2019-2020 NBA Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Summer League rosters

The much anticipated 2019 NBA Draft has come and gone. 60 names were called, while a plethora of talent was passed on.

Some undrafted players inked NBA deals right after anyways. And there's still a chance for remaining prospects in limbo to make their mark in the 2019 NBA Summer League.

Over the next couple of weeks, NBA front offices will be perusing through the myriad of undrafted college and international talent to fill their rosters ahead of July 5th.

Here is a running list of recently signed undrafted free agents trying to secure a spot on a G-League or NBA roster for the upcoming season:

2019-20 NBA UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SUMMER LEAGUE SIGNINGS:

Atlanta Hawks:

Boston Celtics:

Brooklyn Nets:

Charlotte Hornets:

Robert Franks, F, Washington State (Undrafted, 2019)

Chicago Bulls:

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Phil Booth, G, Villanova (Undrafted, 2019)

Dallas Mavericks:

Detroit Pistons:

Golden State Warriors:

Houston Rockets:

Indiana Pacers:

LA Clippers:

Los Angeles Lakers:

Zach Norvell, G, Gonzaga (Undrafted, 2019)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Miami Heat:

Milwuakee Bucks:

Fletcher Magee, G, Wofford (Undrafted, 2019)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Naz Reid, C, LSU (Undrafted, 2019)

Tyus Battle, G, Syracuse (Undrafted, 2019)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Javon Bess, G, Saint Louis (Undrafted, 2019)

New York Knicks:

Amir Hinton, G, Shaw University (Undrafted, 2019)

VJ King, F/G, Louisville (Undrafted, 2019)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Orlando Magic:

DaQuan Jeffries, G/F, Tulsa (Undrafted, 2019)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Terry Harris, G/F, North Carolina A&T (Undrafted, 2019)

Pheonix Suns:

Jalen Lecque, G, Brewster Academy (Undrafted, 2019)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Sacramento Kings:

San Antonio Spurs:

Toronto Raptors:

Utah Jazz:

Washington Wizards:

Justin Richardson, G, Virginia Tech (Undrafted, 2019)





