2018 NFL Draft: Ridley lone 'lock' among wide range of WRs

Calvin Ridley*

Alabama

6-0 1/2, 189, 40 time: 4.43

Projection: First Round

OVERVIEW

The top receiver recruit in the nation, Ridley chose Alabama and thrived as a true freshman despite not enrolling until fall of 2015, totaling 1,045 yards and seven scores on 89 catches in 15 games (11 starts).

His production dipped a bit from 2016-17 (135 catches, 1736 yards, 12 TDs in 29 games) as the Tide threw less and ran more, but he averaged 15.3 yards per catch in 2017 (up from 11.7 in 2015,10.7 in 2016) and earned first-team All-SEC honors.

He tied for sixth among wideouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) but did very poorly in the vertical (tied third-to-last at 31 inches) and broad (last with 110 inches) jumps.

ANALYSIS

Despite fewer opportunities from 2016-17, Ridley is a polished all-around receiver with big-play explosiveness. He has easy speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash) and fluidity, and runs a full route tree with precision, making every route look the same off the line. When throws are off, he can track the ball and adjust for the catch. He lined up everywhere and grew mentally during college.

Ridley's biggest concern is a lean frame and lack of play strength, which is most concerning against press coverage. He must get stronger or develop better tricks in his release, or production will be inconsistent. His lack of strength also shows up at the catch point, and while he's elusive, he's not a tackle-breaker. He also had 20 college drops.

Ridley is old (turns 24 in December) for a junior, but he's mature and should start from Day 1. His progress against press will determine his ceiling.

2. D.J. Moore*

Maryland

6-0, 210, 40 time: 4.42

Projection: First-Second Round

OVERVIEW

Moore was considered the top receiving recruit out of the state of Pennsylvania in the 2015 recruiting cycle, but not everyone was sold, including Penn State, which recruited him as a safety. He arrived in College Park and took the No. 1 receiver baton from the departing Stefon Diggs (and also his No. 1 jersey).

Despite the constant cycle of quarterbacks at Maryland, Moore was consistently productive for the Terrapins, catching a pass from eight different quarterbacks over his three seasons. As a junior in 2017, Moore became the third Terps receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season and quietly led the Big Ten in receiving, setting the single-season school record with 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and declaring early for the 2018 NFL Draft.

ANALYSIS

A playmaker in the truest sense, Moore was routinely able to uncover on film with his polished route running and explosive gears, getting defenders off-schedule. Although not the tallest target, he busts his behind in the weight room and that translates to the field, winning contested balls and not allowing defenders to slow his route. Moore is also a terror after the catch, using his spatial instincts and quick ball skills to be a dangerous catch-and-go threat.

NFL scouts had Moore listed at 5-10 with 4.55 speed on their sheets during the season, but he was a rare case of measuring taller (6-0) and faster (4.42) at the Scouting Combine. Already considered a top-50 prospect before Indianapolis, his encouraging measurables only enhanced his draft stock, likely in the top-35 range.

3. Christian Kirk*

Texas A&M

5-10 3/8, 201, 40 time: 4.47

Projection: First-Second Round

OVERVIEW

A five-star recruit, Kirk chose the Aggies over UCLA so he could play in the SEC, and he delivered as a true freshman with 80 catches for 1,009 yards and seven scores.

Primarily a slot receiver, he remained productive through his final two seasons despite inconsistent quarterback play in 2017, finishing with 234 career catches for 2,856 yards and 26 TDs in 39 games (36 starts).

He also thrived as a returner, scoring on six of 38 career punt returns and adding another score via kick return. He earned first-team All-SEC honors as a wideout and returner in 2016 and 2017.

ANALYSIS

Though short (5-10 3/8), Kirk is well built (201 pounds) and muscular, and he moves with excellent stop-and-start suddenness. He bursts in and out of breaks with great control and is dangerous before and after the catch. His elusiveness pops on punt returns, where he is a demon in the open field. Coaches laud his maturity and professional approach, suggesting a smooth NFL transition.

