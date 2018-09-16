2018 NFL Week 2 inactive players lists
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games during NFL Week 2, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
Sunday’s late slate
Lions (0-1) at 49ers (0-1)
Today’s #Lions inactives. #DETvsSF pic.twitter.com/iXW1d3yIlW
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 16, 2018
#49ers inactives for #DETvsSF. pic.twitter.com/OO2KkzQqJ4
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 16, 2018
Cardinals (0-1) at Rams (1-0)
Our inactives for #AZvsLAR presented by @BrooklynBedding.
MORE: https://t.co/OCdJX02TzN pic.twitter.com/YPQ4N7oIif
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 16, 2018
#LARams inactives: QB Allen, LB Barron, RB Kelly, OLB young, DT Joseph-Day, WR Thomas, DT Smart.
— Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) September 16, 2018
Sunday’s early games
Panthers (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)
Marquis Haynes will make his rookie debut in Atlanta https://t.co/nRA4NyVIHF
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 16, 2018
Our inactives for #CARvsATL⤵️ pic.twitter.com/E1iF83GPye
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 16, 2018
Colts (0-1) at Redskins (1-0)
Marlon Mack, Clayton Geathers active in #INDvsWAS: https://t.co/Se7ou0T1j9 pic.twitter.com/sFNEbqill4
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 16, 2018
#Redskins inactives for #INDvsWAS. pic.twitter.com/lpYzhVMUgl
— #HTTR (@Redskins) September 16, 2018
Texans (0-1) at Titans (0-1)
Today’s #Texans inactives vs. the @Titans #HOUvsTEN pic.twitter.com/R2Mxt0hUFf
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 16, 2018
Titans Inactives #HOUvsTEN
Jack Conklin
Kendrick Lewis
Taylor Lewan
Dennis Kelly
Aaron Wallace
Cameron Batson
Matt Dickerson
Pregame Updates 📲 » https://t.co/O0FXcITlrw pic.twitter.com/RhavFz1uN0
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 16, 2018
Eagles (1-0) at Buccaneers (1-0)
#PHIvsTB inactives: WR Jeffery, T Mailata, G Pryor, RB Sproles, DE Sweat, G Warmack, QB Wentz
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2018
Here are our inactives for week two.#GoBucs | #PHIvsTB pic.twitter.com/U0gUy1FXgT
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2018
Chiefs (1-0) at Steelers (0-0-1)
Just left the officials meeting. Here are the #Chiefs inactives today.
No surprises.
S Eric Berry
RB Darrel Williams
CB Charvarius Ward
LB Ben Niemann
OL Austin Reiter
OL Kahlil McKenzie
DL Justin Hamilton
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) September 16, 2018
INACTIVES: https://t.co/gvCvwYWvqQ pic.twitter.com/6E1rqithyl
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 16, 2018
Dolphins (1-0) at Jets (1-0)
Today's inactives for #MIAvsNYJ. pic.twitter.com/LHEfgXxzXJ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 16, 2018
WR @JKearse_15 is back.
Complete #Jets inactives for #MIAvsNYJ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0Gb6zOZ1je
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 16, 2018
Chargers (0-1) at Bills (0-1)
Our #LACvsBUF inactives:
WR Travis Benjamin
LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
C Cole Toner
RT Joe Barksdale
G Forrest Lamp
DT T.Y. McGill
DE Joey Bosa
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 16, 2018
Today's Bills inactives. #LACvsBUF pic.twitter.com/smcH2EziCC
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 16, 2018
Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)
Today’s #Vikings inactives pic.twitter.com/nAMffDcOoN
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 16, 2018
QB Aaron Rodgers is officially ACTIVE.
See the #MINvsGB inactives list 📝: https://t.co/68epaJqXtw pic.twitter.com/nT7SoNfGBF
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 16, 2018
Browns (0-0-1) at Saints (0-1)
Our inactives for #CLEvsNO: pic.twitter.com/ZXHcL0ecLe
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2018
Today’s inactives ⤵️https://t.co/Oplbu8Ops5
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 16, 2018