2018 Team Reviews: Chip Ganassi Racing





With the 2018 season getting further and further in the rearview, it’s time to take a look back and the highs and lows of each Cup Series team in 2018. Next up, Chip Ganassi Racing.

Jamie McMurray

Points position: 20

Top 10s: 8

Top 5s: 2

Season highlight: McMurray was third at Texas in the spring after not finishing in the top 15 in any of the first six races of the season. He finished sixth at Charlotte in the Coca-Cola 600 and was second at Charlotte in the fall at the roval. Outside of that, however, the season wasn’t exactly great.

Season lowlight: Between that third at Texas and sixth at Charlotte, McMurray went another five races without a top-10 finish. He finished 16th in the Daytona 500 and was 17th in the points standings after the race. That was his highest points standing of the season. McMurray was only inside the top 20 in the standings after five races. He passed Daniel Suarez for 20th at Homestead on the final weekend of the season.

It appears that 2018 will be the last that we see McMurray in the Cup Series all-time. His 2010 season remains one of the oddest in modern NASCAR. He won the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and the fall race at Charlotte. He was also a late caution away from winning the Coca-Cola 600 (where he finished second). Yet McMurray was 14th in the points standings and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The 2019 Daytona 500 will likely be McMurray’s final race in the Cup Series. If it is, his career will have encapsulated 583-straight Cup Series starts with seven wins, 63 top-five finishes and 168 top 10s.

Kyle Larson

Points position: 9

Top 10s: 19

Top 5s: 12

Season highlight: Larson was second at Auto Club after qualifying third. He was second at Bristol in the spring. He was second at Pocono. He was second at Chicago. He was second at Bristol again. He was second at Las Vegas. Yeah, that’s six second-place finishes without a win. Finishing second is great! But Larson has every right to be frustrated with how often he was second-best in 2018. Twenty of Larson’s 47 career top-five finishes are of the second-place variety.

Season lowlight: The lack of a win is certainly eligible for this paragraph. But we’re going with the playoff elimination at Kansas … again. Thanks to a points penalty from Talladega, Larson was in a win-and-in position at Kansas to make the third round of the playoffs. He finished third and missed out on the third round of the playoffs. Despite 37 top-five finishes over the last three seasons, Larson’s best points finish is eighth. At some point he’ll have some playoff luck, right?

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