Kirk is not an elite prospect because he might be limited to the slot. He's certainly not slow, but he's quicker than fast with a limited catch radius, so he rarely threatens defenses vertically. While he shows strong, natural hands, he was inconsistent in traffic and also must improve his ball security (eight career fumbles).

Kirk should contribute from Day 1 as a slot receiver and returner and should be a steady, if not game-breaking, pro.

4. Courtland Sutton*

SMU

6-3, 218, 40 time: 4.54

Projection: Second Round

OVERVIEW

Sutton was lightly recruited after playing in a run-first offense in high school. After Colorado pulled a scholarship offer, SMU offered a scholarship to Sutton to play safety.

During his redshirt year in 2014, Sutton moved to offense and quickly emerged as one of the nation's most impressive wideouts. In Chad Morris' offense, he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons as a sophomore and junior, collecting 31 touchdown catches the last three seasons.

ANALYSIS

The built-in-a-lab wide receiver frame helps Sutton stand out. He has a tall, rangy frame, filled-out build and loose body control. He is an impressive athlete with powerful strides to eat up soft coverage and stack cornerbacks on vertical routes. Cornerbacks will crowd him on underneath throws, but he plays with confidence even with draped on his back, boxing out and attacking the catch point to make 50-50 balls look more like 80-20.

Sutton's inconsistent ability to separate puzzles some evaluators, especially with elite-level testing in the short-area agility drills -- 6.57 three-cone drill. Sutton has the lower-body athleticism to uncover although his route running is a major work in progress.

With NFL coaching and refined sink-and-snap, Sutton is one of the few receivers in this draft class with the potential to be a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

5. D.J. Chark

LSU

6-2 7/8, 199, 40 time: 4.34

Projection: Second Round

OVERVIEW

A three-star wideout recruit and track star in college, Chark played in just 11 games through his first two years at LSU, catching no passes but taking an end-around 79 yards for a score on his first career touch.

He started six of 12 games as a junior and caught 26 passes for 466 yards and three scores, and then caught 40 balls for 874 yards and three TDs as a senior. He also scored on a pair of punt returns in 2017.

He tore up the pre-draft process, showing off explosiveness at the Senior Bowl and running faster (4.34-second 40-yard dash) and jumping higher (40-inch vertical) than any other wideout at the NFL Scouting Combine.

ANALYSIS

Like many recent LSU receivers, Chark didn't have the quarterback play to show off his full ability. Incredibly gifted with top-end speed (4.34-second 40-yard dash), height (6-2 7/8) and length (32 3/8-inch arms), he's deadly on vertical routes (20.5 career yards per catch). He flashes ball-tracking ability and will fool DBs by waiting to show his hands. He also displayed punt-return pop as a senior and impressed coaches as a team captain.

Chark is far more talented than polished. He runs a limited route tree with maddening inconsistency, wasting movement with limbs flying and poor body control. He's not as laterally quick as he is fast, and not as dangerous after the catch as his speed suggests. With a thin frame (199 pounds) he lacks functional strength, leading to issues against press coverage.

Chark should become a terrific deep threat, but he needs plenty of refinement to be much more.

6. Anthony Miller

Memphis

5-11, 201, 40 time: 4.49

Projection: Second Round

OVERVIEW

Despite a productive high school career in football and track, Miller went vastly under-recruited. And instead of going the FCS-level route, he decided to bet on himself and walk on at Memphis. Five years later, he is the most prolific wide receiver in school history, breaking several of Isaac Bruce's Memphis receiving records, finishing with 238 catches for 3,590 yards and 37 receiving scores.

Miller's stats were aided by pass-happy offenses with a pair of draftable quarterbacks (Paxton Lynch, Riley Ferguson) throwing him the ball. But he was able to get open from anywhere on the formation, posting back-to-back seasons with 95-plus catches, 1,400-plus receiving yards and 14-plus touchdown catches as a junior and senior.

