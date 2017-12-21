2018 pit road, pace car speeds for every NASCAR track

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

NASCAR has released the pit road and pace car speeds for all the tracks the three national series will compete at in 2018.

The only change from the 2017 season is the addition of the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, which will have lower speeds than for the normal races on the oval.

The pit road speed on the CMS road course will be 40 mph, down from 45. The pace car speed will be 45 mph, down from 55.

Below is the complete list.

Track

Pit road speed

Pace car speed

Atlanta Motor Speedway

45

55

Auto Club Speedway

55

65

Bristol Motor Speedway

30

35

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

40

45

Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

45

55

Charlotte Motor Speedway road course

40

45

Chicagoland Speedway

45

55

Darlington Raceway

45

50

Daytona International Speedway

55

70

Dover International Speedway

35

45

Eldora Speedway

30

30

Elkhart Lake’s Road America

40

45

Gateway Motorsports Park

45

50

Homestead-Miami Speedway

45

55

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

55

70

Iowa Speedway

40

45

ISM Raceway (Phoenix)

45

50

Kansas Speedway

45

55

Kentucky Motor Speedway

45

55

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

45

55

Martinsville Speedway

30

35

Michigan International Speedway

55

65

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

35

45

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

45

50

Pocono Raceway

55

70

Richmond Raceway

40

45

Sonoma Raceway

40

45

Talladega Superspeedway

55

70

Texas Motor Speedway

45

55

Watkins Glen International

40

45

What to Read Next