aric Almirola

No. 14 – Clint Bowyer

Stewart Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Sunny D Racing

No. 18 – Kyle Busch

Lionel Racing

No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. Twitter

No. 24 – William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 32 – Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

No. 40 – Jamie McMurray

McMurray is scheduled to make one start so far in 2019 as part of a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports.

No. 42 – Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 88 – Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 95 – Matt DiBenedetto