ANALYSIS

With his speed, ball skills and competitive nature, it is easy to appreciate Miller's game. He introduces various gears into his routes to lure defenders off-balance, snapping with body control to gain separation. Miller will have focus drops from time-to-time, but his vacuum hands allows him to make acrobatic grabs look routine, bailing out inaccurate passes.

Miller is one of the best in this draft class after the catch, quickly transitioning from pass-catcher to ballcarrier to reset his eyes and elude defenders. He proved to be a three-level wideout at Memphis, stressing the defense in the short, intermediary and deep parts of the field. Miller did suffer a Jones fracture in his right foot in the bowl game, sidelining him for the Scouting Combine. As long as the doctors give the all-clear, Miller is a strong contender to be the first senior drafted at his position.

7. Dante Pettis

Washington

6-0 1/2, 186, 40 time: N/A - ankle

Projection: Second-Third Round

OVERVIEW

Son of five-time MLB Gold Glove-winner Gary Pettis and cousin of former St. Louis Rams receiver Austin Pettis, Dante claimed the Huskies' punt returner job as a true freshman and never looked back.

In four years, he returned 93 punts for 1,274 yards (13.7-yard average) and an NCAA-record nine touchdowns. He wasn't too shabby as a receiver, either, catching 163 balls for 2,256 yards and 24 scores in 53 games (36 starts), including 15 TDs in 2016 alone.

A November ankle injury kept him from participating at the Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine or his pro day.

ANALYSIS

Pettis wields a great combination of above-average tools and route-running polish. He can run a full route tree outside or in the slot with nuanced precision, changing speeds and bursting sharply out of breaks. He also shows the ability to track poor throws and catch away from his frame, along with elite vision and acceleration in the open field, especially as a returner.

Pettis' elusiveness indicates speed and burst. Some believe he's slower than production indicates, but an ankle injury has prevented him from running a 40-yard dash. Other concerns include his slight frame (186 pounds) and lack of play strength -- an issue against press coverage -- plus a large portion of production collected against inferior opponents.

Though Pettis' numbers slipped without John Ross (No. 9 pick overall in 2017) to draw attention, his tape didn't. He should thrive immediately as a punt returner and become a versatile No. 2 wideout in time.

8. James Washington

Oklahoma State

5-11, 213, 40 time: 4.54

Projection: Second-Third Round

OVERVIEW

A three-star wideout recruit, Washington was more productive than the Cowboys could ever have hoped.

He collected 28 catches for 456 yards and six scores as a true freshman before racking up 124 catches for 2,467 yards and 20 TDs from 2015-16. He earned unanimous All-America honors and the Biletnikoff Award with a 74-1,549-13 line as a senior.

Washington was impressive at the Senior Bowl but disappointed at the NFL Scouting Combine, tying for 23rd among wideouts in the 40-yard dash (4.54 seconds), 22nd in the 3-cone drill (7.11 seconds), 14th in the vertical jump (34.5 inches) and 18th in the broad jump (10 feet).

ANALYSIS

Washington was a big play waiting to happen in Stillwater, averaging 19.8 yards per catch and 42.2 yards per touchdown in his career. He plays faster than his timed speed and thrives on vertical routes, but he's also dangerous underneath, using his vision and thick build (213 pounds) to become a running back after the catch. He also shows suddenness to separate and strong hands to pluck throws.

Washington needs significant polish. He showed little nuance in a limited route tree, rounding off breaks too often and failing to use hesitation or different speeds to his advantage. He rarely faced press coverage and was often schemed wide open against horrible Big 12 defenses, so the NFL transition could be steep.

For all the big plays, numbers suggest Washington isn't an elite athlete relative to NFL peers, so development will be key, but he should be dangerous as a No. 2 receiver in time.

9. Deon Cain*

Clemson

6-1 7/8, 201, 40 time: 4.43

Projection: Second-Third Round

OVERVIEW

A wildcat quarterback in high school, Cain joined the Tigers as a five-star wideout recruit. He helped replace an injured Mike Williams as a true freshman reserve in 2015, catching 34 balls for 582 yards and five touchdowns, but was suspended for the College Football Playoff for failing a drug test.

