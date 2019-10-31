2019 Breeders’ Cup schedule: Post times, races, TV channel

The Breeders’ Cup Classic pits the top horses from around the world against each other in the ultimate showdown to finish out the year in horse racing. Here’s everything you need to know about racing’s grand finale this weekend at Santa Anita:

What is the Breeders’ Cup World Championships? The Breeders’ Cup is horse racing’s last hurrah of the year. Horses from around the globe will compete in 14 races over two days, with the Breeders’ Cup Classic closing out the weekend. Friday will see some of the most promising young horses run in 5 juvenile races. On Saturday, many of the richest horses, trainers and jockeys face off in 9 championship races, including the weekend’s marquee race, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The Breeders’ Cup originated in 1984 as a year-end championship for North American Thoroughbred horses and their breeders. The brainchild of the late John Gaines, the former owner of Gainesway Farm, the Breeders’ Cup was built by Thoroughbred breeders, for Thoroughbred breeders.

2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic post positions, early odds

Who runs in the Breeders’ Cup? The “Win and You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series is a series of Breeders’ Cup qualifying races that gives the winner an automatic entry into the relevant Breeders’ Cup race (with entry fees paid).

Horses who didn’t get in through a Challenge Series race accumulate points throughout the season by finishing graded races in the money, and the horses with the most points at the end of the season will fill the remaining spots.

Where is the Breeders’ Cup? The Breeders’ Cup changes tracks every year, with California’s Santa Anita hosting in 2019 for a record-10th time.

When is the Breeders’ Cup? The Breeders’ Cup runs from November 1-2. Friday’s coverage runs from 4-8 p.m. ET, and Saturday’s coverage runs from

How can I watch the Breeders’ Cup live? NBC Sports is home to the 2019 Breeders’ Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 1, from 4-8 p.m. on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC Sports will resume coverage the following day on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Classic hour jumping to NBC from 8-9 p.m. ET.

What to know about the 2019 Breeders’ Cup

When does each Breeders’ Cup race begin? Below is every Breeders’ Cup World Championships race in the order they will be run, along with approximate post times.

Friday, Nov. 1 schedule

Race #5 – Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 4:12 p.m. ET)

Race #6 – Juvenile Turf (Post time: 4:52 p.m. ET)

Race #7 – Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 5:32 p.m. ET)

Race #8 – Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 6:12 p.m. ET)

Race #9 – Juvenile (Post time: 7:03 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 2 schedule

Race #4 – Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 2:55 p.m. ET)

Race #5 – Turf Sprint (Post time: 3:33 p.m. ET)

Race #6 – Dirt Mile (Post time: 4:10 p.m. ET)

Race #7 – Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 4:54 p.m. ET)

Race #8 – Sprint (Post time: 5:36 p.m. ET)

Race #9 – Mile (Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET)

Race #10 – Distaff (Post time: 7 p.m. ET)

Race #11 – Turf (Post time: 7:40 p.m. ET)

Race #12 – Classic (Post time: 8:44 p.m. ET)

