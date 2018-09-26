2018 Ryder Cup odds to win, top scoring American and European players, matchups and much more

The 2018 Ryder Cup is slowly approaching—bringing one of the more highly anticipated Ryder Cups in recent memory. The U.S. side has one of the most talented teams in history: with 12 of the top 25 in the world on the American side. And a European team that hasn't lost on their home turf since 1993. Oh yeah, plus Tiger Woods having earned his first victory in five years just last week at the Tour Championship. Talk about excitement.

RELATED: Ryder Cup 2018: The 9 things you need to know about this year's Ryder Cup

Here's a look at some of the odds you can find on the 2018 Ryder Cup:

GolfOdds.com:

To Lift the Trophy:

USA -150 Europe +130

Odds to Win (3-way result):

USA -130 Europe +130 Tie +1200

Alternate Handicaps (Winning Margins):

USA -1.5 +110 Europe -130

USA -2.5 +160 Europe -190

USA -3.5 +210 Europe -260

USA -4.5 +260 Europe -330

Daily Outcomes:

Day 1 Winner (3-way points):

USA +105 Europe +150 Tie +500

Day 2 Winner (3-way points):

USA +105 Europe +150 Tie +500

Singles Winner (3-way points):

USA -130 Europe +150 Tie +1000

Top American Points Scorer:

Dustin Johnson 5/1 Brooks Koepka 6/1 Justin Thomas 13/2 Jordan Spieth 7/1 Patrick Reed 8/1 Tiger Woods 13/2 Rickie Fowler 10/1 Bryson DeChambeau 12/1 Phil Mickelson 30/1 Bubba Watson 25/1 Webb Simpson 25/1 Tony Finau 20/1

Top European Points Scorer:

Justin Rose 9/2 Rory McIlroy 9/2 Jon Rahm 15/2 Tommy Fleetwood 9/1 Francesco Molinari 10/1 Henrik Stenson 10/1 Ian Poulter 10/1 Paul Casey 12/1 Sergio Garcia 12/1 Alex Noren 16/1 Tyrrell Hatton 25/1 Thorbjorn Olesen 25/1

RELATED: Ryder Cup 2018: 13 Ryder Cup stats that might shock you

Top Spanish Player:

Jon Rahm (-135) Sergio Garcia (+105)

Top Scandinavian Player:

Henrik Stenson (+135) Alex Noren (+165) Thorbjorn Olesen (+210)

Top Great Britain and Ireland Player:

Justin Rose (+250) Rory McIlroy (+250) Tommy Fleetwood (+470) Ian Poulter (+550) Paul Casey (+650) Tyrrell Hatton (+1200)

Story Continues

Top Swedish Player:

Alex Noren (-120) Henrik Stenson (-120)

Top Continental European Player:

Jon Rahm (+220) Francesco Molinari (+330) Sergio Garcia (+410) Henrik Stenson (+430) Alex Noren (+550) Thorbjorn Olesen (+1000)

Top Overall Points Scorer:

Dustin Johnson 9-1 Rory McIlroy 9-1 Brooks Koepka 10-1 Justin Rose 10-1 Tiger Woods 10-1 Jordan Spieth 11-1 Justin Thomas 11-1 Jon Rahm 12-1 Tommy Fleetwood 14-1 Francesco Molinari 16-1 Ian Poulter 16-1 Patrick Reed 16-1 Rickie Fowler 18-1 Sergio Garcia 20-1 Bryson DeChambeau 22-1 Webb Simpson 26-1 Alex Noren 27-1 Paul Casey 27-1 Phil Mickelson 27-1 Henrik Stenson 29-1 Tony Finau 41-1 Bubba Watson 42-1 Tyrrell Hatton 50-1 Thorbjorn Olesen 65-1

Matchups (Points Earned, via DraftKings):

Rory McIlroy (-110) vs. Justin Rose (-110)

Francesco Molinari (-118) vs. Jon Rahm (-106)

Dustin Johnson (-150) vs. Brooks Koepka (+115)

Tiger Woods (-150) vs. Rickie Fowler (+115)

Tommy Fleetwood (-125) vs. Henrik Stenson (+100)

Paul Casey (-110) vs. Ian Poulter (-110)

Sergio Garcia (-110) vs. Alex Noren (-110)

Tyrrell Hatton (-150) vs. Thorbjorn Olesen (+115)

Justin Thomas (-137) vs. Jordan Spieth (+105)

Tony Finau (-110) vs. Webb Simpson (-110)

Bryson DeChambeau (+100) vs. Patrick Reed (-125)

Bubba Watson (-125) vs. Phil Mickelson (+100)

Top Points-Earners (Rookies):

Justin Thomas (+275) Jon Rahm (+400) Tommy Fleetwood (+450) Bryson DeChambeau (+500) Tony Finau (+900) Alex Noren (+900) Tyrrell Hatton (+1200) Thorbjorn Olesen (+1400)

Top European Rookie Points Scorer:

Jon Rahm (+188) Tommy Fleetwood (+200) Alex Noren (+500) Tyrrell Hatton (+600) Thorbjorn Olesen (+750)

RELATED: Ryder Cup 2018 odds: Five unique Ryder Cup pools for obsessives and degenerates

Top European Points Scorer (Captains Picks):

Ian Poulter (+250) Paul Casey (+275) Sergio Garcia (+275) Henrik Stenson (+275)

Top USA Points Scorer (Rookie):

Justin Thomas (-125) Bryson DeChambeau (+210) Tony Finau (+333)

Top USA Points Scorer (Captains Picks):

Tiger Woods (+138) Bryson DeChambeau (+250) Tony Finau (+400) Phil Mickelson (+450)

Sportsbook.ag:

Total halved matches: O 3.5 (-120)/ U 3.5 (-110)

Who will take the first lead: USA -130/ Europe +100

Halved matches on Day 1: O 1.5 (+200) / U 1.5 (-250)

RELATED: Follow Golf Digest's complete Ryder Cup coverage

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS