2018 Tour de France: Stage 9 cobblestones claim unwitting victims
Imagine this: you train your entire life to ride the most grueling race available in cycling, and then a trap consisting of small flat rocks derails your run.
This is the reality of Stage 9 of the 2018 Tour de France, which featured 15 sections of cobblestones. The road feature is a polarizing part of the Tour, with some fans happy for the excitement they bring, and others questioning the organization’s seeming ploy to create chaos.
COBBLESTONES pic.twitter.com/7B4HLpml1t
— Michael Baumann (@MJ_Baumann) July 15, 2018
I'll be that guy. Cobblestones have no business being in the Tour de France. It's a cheap way to create drama.
— Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) July 15, 2018
While the carnage wasn’t too heavy this year, a couple riders took spills. One of those was British four-time winner and 2018 Tour favorite Chris Froome.
Froome’s crash was relatively harmless; he appears to just have veered off-road slightly, leading to the crash.
Colombian Egan Bernal’s, however, looked more painful. The mere sight of the stones appears to have derailed him, and he spun out:
Relive the crash of @Eganbernal in the peloton!
Revivez la chute de @Eganbernal dans le peloton ! #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/5f1P7Y5IN7
— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 15, 2018
American Tejay van Garderen also had a rough day, dropping from third place to thirtieth overall. His look in the aftermath tells you everything you need to know:
Tejay van Garderen, from third place to 30th today, with a crash and three flat tires on the cobblestones at the Tour de France. pic.twitter.com/Ta0byon45D
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 15, 2018
German John Degenkolb made it through the trials unscathed, winning the stage in 3 hours, 34 minutes, and 26 seconds.
“It was a really hard day. We had a plan to stay out of trouble, and that worked out really well. I have been through a lot of things in the past, and had such a hard time,” said Degenkolb. “I’d like to dedicate this victory to one of my best friends, who passed away last winter. This was for him. Everyone said I was finished after what happened [the training accident in 2016]. I’m so thrilled to get a big race victory.”
Belgian Team BMC rider Greg van Avermaet also made it through the day intact, and remains in the yellow jersey.