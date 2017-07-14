Matthew Pouliot breaks down the early 2018 third baseman rankings

Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.



Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:



Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

2018 Third Baseman Rankings

2018 Third Base Team 2017 July 1 Nolan Arenado Rockies 1 1 2 Freddie Freeman Braves 2 1B 4 1B 3 Kris Bryant Cubs 2 2 4 Manny Machado Orioles 2 SS 2 SS 5 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays 3 3 6 Anthony Rendon Nationals 5 4 7 Miguel Sano Twins 7 5 8 Kyle Seager Mariners 4 10 9 Todd Frazier 6 6 10 Travis Shaw Brewers 18 8 11 Alex Bregman Astros 9 17 12 Justin Turner Dodgers 14 7 13 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks 15 9 14 Mike Moustakas 17 12 15 Adrian Beltre Rangers 8 11 16 Maikel Franco Phillies 10 13 17 Ryon Healy Athletics 12 16 18 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 28 SS 12 SS 19 Evan Longoria Rays 13 14 20 Rafael Devers Red Sox NR 37 21 Joey Gallo Rangers 39 22 22 Nicholas Castellanos Tigers 16 15 23 Eugenio Suarez Reds 21 20 24 Eduardo Nunez 21 SS 19 SS 25 Martin Prado Marlins 26 24 26 Derek Dietrich Marlins 24 3B 34 3B 27 Wilmer Flores Mets 38 27 28 Pablo Sandoval Red Sox 22 30 29 Hernan Perez Brewers 29 28 SS 30 Chase Headley Yankees 30 23 31 Matt Chapman Athletics 46 32 32 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 43 21 2B 33 Jung-Ho Kang Pirates 20 NR 34 Matt Davidson White Sox 7 DH 26 35 Nick Senzel Reds 55 NR 36 Luis Valbuena Angels 42 29 37 David Freese Pirates 34 25 38 Miguel Andujar Yankees 62 NR 39 Christian Arroyo Giants 65 SS NR 40 Jeimer Candelario Cubs 53 NR

With Manny Machado back home and Freddie Freeman seemingly set to have eligibility next year, third base is going to be even more loaded at the top in 2018; that’s four potential first-round picks and a probable second-rounder in Josh Donaldson. The depth is awfully strong, too; I highly recommended getting a top-seven third baseman this spring, but it doesn’t look like much of a drop-off from there now with the way Travis Shaw and Jake Lamb have established themselves. Look at Nicholas Castellanos: I feel pretty much the same about him now that I did this spring, yet he’s six spots lower for next year.

Rafael Devers will probably move up five spots anyway if he gets the chance to come up this year and impresses. Placing him 20th is a guess he’ll spend the first month or two of next year in Triple-A.

Nick Senzel figures to have to wait longer, but I couldn’t leave him out of the top 40 when he has such ample power potential in Great American. Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t look like the Reds are having any thoughts of putting Eugenio Suarez back at shortstop post-Zack Cozart. The Reds have the option of trading Suarez -- he’d fetch a nice return as a solid regular making the minimum -- but Senzel isn’t ready now and probably won’t be on Opening Day.