Despite remaining a reserve, he improved as a sophomore with 38 grabs for 724 yards and nine scores in 2016. As a junior, he started 13 of 14 games and posted a 58-734-6 line, opting to leave early for the NFL draft.

He showed good movement at the NFL Scouting Combine, finishing tied for sixth among wideouts in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) and fifth in the 3-cone drill (6.71 seconds).

ANALYSIS

Like several Clemson receivers before him, Cain offers a good blend of size (almost 6-2), speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash) and athleticism. He moves fluidly through his routes, showing precise footwork and tempo. He uses size and strength to pluck throws away from his body and looks comfortable amid traffic. He also can break big plays on double moves downfield or after the catch, unleashing a mean stiff-arm.

Cain's production never quite matched his tools, however. He has significant issues with concentration drops and garnered a reputation for being a bit entitled early in his career. While a solid route runner, he still has much room for refinement, and his route tree must grow more branches.

For teams that are comfortable with his character, Cain profiles as a solid No. 2 wideout with explosive upside.

10. Equanimeous St. Brown*

Notre Dame

6-4 3/4, 214, 40 time: 4.48

Projection: Second-Third Round

OVERVIEW

Son of a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder and a German mother, Equanimeous Tristan Imhotep J. St. Brown lived in France briefly as a kid and is fluent in English, German and French.

A four-star high school recruit, he played seven games on special teams for the Irish as a true freshman before a season-ending shoulder injury. He thrived as DeShone Kizer's top target in 2016, hauling in 58 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns, but his production dipped in Kizer's absence in 2017 (33-515-4).

His size (nearly 6-5 with 33" arms) and strength (20 reps on 225-pound bench press) stood out at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he still managed to tie for 12th in the 40-yard dash (4.48 seconds) among wideouts.

ANALYSIS

With a massive frame and more than adequate speed, St. Brown has tools that threaten defenses. He's very well built, having weight-trained under his father since age 5, but also shows fluid movement and covers ground deceptively quickly. His speed and length make him a dangerous deep threat who can go up and get it, and he has experience lining up all over the field.

That said, St. Brown doesn't optimize his size and strength, showing major issues getting knocked off routes by physical cornerbacks. He's also inconsistent in traffic and on contested catches, failing to win as many 50-50 balls as you'd expect. While he's not a poor route runner and doesn't suffer many bad drops, there is room for improvement in both areas.

Tremendously gifted, St. Brown could develop into a terrific weapon, but significant progress is needed before he'll produce with regularity.

11. DaeSean Hamilton

Penn State

6-0 5/8, 203, 40 time: 4.47-4.52 (pro day)

Projection: Third Round

OVERVIEW

The son of parents who both served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Hamilton was born in Japan and lived in Hawaii, Chicago and Virginia, where he developed into a three-star high school recruit. Hamilton took a medical redshirt with a wrist injury in 2013 before racking up a Big Ten-leading 82 catches for 899 yards and two touchdowns in 13 starts in 2014.

His production dipped as a sophomore and junior, as he totaled 79 grabs for 1,086 yards and seven scores over that span, but he bounced back with 53 catches for 857 yards and nine TDs as a senior to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors and leave as PSU's all-time leader with 214 career receptions.

A strong performance at the East-West Shrine Game earned him a late Senior Bowl invitation and he impressed in Mobile, turning cornerbacks around and creating separation much of the week. He parlayed that into an invitation to the Scouting Combine as well.

ANALYSIS

Lauded throughout college for his smarts, character and maturity, Hamilton is significantly more polished than a typical college wideout. He's a crafty, nuanced route runner, employing various release techniques to beat press coverage and using tempo and great feet to separate from cornerbacks at the proper depth. Though not particularly big (6-0 5/8), he also shows the ability to track the ball and make contested catches.

