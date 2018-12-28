2018 NFL Playoff Picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Baltimore Ravens fan originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

It all comes down to Week 17 for the Baltimore Ravens to determine any of their seeding in the AFC playoffs.

The playoff picture is so convoluted that the Ravens could finish in second place with a first round bye or they could miss the playoffs, all based on Week 17's results.

One thing is simple and is of the upmost priority: if the Ravens (9-6) win over the Browns (7-7-1), they are in the postseason. Everything after that is secondary. At the same time, if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose (8-6-1), the Ravens are also in the postseason.

If the Ravens lose and the Pittsburgh Steelers win, Baltimore will not be in the playoffs no matter what happens in any other result, including the Colts and Titans on Sunday night.

As always, here are the teams in the playoff picture in the AFC that the Ravens hold a tiebreaker over:

-Tennessee Titans (9-6) -head-to-head

Here are the tiebreakers which the Ravens have lost:

-Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) -divisional record

With these tiebreakers still up in the air:

-Houston Texans (10-5)

-New England Patriots (10-5)

Ravens Week 17 Rooting Guide

To Clinch:

Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

Sunday, Dec. 30 at 4:25 p.m.



The result of this game might not even be a factor if the Ravens are victorious. If they are not, the Ravens would need the Steelers to lose to make the postseason. Even still, there is a scenario where the Steelers can make the playoffs as a Wild Card team if the Ravens win, the Steelers win and the Colts-Titans tie. No one wants that to happen, so really root for the Bengals this week.

Indianapolis Colts (9-6) vs. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8:20 p.m.



By the time this game kicks off, the Ravens will already know whether or not there is another game on their schedule. The only thing that potentially could be on the line, assuming the Ravens won, would be their seeding. If that scenario happens, there is no favorable result in terms of the Colts or the Titans. Just root for anything that is not a tie, as it could affect divisional standings.

If the Ravens tie with the Browns and the Steelers win, then the Ravens do want there to be a tie between the Colts and Titans.

For Seeding:

New York Jets (4-11) vs. New England Patriots (10-5)

Sunday, Dec. 30 at 1:00 p.m.



Baltimore still has the chance to pass the Patriots in division leaders standings if the Ravens win and the Patriots lose. In this scenario, Baltimore would own the tiebreaker due to conference record. Root for the Jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) vs. Houston Texans (10-5)

Sunday, Dec. 30 at 1:00 pm



Another chance for the Ravens to move up in the division leaders standings if they win and the Texans lose. This tiebreaker, however, is still up in the air and would come down to a strength of victory tiebreaker to give one team an advantage (see below). But the Texans have to lose for that to happen, so root for the Jaguars.

For a Tiebreaker with Houston:

Miami Dolphins (7-8) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-10)

Sunday, Dec. 30 at 1:00 pm



This game only becomes relevant if the Houston Texans and the Ravens are both at 10-6 all by themselves (Patriots win and Colts-Titans tie). Root for the Bills because a Dolphins' loss would hurt the Texans' strength of victory.

Dallas Cowboys (9-6) vs. New York Giants (5-10)

Sunday, Dec. 30 at 1:00pm



This game only becomes relevant if the Houston Texans and the Ravens are both at 10-6 all by themselves (Patriots win and Colts-Titans tie). Root for the Giants because a Cowboys' loss would hurt the Texans' strength of victory.

Washington Redskins (7-8) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Sunday, Dec. 30 at 4:25 p.m.



This game only becomes relevant if the Houston Texans and the Ravens are both at 10-6 all by themselves (Patriots win and Colts-Titans tie). Root for the Redskins because an Eagles' loss would hurt the Texans' strength of victory.

Oakland Raiders (4-11) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

Sunday, Dec. 30 at 4:25 p.m.



This game only becomes relevant if the Houston Texans and the Ravens are both at 10-6 all by themselves (Patriots win and Colts-Titans tie). While there is no way for the Ravens to pass the the Chiefs in the standings, root for the Raiders because it would help the Ravens' strength of victory.

