2019 Cup Series paint schemes
We’re less than a month away from the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.
That means teams are slowly starting to reveal the cars Cup Series drivers will be race throughout the season.
Here’s a look at paint schemes that have been confirmed so far. This post will continue to be updated.
No. 00 – Landon Cassill
No. 1 – Kurt Busch
No. 3 – Austin Dillon
Dillon’s Daytona 500 car celebrating Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.
No. 4 – Kevin Harvick
No. 6 – Ryan Newman
No. 8 – Daniel Hemric
The car Hemric will race in the Daytona 500 honoring Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.
No. 9 – Chase Elliott
No. 10 – Aric Almirola
No. 14 – Clint Bowyer
No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 18 – Kyle Busch
No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr.
No. 24 – William Byron
No. 32 – Corey LaJoie
No. 40 – Jamie McMurray
McMurray is scheduled to make one start so far in 2019 as part of a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports.
No. 42 – Kyle Larson
No. 43 – Bubba Wallace
No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson
No. 88 – Alex Bowman
No. 95 – Matt DiBenedetto