That said, Hamilton lacks the explosive burst or open-field elusiveness to be a game breaker, and he may struggle to separate against better athletes. Though he moves fluidly, his athleticism is about average, and his steady-but-never-standout production generally matches the tape. He also has some issues with drops and bobbles, letting the ball into his chest too often.

Hamilton will likely never be a star, but he should find a home in the slot as a reliable chains-mover, and he'll be a great addition to any locker room.

12. Antonio Callaway*

Florida

5-10 5/8, 200, 40 time: 4.41

Projection: Third-Fourth Round

OVERVIEW

A four-star high school recruit, Callaway starred as a true freshman at Florida, catching 35 passes for 678 yards and four touchdowns. He also averaged 15.0 yards per punt return, scoring twice.

He was accused of sexual assault after his freshman season. At a Title IX hearing, he said he was "so stoned" on the date in question that he did not want to have sex with anyone, and was ultimately cleared of charges.

As a sophomore, Callaway caught 54 passes for 721 yards and three TDs and added a score on a rush and another on an onside-kick return. He was cited for marijuana possession in May of 2017 and later suspended for the entire season for his involvement in a credit card fraud scheme with teammates. He declared for the draft after sitting out 2017.

ANALYSIS

On the field, Callaway is electric, with the ability to win short, intermediate and deep. His 4.41-second 40-yard dash (tied third among wideouts at the NFL Scouting Combine) matches the tape, and he has sudden lateral agility to separate or break away after the catch. He flashes at times against press coverage and shows a natural feel for leveraging cornerbacks to create space.

Callaway makes some mental mistakes, needs polish as a route runner and has inconsistent hands, both catching the ball and securing it (six career fumbles). Far more worrisome, he has a series of significant off-field concerns that make it difficult to trust him.

A potential first-round pick absent character issues, Callaway is a complete wild card, both in terms of where he'll be drafted and how he will respond to the NFL environment.

13. Michael Gallup

Colorado State

6-0 3/4, 205, 40 time: 4.51

Projection: Third-Fourth Round

OVERVIEW

A three-star high school recruit, Gallup's SAT scores were too low to accept Power 5 offers, leading him to Butler County Community College. He thrived there with 780 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman, but an ankle injury kept him out almost all of 2015 and he again lost out on potential Power 5 offers.

Colorado State proved beneficiaries, as he racked up 176 catches for 2,685 yards and 21 touchdowns over two seasons for the Rams, becoming a Biletnikoff Award finalist and first0team All-MWC performer in 2017.

He attended the Senior Bowl and had a solid week of practice before making a few explosive plays in the game (three catches, 60 yards) and earning an invite to the Scouting Combine.

ANALYSIS

Despite coming from JUCO and a Mountain West school, Gallup is already relatively refined. He lined up all over the formation, is adequate against press coverage, runs a full route tree with discipline and can adjust his routes mid-play based on coverage reads. He also offers a good blend of size and athleticism, adjusting well to back-shoulder throws and flashing suddenness as a runner after the catch.

Though well-rounded, Gallup doesn't have an elite trait that scares defenses, limiting his ceiling. He also shows inconsistency over the middle - appearing skittish of charging safeties - and can be late to get his head around to track the ball on deep throws. Despite good overall ball skills, he has some focus drops as well.

There are areas for improvement and Gallup isn't likely to be a star, but he profiles as a polished No. 2 wideout who could help a team early.

14. J'Mon Moore

Missouri

6-2 5/8, 207, 40 time: 4.60

Projection: Fourth Round

OVERVIEW

A three-star high school recruit, Moore redshirted in 2013 and had just two catches in 2014 before earning a starting role in 2014 and catching 29 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

He racked up 128 grabs for 2,094 yards and 18 scores across his final two seasons, earning second-team All-SEC honors both times.

Moore showed steady progress at the Senior Bowl in and was quietly terrific at the NFL Scouting Combine. Despite an underwhelming 40-yard dash (4.60 seconds), he finished fourth among all prospects in the 3-cone drill (6.56 seconds) and eighth in the 20-yard shuttle (4.04 seconds). Among wideouts, he was third in the bench press (21 reps) and tied for fourth in the vertical jump (38 inches).

