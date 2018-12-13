2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash eligible drivers announced

NASCAR has revealed the Cup Series drivers who are eligible to compete in the Feb. 10 Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Twenty drivers are eligible for the 75-lap exhibition event, which will be held a week before the Daytona 500 and immediately after Daytona 500 pole qualifying.

Eligible drivers include 2018 Busch pole winners, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and 2018 playoff drivers.

The only eligible drivers who do not have full-time rides confirmed for next season are Jamie McMurray and Daniel Suarez.

McMurray has been offered the opportunity to drive a third Chip Ganassi Racing car in the Daytona 500 after he was replaced in the No. 1 Chevrolet by Kurt Busch.

McMurray’s participation hasn’t been announced.

Here are the drivers eligible for the Clash.

2018 Busch Pole Award Winners (13)

Former Daytona 500 Champions (2)

Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman

Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award Winners (2)

2018 Playoff Drivers (3)

