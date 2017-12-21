2018 pit road, pace car speeds for every NASCAR track

NASCAR has released the pit road and pace car speeds for all the tracks the three national series will compete at in 2018.

The only change from the 2017 season is the addition of the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, which will have lower speeds than for the normal races on the oval.

The pit road speed on the CMS road course will be 40 mph, down from 45. The pace car speed will be 45 mph, down from 55.

Below is the complete list.