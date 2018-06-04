2018 U.S. Open Frequently Asked Questions

The U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for a fifth time, and the first time since 2004. With a surplus of storylines, including the return of Tiger Woods, it promises to be one of the more fascinating major championships in recent memory. Let’s look at some of the frequently asked questions surrounding golf’s national championship.

When is the U.S. Open played?

The U.S. Open is scheduled to be played every year on the third weekend of June, with the final round planned to be finished on Father’s Day. This year, it will be held from June 14-17.

Who conducts the U.S. Open?

The United States Golf Association (USGA) conducts the championship.

When and where was the first U.S. Open? And who won?

The first U.S. Open was played in 1895 at Newport Golf Club in Newport, R.I. At the time, it was a nine-hole course, so the championship was a 36-hole, one-day competition. The winner was an Englishman named Horace Rawlins, a 21-year-old who beat a field of nine other professionals and one amateur. He won with 173 strokes and was awarded $150, a gold medal and custody of the U.S. Open Trophy for one year.

What is the format of the U.S. Open? How many players are in the field?

The U.S. Open is a four-round, 72-hole stroke-play championship, with a cut after 36 holes. There are 156 players in the field.

If players are tied after 72 holes, how is the winner determined?

Up until 2018, if players were tied after 72 holes of play at the U.S. Open, the winner was determined in an 18-hole stroke-play playoff on the Monday after the final round. The USGA changed the format to a two-hole aggregate playoff, which will be employed starting this year if necessary.

When was the last time an 18-hole playoff occurred?

The last time the U.S. Open went to an 18-hole playoff was in 2008 at Torrey Pines, when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate on the 19th hole after they were still tied at the end of the playoff.

Where is the U.S. Open being held in 2018?

The 118th U.S. Open will be played at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., on Long Island. The course will play as a par 70 at 7,445 yards.

Has Shinnecock Hills ever hosted the U.S. Open before?

Yes, Shinnecock Hills has hosted the U.S. Open four other times, including the second U.S. Open back in 1896, won by James Foulis. Since then, Shinnecock hosted in 1986, 1995 and 2004, and it will again in 2026. Raymond Floyd won in '86, Corey Pavin in '95 and Retief Goosen in '04. Shinnecock also hosted the Walker Cup in 1977, the U.S. Women's Amateur in 1900 and the U.S. Amateur in 1896.

What type of course is Shinnecock Hills? Who designed it?

Shinnecock Hills is a links-style golf course on Long Island, and it has had four different architects throughout the years, Willie Davis, Willie Dunn, C.B. MacDonald and William Flynn. The club, which opened in 1891, claims to be the oldest formal organized golf club in the United States.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2018 U.S. Open?

Yes, Tiger Woods is in the field for the 2018 U.S. Open.

When is the last time Tiger Woods has played in the U.S. Open?

The last time Tiger Woods played in a U.S. Open was 2015 at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wa. He missed the cut after carding rounds of 80 and 76.

How many U.S. Opens has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods has won three U.S. Opens, the last coming in 2008 at Torrey Pines, which was also the last of the 14 majors he has won in his career. He previously won the U.S. Open in 2002 at Bethpage Black and in 2000 at Pebble Beach, when he set the record for largest margin of victory in major championship history, winning by 15 strokes.

Who are the favorites to win the 2018 U.S. Open? What are Tiger Woods' odds to win?

Tiger Woods is among this year's betting favorites, with some gambling sites listing him at 14-to-1. Other favorites include 2016 champion Dustin Johnson, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, 2011 champion Rory McIlroy, as well as Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who is still searching for his first major championship.

Who has won the most U.S. Opens?

Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus hold the record for most U.S. Open victories, each winning four.

Who won the 2017 U.S. Open?

Brooks Koepka won the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. He won with a total score of 16-under 272, four strokes clear of the next closest competitor.

How can you qualify for the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open is open to any professional or amateur with an up-to-date men’s USGA Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4.

Qualifying consists of two stages, local and sectional. Local qualifying is played over 18 holes at more than 100 courses around the United States. A total of 525 spots are available to move on to the sectional qualifying round, known as “Golf’s Longest Day.” Sectional Qualifying is played over 36 holes in one day at several sites in the United States, as well as one each in Japan and Europe. Those who qualify after this stage earn a spot in the U.S. Open’s field of 156 players.

To apply you can go to https://champs.usga.org.

Exemptions?

To see how a player can earn an exemption into the field, go to http://www.usopen.com/qualifying/exemptions.html

The USGA can also grant special exemptions into the field, which are rare. This year, however, the USGA has given out two, one to American Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, who won the 2003 U.S. Open, and one to two-time U.S. Open champion Ernie Els.

Is there an age limit to qualify?

There is not an age limit to qualify for the U.S. Open. The youngest player ever to make the field was 14-year-old Andy Zhang in 2012.

What site has hosted the most U.S. Opens?

Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh, Pa., has hosted the most U.S. Opens with nine, the most recent in 2016.

What state has hosted the most U.S. Opens?

New York has hosted the most U.S. Opens, including a 19th this year. Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., has hosted the most of any course in New York with five.

What is the U.S. Open scoring record?

The U.S. Open scoring record is held by Rory McIlroy, who shot a total of 16-under 268 at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., in 2011.

What is the highest winning score of the U.S. Open?

The highest winning score is held by Fred Herd, who won the 1898 U.S. Open with a total score of 328.

What is the lowest round in U.S. Open history? Highest?

Five players hold the record for lowest round in U.S. Open history with a score of 63. They are: Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Weiskopf, Vijay Singh and Justin Thomas. Thomas' 63 was the lowest score-to-par (nine under), when he shot the score in the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, where he finished T-9.

The highest round belongs to J.D. Tucker, who shot a 157 at Myopia Hunt Club in South Hamilton, Mass. In 1898.

Who is the oldest winner of the U.S. Open? Youngest?

The oldest player to win the U.S. Open is Hale Irwin, who won the 1990 U.S. Open at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill., when he was 45 years and 15 days old.

The youngest champion is John McDermott, who won the 1911 U.S. Open at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill., when he was 19 years and 315 days old.

Has an amateur ever won the U.S. Open?

Five amateurs have won eight U.S. Opens in history: Francis Ouimet (1913), Jerome D. Travers (1915), Charles Evans Jr. (1916), Bobby Jones (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930) and John Goodman (1933).

How many times has an American won the U.S. Open?

Of the 117 U.S. Opens that have been contested, an American has won 82 of them.

Which countries have produced the next most U.S. Open wins?

Second to the United States in U.S. Open victories is Scotland with 14. Englishmen have won seven times, while South African-born players have won five.

What type of conditions are the U.S. Open played in?

The U.S. Open is typically played under very difficult scoring conditions, where accuracy off the tee is essential. Fairways are often narrow and guarded by thick rough, and the course is generally set up quite long.

What are the confirmed future sites of the U.S. Open?

Future sites have been confirmed through 2027. They are as follows:

-Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, Calif. (2019 and 2027) -Winged Foot Golf Club – Mamaroneck, N.Y. (2020) -Torrey Pines Golf Course – La Jolla, Calif. (2021) -The Country Club – Brookline, Mass. (2022) -Los Angeles Country Club – Los Angeles (2023) -Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2 – Pinehurst, N.C. (2024) -Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, Pa. (2025) -Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (2026)

How much is the purse of the U.S. Open, and how much does the winner receive?

The purse for the 2018 U.S. Open is $12 million, with the winner receiving $2.16 million.

How many world rankings points does the U.S. Open Winner get?

The winner of the U.S. Open receives 100 world ranking points.

How many FedEx Cup points does the U.S. Open winner get?

The winner of the U.S. Open receives 600 FedEx Cup points.

Who broadcasts the U.S. Open?

Since 2015, FOX Sports has been the official broadcaster of the U.S. Open. FOX’s deal with the USGA will run through 2026. This year, FOX plans to to air 45 hours of coverage from Shinnecock Hills.