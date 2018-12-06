2018 NFL Playoff Picture: Who to root for in Week 14 if you are a Washington Redskins fan originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Redskins will not make the playoffs if they do not start winning games. This week they get the chance to get that win, and also improve their position in the playoff picture, against the New York Giants.

Yes, with everything that has happened to the Redskins, they still have a chance at the playoffs. Not only are they alive in the Wild Card, but the NFC East division title is still in contention.

This week things change slightly, now they cannot care about the teams behind them in the standings.

They need to win and they need the teams ahead of them to lose.

Before jumping into the week, here are a list of teams in the playoff picture in the NFC that the Redskins hold a tiebreaker over:

-Arizona Cardinals (3-9)

-Green Bay Packers (4-7-1)

-Carolina Panthers (6-6)

-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)







Here are the teams where the tiebreakers were lost:

-New Orleans Saints (10-2)

-Atlanta Falcons (4-8)



And these are still up in the air:

-Dallas Cowboys (7-5)

-New York Giants (4-8)

-Philadelphia Eagles (6-6)





Redskins Week 14 Rooting Guide

New Orleans Saints (10-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1:00 p.m.



It is now impossible for the Redskins to pass the Saints, unless a three-way tie complicates things. Even though Washington should not care about the teams behind them in the standings, it doesn't hurt to root for the Saints.

Atlanta Falcons (4-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (4-7-1)

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1:00 p.m.



This is not the match-up anyone expected at the start of the season between these two teams. In Week 14, this now has turned into basically an elimination game. As the theme of this week, the Redskins should not worry about the teams behind them whether or not there is a direct tiebreaker involved. Root for the Falcons since they have a worse record.

Carolina Panthers (6-6) vs. Cleveland Browns (4-7-1)

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1:00 p.m.



If the Redskins can put one more team behind them, it makes it just a little bit easier. It's a cross-conference game so that makes it clear to root for the Browns.

Detroit Lions (4-8) vs. Arizona Cardinals (3-9)

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 4:25 p.m.



A pitiful game in Week 14 that no one outside of Arizona and Michigan will care about. You might as well root for the Cardinals due to them having a worse record.

Philadelphia Eagles (6-6) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-5)

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 4:25 p.m.



Washington's best bet to make the postseason is likely in the Wild Card with such an easy schedule for the Cowboys. Nevertheless, the Redskins do have the Week 17 game against Philadelphia remaining which they can use to make up a game. In addition, the Eagles also have the Rams and the Houston Texans on their schedule so they are bound to lose at least one. Although it keeps the playoff picture crowded root for the Eagles. If Philly wins and so do the Redskins, its a three-way tie atop the division.

And no, a tie would not help the Redskins.

Los Angeles Rams (11-1) vs. Chicago Bears (8-4)

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8:20 p.m.



Washington mathematically cannot pass the Rams. They could technically pass the Bears if the Vikings make a comeback or if the Redskins find an improbable path to the NFC East title. Neither of those are likely, but again you might as well, root for the Rams.

Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

Monday, Dec. 10 at 8:15 p.m.



All the Redskins need is one playoff spot. No need to ask for more than what is needed. If the Vikings were to lose and the Redskins were to win, at the very least Washington is in a four-way tie for the final spot in the NFC playoffs. So, root for the Seahawks.

