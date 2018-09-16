2018 NFL Week 2 inactive players lists

NFL footballs (Getty Images)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games during NFL Week 2, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:



Sunday’s late slate

Lions (0-1) at 49ers (0-1)









Cardinals (0-1) at Rams (1-0)





#LARams inactives: QB Allen, LB Barron, RB Kelly, OLB young, DT Joseph-Day, WR Thomas, DT Smart. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) September 16, 2018

Sunday’s early games

Panthers (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)

Marquis Haynes will make his rookie debut in Atlanta https://t.co/nRA4NyVIHF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 16, 2018









Colts (0-1) at Redskins (1-0)









Texans (0-1) at Titans (0-1)





Titans Inactives #HOUvsTEN

Jack Conklin

Kendrick Lewis

Taylor Lewan

Dennis Kelly

Aaron Wallace

Cameron Batson

Matt Dickerson Pregame Updates 📲 » https://t.co/O0FXcITlrw pic.twitter.com/RhavFz1uN0 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 16, 2018





Eagles (1-0) at Buccaneers (1-0)









Chiefs (1-0) at Steelers (0-0-1)

Just left the officials meeting. Here are the #Chiefs inactives today. No surprises. S Eric Berry

RB Darrel Williams

CB Charvarius Ward

LB Ben Niemann

OL Austin Reiter

OL Kahlil McKenzie

DL Justin Hamilton — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) September 16, 2018









Dolphins (1-0) at Jets (1-0)









Chargers (0-1) at Bills (0-1)

Our #LACvsBUF inactives: WR Travis Benjamin

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee

C Cole Toner

RT Joe Barksdale

G Forrest Lamp

DT T.Y. McGill

DE Joey Bosa — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 16, 2018









Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)





QB Aaron Rodgers is officially ACTIVE. See the #MINvsGB inactives list 📝: https://t.co/68epaJqXtw pic.twitter.com/nT7SoNfGBF — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 16, 2018





Browns (0-0-1) at Saints (0-1)







