2018 Tour Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour season comes to a close this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., site of the Tour Championship, the end of the season-long race for the FedEx Cup. This year's winner at East Lake will take home $1.62 million, while the FedEx Cup winner will win the $10 million prize.

RELATED: Major changes for the 2019 FedEx Cup made official

While all 30 remaining players in the playoffs technically have a chance to win the FedEx Cup, those in the top five have the best opportunity, needing only to win the Tour Championship to also clinch the FedEx Cup. That means a win for Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson or Justin Thomas will also give them the cup. These five also have varying mathematical chances of still winning the FedEx Cup without winning the Tour Championship. For Thomas, he can win it back-to-back with a win at East Lake, which would make him only the second player to win the cup twice, Tiger Woods being the only other player to do so. A win for any other of the top four would be their first FedEx Cup title.

At 20th in the standings, Woods' chances of claiming his third FedEx Cup are slim, but there is a convoluted way he can get it done. For Woods to even give himself a chance would mean he'd be in contention once again as he continues to get closer to an 80th career victory, which is an exciting proposition for the season's final event.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend following Golf Channel's coverage.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Atlanta on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

11:40 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire

Story Continues

11:50 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

12 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey

12:10 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

12:20 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Kevin Na

12:30 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods

12:40 p.m. -- Rory McIlory, Xander Schauffele

12:50 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

1 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson

1:10 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Jason Day

1:20 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

1:30 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

1:40 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

1:50 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

2 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS