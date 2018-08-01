2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its final stop at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio for the foreseeable future this week for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which will move to Memphis in 2019. It's the the last World Golf Championship of the season, the previous three being won by Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson, who will all be in the field this week.

But the story, as always, is Tiger Woods, who snuck into the field thanks to his T-6 in the Open Championship at Carnoustie. Woods has won the tournament eight times, the most recent victory being his last one on tour in 2013. That week was highlighted by a second-round 61 from Tiger, propelling him to an eventual seven-stroke victory and his 18th World Golf Championship win.

Woods will look to capture his ninth win at Firestone and his 80th career victory on tour this week alongside Jason Day, whose game hasn't been as sharp since his second victory of the season in May at the Wells Fargo. Still, he's managed to finish T-17 or better in three of his five starts since, but will need to improve if he wants to contend for his second major win in the PGA Championship at Bellerive next week. He and Woods tee off on Thursday at 10:20 a.m.

TV Coverage

Golf Channel will carry live coverage from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 2 p.m.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

9:20 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:30 a.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Wise

9:40 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jaco Ahlers

9:50 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Russell Knox

10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:10 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Brian Harman

10:20 a.m. -- Luke List, Anirban Lahiri

10:30 a.m. -- Alexander Bjork, Patrick Cantlay

10:40 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Paul Casey

10:50 a.m. -- Sergia Garcia, Charl Schwartzel

1:10 p.m. -- HaoTong Li, Rickie Fowler

1:20 p.m. -- Kodai Ichihara, Patton Kizzire

1:30 p.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Adam Scott

1:40 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

1:50 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose

2 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

2:10 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari

2:20 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Pat Perez

2:30 p.m. -- Ryuko Tokimatsu, Bubba Watson

Tee No. 10

9:20 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Daniel Berger

9:30 a.m. -- Brandon Stone, Brooks Koepka

9:40 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley

9:50 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Jhonattan Vegas

10 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Ted Potter, Jr.

10:10 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

10:20 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Jason Day

10:30 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace

10:40 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Webb Simpson

1:10 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:20 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Bryson DeChambeau

1:30 p.m. -- Wade Ormsby, Ross Fisher

1:40 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Zach Johnson

1:50 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Paul Dunne

2 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Emiliano Grillo

2:10 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Andrew Landry

2:20 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner

2:30 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

