2018 NFL Week 2 inactive players lists

Yahoo Sports
NFL footballs (Getty Images)
NFL footballs (Getty Images)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games during NFL Week 2, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

Sunday’s late slate

Lions (0-1) at 49ers (0-1)



Cardinals (0-1) at Rams (1-0)



Sunday’s early games

Panthers (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)



Colts (0-1) at Redskins (1-0)



Texans (0-1) at Titans (0-1)



Eagles (1-0) at Buccaneers (1-0)



Chiefs (1-0) at Steelers (0-0-1)



Dolphins (1-0) at Jets (1-0)



Chargers (0-1) at Bills (0-1)



Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)



Browns (0-0-1) at Saints (0-1)