ANALYSIS

With great size, length and fluidity, Moore is a toolsy prospect who turns his gifts into explosive plays. He has enough speed and quickness to make his gangly frame a threat downfield, where he tracks the ball and adjusts to poor throws effectively. He's also dangerous after the catch, showing one-step-and-go suddenness.

Moore still needs serious development, however. He almost exclusively lined up outside the left field numbers and ran a limited route tree, feasting on screens, hitches, comebacks and verticals. He shows little nuance as a route runner, rounding off corners and looking sluggish on patterns with multi-step breaks. And while rangy, he struggles on contested catches and against physical corners due to his scrawny build and lack of functional strength.

Despite game-breaking flashes, Moore remains raw and needs time to hone his tools and fill out his frame before becoming a dependable starter.

15. Keke Coutee*

Texas Tech

5-9 3/4, 181, 40 time: 4.43

Projection: Fourth Round

OVERVIEW

A three-star high school recruit, Coutee committed to Texas as a sophomore but reconsidered after Mack Brown's retirement and joined the Red Raiders instead.

After catching just 11 passes as a true freshman, he had 55 grabs for 890 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. As a fulltime starter in 2017, he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and 10 scores, adding a 92-yard kick-return TD.

One of the smallest players at the NFL Scouting Combine, he tied for sixth among wideouts in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) and fifth in the 20-yard shuttle.

ANALYSIS

With terrific speed and quickness, Coutee is explosive at all levels of the field. He primarily ran short routes in college, showing a knack for settling into voids in zones and breaking off big gains with dynamic ability in space (averaged 8.5 yards after catch). He also excelled as a vertical threat despite limited opportunities, tracking the ball well and turning just 18 deep targets (thrown 20-plus yards downfield) into 542 yards in 2017.

Coutee is both undersized (5-9 3/4) and scrawny (181 pounds), raising concerns about durability and play strength. He is easily re-routed by physical cornerbacks and press coverage, and he's unreliable in traffic or on contested catches. He also ran a limited route tree without much nuance and had a few too many drops.

Coutee has the potential to be an excellent slot receiver with vertical upside. He's also worth a look as a returner, despite limited experience in that area.

16. Tre'Quan Smith*

Central Florida

6-2, 210, 40 time: 4.49

Projection: Fourth Round

OVERVIEW

A basketball player growing up, Smith first tried football as a high school freshman and quit before picking it back up as a junior. He developed into a three-star recruit and redshirted at UCF in 2014.

Over the next three seasons, he started 36 of 38 games and steadily caught more passes (52 in 2015, 57 in ‘16, 59 in ‘17) while turning them into more yards (724, 853, 1,171) and touchdowns (four, five, 13) each season.

As a redshirt junior graduate, he was invited to the Senior Bowl, where he had an up-and-down week, showing off his physicality but also a lack of quick-twitch explosiveness.

ANALYSIS

Tall and well-built (6-2, 210 pounds), Smith uses his power effectively to fight off press coverage. He shows deceptive speed that builds on downfield routes, where he combines good ball-tracking, body control and length (33 3/8-inch arms) to make acrobatic grabs. He also flashes as a runner with tackle-breaking ability after the catch. His intangibles are excellent, as he's smart, coachable and durable.

Smith isn't as effective on contested catches as his size suggests, and he too often lets the ball get into his body. He lacks polish as a route-runner, showing sluggish footwork at times and struggling to sink his hips. Also, it's worth wondering if his lack of elite speed or suddenness will become a bigger issue against better athletes at the next level.

Still a youngster in football experience, Smith needs some work, but he flashes upside as a big, above-the-rim target.

17. Allen Lazard

Iowa State

6-5, 225, 40 time: 4.55

Projection: Fourth-Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

Rated the top high school recruit in the state of Iowa, Lazard drew offers from major programs like Notre Dame and Stanford but chose Iowa State, where his father and older brother played.

