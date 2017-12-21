2018 pit road, pace car speeds for every NASCAR track
NASCAR has released the pit road and pace car speeds for all the tracks the three national series will compete at in 2018.
The only change from the 2017 season is the addition of the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, which will have lower speeds than for the normal races on the oval.
The pit road speed on the CMS road course will be 40 mph, down from 45. The pace car speed will be 45 mph, down from 55.
Below is the complete list.
Track
Pit road speed
Pace car speed
Atlanta Motor Speedway
45
55
Auto Club Speedway
55
65
Bristol Motor Speedway
30
35
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
40
45
Charlotte Motor Speedway oval
45
55
Charlotte Motor Speedway road course
40
45
Chicagoland Speedway
45
55
Darlington Raceway
45
50
Daytona International Speedway
55
70
Dover International Speedway
35
45
Eldora Speedway
30
30
Elkhart Lake’s Road America
40
45
Gateway Motorsports Park
45
50
Homestead-Miami Speedway
45
55
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
55
70
Iowa Speedway
40
45
ISM Raceway (Phoenix)
45
50
Kansas Speedway
45
55
Kentucky Motor Speedway
45
55
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
45
55
Martinsville Speedway
30
35
Michigan International Speedway
55
65
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
35
45
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
45
50
Pocono Raceway
55
70
Richmond Raceway
40
45
Sonoma Raceway
40
45
Talladega Superspeedway
55
70
Texas Motor Speedway
45
55
Watkins Glen International
40
45