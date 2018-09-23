2018 NFL Week 3 inactive players lists
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 3, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
Sunday’s early games
Today's #NOvsATL inactives

Our inactives for #NOvsATL
Packers (1-0-1) at Redskins (1-1)
#GBvsWAS inactives list
#Redskins inactives for #GBvsWAS
Additional lineup changes: Tony Bergstrom will start at C and Chase Roullier will start at LG.
Colts (1-1) at Eagles (1-1)
Our #INDvsPHI inactives:
#INDvsPHI Inactives: RB Ajayi, WR Jeffery, T Mailata, G Pryor, RB Sproles, QB Sudfeld, G Warmack
Bills (0-2) at Vikings (1-0-1)
Today's Bills inactives. #BUFvsMIN
LeSean McCoy is out.
Today's #Vikings inactives
Raiders (0-2) at Dolphins (2-0)
The following players are inactive for #OAKvsMIA:
Today's inactives for #OAKvsMIA.
Broncos (2-0) at Ravens (1-1)
👀 our inactives for #DENvsBAL
📰 » https://t.co/vqQXX1yxQC pic.twitter.com/a8w9SzrICR
Today's inactives vs. the Denver Broncos.
Bengals (2-0) at Panthers (1-1)
#Bengals Inactives 9/23 #CINvsCAR:
-WR A. Tate
-HB J. Mixon
-HB T. Rawls
-LB P. Brown
-C B. Price
-OT C. Ogbuehi
-DE M. Johnson
Donte Jackson is active #CINvsCAR
Giants (0-2) at Texans (0-2)
Chad Wheeler will start at Right Tackle today vs. Houston#NYGiants inactives:
CB Eli Apple
LB Olivier Vernon
WR Kaelin Clay
QB Kule Lauletta
S Kamrin Moore
CB Mike Jordan
C Evan Brown
More lineup changes
Lorenzo Carter for 54 Vernon at WLB
Lorenzo Carter for 54 Vernon at WLB
B.W. Webb for Apple at LCB
Today's #Texans inactives vs. the @Giants #NYGvsHOU #LibertyWhiteOut
Titans (1-1) at Jaguars (2-0)
Titans Inactives #TENvsJAX
Jack Conklin
Kendrick Lewis
Nick Williams
Dennis Kelly
Kamalei Correa
Aaron Stinnie
David Fluellen
Pregame Updates 📲 » https://t.co/H6adoMFZIc pic.twitter.com/lSHUPG66T1
Fournette, Hayden and Cann are inactive for today's game against the Titans.
#TENvsJAX
49ers (10-1) at Chiefs (2-0)
These #49ers will be inactive for #SFvsKC.
#Chiefs inactives today (no surprises):
S Eric Berry
RB Darrel Williams
CB Charvarius Ward
LB Ben Niemann
OL Austin Reiter
OL Kahlil McKenzie
DL Justin Hamilton
