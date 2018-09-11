2018 NFL Power Rankings: Trying really hard not to overreact to one week

THE BUCS SHOULD LOCK UP RYAN FITZPATRICK IMMEDIATELY!!!!!!

That is an example of a Week 1 overreaction in the NFL. And while it's so tempting to take what happened over the season-opening weekend and change the forecasts of entire teams' seasons based on it, you must not do so.

FOR THE UPDATED 2018 NFL POWER RANKINGS, CLICK HERE

Except when it comes to the Bills. The Bills are a mess.

That's why, when you peruse NBCSportsWashington.com's post-Week 1, pre-Week 2 power rankings, you'll see that the Saints are still a top-10 team while the Jets are still near the bottom despite two (for very different reasons) striking performances. They moved, sure, but it's not like they made massive leaps.

Meanwhile, some franchises stayed put, with some doing so due to losses to difficult opponents (the Niners, who stumbled in Minnesota) and others (such as the Rams) because the powers ahead of them impressed, too.

With that being said, things already do look different than they did before everyone kicked off. Because while you shouldn't overreact, you still need to react. Now, it's your turn to react. Check out the newest rankings in the link below.

