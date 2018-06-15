2018 NHL draft profile: Dominik Bokk, a RW who could bring pure scoring to Flyers' system

Ron Hextall and the Flyers want to add more pure goal-scorers to their system and Dominik Bokk would be a nice option. By John Boruk

In the weeks leading up to the 2018 NHL draft, we're providing prospect profiles and how those players would fit with the Flyers, who have two first-round picks - Nos. 14 and 19.

The NHL draft takes place June 22-23 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Flyers have nine picks with two in the first, fifth and seventh rounds and one in the second, fourth and sixth. They do not own a third-rounder as it went to the Detroit Red Wings for Petr Mrazek. The 14th pick conveyed from the Brayden Schenn trade. The final details were Schenn to the St. Louis Blues for Jori Lehtera, a 2017 first-round pick (Morgan Frost) and the 14th pick.

Our prospect profiles will touch mostly on prospects projected to go in the 10-20 range but some may require the Flyers having to trade up to select. We'll identify those prospects.

Dominik Bokk

Position: Right winger

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 176

Shoots: Right

Team: Växjö Lakers HC









Scouting report

The German-born Bokk will undoubtedly draw comparisons to fellow countryman Leon Draisaitl, but the Edmonton Oilers' forward was clearly much further along in his development as the third overall pick in the 2014 draft.



Bokk is a highly skilled prospect who loves to create in the open ice. He dominated Sweden's highest junior hockey league, scoring 41 points in 35 games and then spent time with Växjö in the Swedish Elite League.

The book on Bokk is that he's a player with very high offensive upside. I really like the way the puck comes off his stick and he's very accurate with his snap shot. He doesn't have top-end, explosive speed, but when he senses the open ice, he finds that extra gear in his acceleration. Not too many defensemen I watched can handle a player like Bokk 1-on-1 where there's room to operate.

Then again, Bokk hasn't played against high-end blueliners.

Story Continues

He doesn't play with much physicality and his development is still in the early stages, but Bokk is a very intriguing prospect and a player with good size (6-1, 176) who can still fill out his frame. The team that drafts him will have to exercise a great deal of patience in his development.

Bokk may want to consider bringing his game to the smaller North American rink next season where the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League currently own his rights. Can he maneuver and score in tight spaces? Playing a season or two in major junior will help.

Fit with Flyers

General manager Ron Hextall talked about the need to add more pure scorers within the organization and Bokk appears to have that goal-scorer's mentality. Bokk isn't a natural center who the Flyers can integrate into a winger, so it could be a stretch for the Flyers to grab a player like Bokk this high.



I think Bokk has the versatility to play either wing position and looks more comfortable on the right side.

He's another "tweener" in which I think he's a reach for the Flyers with one of their two first-round picks, but he's too highly rated to where he won't be available when the Flyers make their second-round selection.

If the right deal is available, the Flyers could take Bokk late in the first round or early second while picking up additional picks.

More on the 2018 NHL draft

• Profile: Noah Dobson

• Profile: Rasmus Kupari

• Profile: Martin Kaut

• Profile: Grigori Denisenko

• Profile: Jesperi Kotkaniemi

• Profile: Serron Noel

• Profile: Joel Farabee

• Profile: Barrett Hayton

• Profile: Isac Lundestrom

• Profile: Joseph Veleno

• Profile: Vitali Kravtso