2018 NFL Week 3 inactive players lists

Yahoo Sports
(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 3, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

Sunday’s early games

Saints (1-1) at Falcons (1-1)



Packers (1-0-1) at Redskins (1-1)



Colts (1-1) at Eagles (1-1)



Bills (0-2) at Vikings (1-0-1)



Raiders (0-2) at Dolphins (2-0)



Broncos (2-0) at Ravens (1-1)



Bengals (2-0) at Panthers (1-1)



Giants (0-2) at Texans (0-2)



Titans (1-1) at Jaguars (2-0)



49ers (10-1) at Chiefs (2-0)



What to Read Next