2018 NFL Playoff Picture: Who to root for in Week 16 if you are a Washington Redskins fan

Hey, the Washington Redskins won a game and that has them alive in the NFC playoff picture.

The Redskins ended a four-game skid with a win in Jacksonville in Week 15. Now, a win against the Titans in Week 16 will keep the team within a half-game of a playoff spot and well in postseason contention.

Not only do the Redskins actually have a chance at winning the division, but a legit shot at the Wild Card as well.

It's quite simple, the Redskins (7-7) need to go 2-0 in the final two weeks and they need a collection of these five teams to lose: the Dallas Cowboys (8-6), the Seattle Seahawks (8-6), the Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1), the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) and the Carolina Panthers (6-8).

They don't all five of those teams to lose this week, but if they do that will help a ton.

Of the five teams the Redskins are competing with, they did not earn themselves any favors in terms of tiebreakers. There is only one team that the Redskins are guaranteed to advance to the playoffs over in a tie:

- Carolina Panthers (6-8) - head-to-head

Here are the teams where the tiebreakers are lost:

- Dallas Cowboys (8-6) - divisional record

And these are still up in the air:

- Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

- Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1)

- Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)





Redskins Week 16 Rooting Guide

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9) vs. Dallas Cowboys (8-6)

Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1:00 p.m.



Yes, the NFC East is still up for grabs for the Redskins. To do so, they need to go 2-0 in their final two games and hope the Cowboys go 0-2. Of all four matchups that need to go the way for Washington to make a division title a reality, this is the most improbable. But, if the Bucs upset the Cowboys, now the Redskins are in business.

Root for the Buccaneers.



Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) vs. Detroit Lions (5-9)

Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1:00 p.m.



Making it in as the second Wild Card is the most likely scenario for the Redskins to make the playoffs. For this to happen, at the very least, the Redskins have to win one more game than Minnesota down the stretch. It's another situation where the Redskins have to rely on a losing team to bail them out, but that is the hole the 'Skins have dug themselves into.

Root for the Lions.



Houston Texans (10-4) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1:00 p.m.



A surprising defeat of the Los Angeles Rams now has the Eagles breathing life into their season. Another intimidating test for them this week though as they face the Texans. It's not the end of the world if Philadelphia wins, because the Redskins have a big matchup in Week 17 against them. But, a loss by the Eagles could eliminate their postseason hopes if the right teams win.

Root for the Texans.



Atlanta Falcons (5-9) vs. Carolina Panthers (6-8)

Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1:00 p.m.



Losing to the Saints have the Carolina Panthers on the brink of elimination. A loss to the Falcons, with Cam Newton now on the bench, would just be the final nail in the epic downfall of the Panthers.

Root for the Falcons.



Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

Sunday, Dec. 23 at 8:20 p.m.



Seattle did not win a gimme contest against the San Francisco 49ers, so now their playoff fate takes a big hit knowing that in Week 16 they have the Chiefs. Might as well root for the Chiefs here because the Redskins still can pass the Seahawks.

