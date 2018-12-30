2018 Xfinity Season in Review: Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick

CREW CHIEF: David Elenz

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: First

WINS: Two (Daytona I and Miami)

LAPS LED: 184

TOP 5s: Seven (Only three more than in 2017 when he ran in 18 races)

TOP 10s: 20

POLES: None (Had two in 2017 as a part-time driver)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Beat Elliott Sadler in the closest finish in NASCAR history to win the season-opening race at Daytona … Had eight top tens in the last 12 races, including six in the seven-race playoffs … Delivered JR Motorsports its third Xfinity title and its second in a row … Was the first driver to ever win the first and last race of the season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: After his Daytona win, Reddick finished in the top five only once in the next 22 races … Experienced five DNFs in a 12-race stretch mid-season … Led 54 laps in the Texas playoff race but was passed on the last lap by Cole Custer and finished second.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Reddick will have his third home in as many years as he moves from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing, where he’ll drive the No. 2 Chevrolet … Reddick will be the first Xfinity champion to defend his title since Chase Elliott in 2015.