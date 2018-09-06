2018 NFL preview: Brees, Brady and Fitzgerald close in on major milestones

Records are made to be broken, and several are bound to be surpassed in the new NFL season.

An exhilarating 2017 saw plenty of notable numbers, including Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry setting a single-season team record after leading the league with 112 receptions.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger set a franchise record as he completed his fifth season with at least 4,000 passing yards, while Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson set franchise rookie records with 19 touchdown passes and a 103 passer rating in just seven games.

From a team perspective, the Eagles recorded the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history, while the Cleveland Browns went in another direction and became just the second team in league history to go 0-16.

Ahead of the 2018 campaign, here are some of the most notable NFL records that could be broken in the coming weeks and months.

Drew Brees - The quarterback has amassed 70,445 passing yards and needs just 1,495 more to break Peyton Manning's NFL record. He also is 1,393 behind Brett Favre for second place. Additionally, he is 12 touchdown passes from hitting 500 in a career, a feat only Manning and Favre have managed to date.

Tom Brady - With 66,159 passing yards to his name, Brady needs another 3,841 to become the fourth player in league history to reach 70,000 in his career. Like Brees, he too requires another 12 touchdown passes to reach 500. The Patriots quarterback led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards last season, becoming the oldest player to ever do so at the age 40.

Adrian Peterson - Now with the Washington Redskins, Peterson is one rushing touchdown from 100 in his career.

Larry Fitzgerald - The wide receiver's tally of 15,545 yards sees him requiring another 390 to pass Terrell Owens for second most in league history. Additionally, he needs two touchdown catches to pass Tony Gonzalez for the seventh-most all-time, while five more will move him beyond Antonio Gates - who has signed back with the Los Angeles Chargers for sixth most.

Antonio Brown - Pittsburgh's Brown needs 90 receiving yards to become the 46th player in league history with 10,000 in a career. The Steelers receiver became the only player in NFL history with five consecutive 100-catch seasons in 2017.

Julius Peppers - In his second stint with the Carolina Panthers, Peppers has managed 154.5 career sacks. Previously with the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, the 38-year-old needs a further six sacks to overtake Kevin Greene for third on the all-time list.