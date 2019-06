2019 College Football Player Projections

These are “ way too early” college football player projections. I’ll break down each position in its own column over the next few weeks, before posting my final projections in August. If you’re using these for college fantasy football, prop bets, or just to keep up with your favorite college team, then great! But I find these helpful for folks interested in the NFL Draft, too. Building these out now will help me answer “Why did Player X had (or didn’t have) a lot of production?” and “Who was a riser or faller?” when the pre-draft process rolls around.

Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks are sorted by projected season-long fantasy points. The numbers listed are my regular-season projections. Most quarterbacks are projected to start 10, 11, or 12 games but a few are projected to start fewer than 10. They have an * in front of their name. To qualify for this list, the quarterback had to be projected to start the most games on his team.

Running Backs

Running backs are sorted by projected season-long fantasy points. The numbers listed are my regular-season projections. Most running backs are projected to play 11 or 12 games. Running backs with an * in front of their name indicate they’re projected to play fewer than 10 games. To qualify for this list, the running back had to be projected to score 50 PPR fantasy points.

Receivers

Receivers are sorted by projected season-long fantasy points. The numbers listed are my regular-season projections. Most receivers are projected to play 11 or 12 games. Receivers with an * in front of their name indicate they're projected to play fewer than 10 games. To qualify for this list, the receiver had to be projected to score 75 PPR fantasy points.

Tight Ends

Tight ends are sorted by projected season-long fantasy points. The numbers listed are my regular-season projections. Most tight ends are projected to play 11 or 12 games. Tight ends with an * in front of their name indicate they're projected to play fewer than 10 games. To qualify for this list, the tight end had to be projected to score 50 PPR fantasy points.

