2018 Team Reviews: Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman (88) was 16th in 2018, William Byron (24) was 23rd, Chase Elliott (9) was sixth, and Jimmie Johnson was 14th. (Getty Images)

With the 2018 season getting further and further in the rearview, it’s time to take a look back and the highs and lows of each Cup Series team in 2018. Next up, Hendrick Motorsports.

William Byron

Points position: 23

Top 10s: 4

Season highlight: Byron had a two-week stretch in the summer where you wondered if things had started to click for the team. He was sixth at Pocono in August and then followed it up with an eighth-place finish at Watkins Glen. Those two top-10 finishes constituted half of his season total. The other two came at Texas in the spring (10th) and Phoenix in November (ninth)

Season lowlight: There were a lot of them. Byron simply wasn’t ready for the Cup Series after a near title-winning season in the Truck Series and a title-winning season in the Xfinity Series. Byron’s average finish in 2018 was 22.1 and he dropped nearly 4.5 positions per race. He could string fast laps together but not for long enough to be competitive for long stretches. After he was eighth at Watkins Glen he went 36th, 23rd, 35th, 19th, 37th, 20th, 34th, 19th, 20th, 38th, 39th and 16th before finishing ninth at Phoenix.

Byron’s crew chief in 2018 was Darian Grubb. His crew chief in 2019 will be Chad Knaus, the guy who helped lead Jimmie Johnson to seven championships.

Alex Bowman

Points position: 16

Top 10s: 11

Top 5s: 3

Season highlight: Bowman started his first full season as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s replacement in the No. 88 on the pole at Daytona. He finished 17th. His best finish of the season came at Pocono in August when he was third. He was fourth at the roval and fifth at Bristol in the spring. He made the playoffs. So that’s always good.

Season lowlight: Bowman made the playoffs because there was really no one else to take his spot. The Cup Series field was so top heavy that Bowman, a guy with two top-five finishes in the first 26 races, was the last person in the playoffs on points. He had no bonus points to fall back on in the playoffs and was eliminated after the second round following finishes of 28th at Dover and 33rd at Talladega.

Jimmie Johnson

Points position: 14

Top 10s: 11

Top 5s: 2

Season highlight: It’s really hard to search for highlights for a seven-time champion in a season where he has just two top-five finishes. Johnson was third at Bristol in the spring and fifth at Charlotte in May and … wait. Johnson didn’t have a top-five finish the rest of the season? Oh goodness.

Season lowlight: Johnson was looking like a winner at the roval in the fall as he made his move under Martin Truex Jr. for the race win. But Johnson’s car wheel-hopped and he spun out, taking Truex out in the process as the defending series champion tried to navigate the final chicane. The crash not only ruined Johnson’s hopes for a first win of the season but eliminated him from the playoffs.

Johnson is back for 2019 with a new sponsor (Ally Financial) and a new crew chief (Kevin Meendering). Will the change of scenery around him and NASCAR’s new rules be a boost for the active legend?





Chase Elliott

Points position: 6

Top 10s: 21

Top 5s: 11

Wins: 3

Season highlight: Elliott was fantastic in the playoffs. He won at Dover to start the second round and lock himself into the third round. He won two weeks later at Kansas to add more bonus points to his tally and show the field that he was going to be competitive on intermediate tracks. Oh, he also got the first win of his career at Watkins Glen, a win that was sadly overshadowed by NASCAR CEO Brian France’s arrest for DWI and drug possession hours later.

Season lowlight: Once again, Elliott’s season came to an inglorious end at Phoenix. This year he finished 23rd after starting second when he was caught in an accident started by Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch racing hard. Elliott might have missed the crash had he not had a pit road problem earlier, but he was back in the field and couldn’t do anything to avoid it.

Still, sixth is a really good finish, especially given how Hendrick struggled in 2018. Elliott backed up his most popular driver status with authority in 2018 and should be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. Assuming that we can make any predictions about who is good and who isn’t as NASCAR changes the rules so significantly for next season and beyond.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.