He started from Day 1, finishing with 45 starts in 48 career games. After 101 grabs for 1,401 yards and nine scores through his first two seasons, he caught 140 passes for 1,959 yards and 17 touchdowns from 2016-17, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in both years.

He accepted a Senior Bowl invitation and showed off his contested-catch ability in Mobile.

ANALYSIS

You won't find many bigger wideouts than Lazard (6-5, 225 pounds). He wields that size effectively, using great play strength in his routes and manhandling corners at the catch point by boxing out and snaring passes with strong hands. Though not dynamic, he is disciplined as a route runner and a great leaper (38-inch vertical). A two-year captain, coaches praise his mental toughness, and he often did dirty work as a motioned-in run-blocker.

However, there is nothing sudden about Lazard's movement, as he often looks like a tight end. His speed (4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash) doesn't back coverage off and he lacks the lateral agility to shake sticky man defenders or create after the catch. Despite his strength, his hands are inconsistent against press.

Lazard primarily separates with his body as a shield, not movement, limiting his ceiling at the next level. That said, he could be a dangerous red-zone weapon and perhaps move to tight end, as he shows plus blocking skills.

18. Cedrick Wilson

Boise State

6-2, 197, 40 time: 4.55

Projection: Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

Wilson played quarterback in high school and didn't have FBS programs beating down his door with scholarship offers. Rather than enrolling as a walk-on, Wilson chose to enroll at Coffeyville Community College where he was switched to wide receiver, a position he was playing for the first time.

Wilson was no stranger to the position. His father, Cedrick, played the position for seven years in the NFL. After two productive seasons at Coffeyville, Wilson transferred to Boise State and quickly established himself as the No. 1 target for the Broncos. He set the single-season school record for receiving yards (1,511) as a senior.

ANALYSIS

One of the better in-stride receivers in the 2018 draft, Wilson's best work are on collision course routes -- slants, crossers and verticals -- tracking the ball into his hands to catch-and-go.

With a lean, wiry build, he doesn't have the play strength to break tackles or overwhelm defenders at the catch point, but he locks onto the ball and will fight for position. Wilson can improve his strength to beat the jam and improve route running.

He returned kickoffs and punts in college and can be a fourth wideout on the depth chart early in his NFL career, but don't bet against Wilson fighting his way into a regular role.

19. Simmie Cobbs*

Indiana

6-3, 220, 40 time: 4.64

Projection: Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

Cobbs changed high schools temporarily but returned to Oak Park (Ill.) and was an all-state wide receiver and basketball standout, receiving scholarship offers for both sports from Purdue and Ball State. Because Purdue asked him to play safety, Cobbs balked and opted to attend Indiana.

He played in every game as a receiver as a freshman and caught seven passes, then started 13 games in 2015 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten with 60 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury on the first series of the 2016 season before catching a pass and was granted a redshirt season.

Cobbs came back strong with 12 starts, 72-841-8 in 2017, playing almost exclusively as the "X" receiver on the left side of the formation, and bypassed his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

ANALYSIS

Cobbs is a fluid athlete if not a polished wide receiver. He tends to freelance on routes, which could be a byproduct of changing offenses and inconsistent quarterback play, and might need a season to acclimate to a professional environment and refine his route running.

He's a bull to contend with for undersized cornerbacks because of his height, width, length and strength. Plays to his 4.6 speed but does show an extra gear on verticals and deep crossers. Not as limited as expected after the catch and has light feet with some spring to extend plays as evidenced by 30 plays of 20-plus yards in this career.

20. Deontay Burnett*

Southern Cal

5-11 5/8, 186, 40 time: 4.53

Projection: Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

A three-star recruit, Burnett changed his commitment from Washington State to Arizona State and then finally to Southern Cal on signing day - joining former Serra wide receivers Adoree Jackson, Marqise Lee and Robert Woods to become Trojans in recent years.

After seeing limited action his freshman season (10 catches, 161 yards), Burnett found himself in the starting lineup five times during a solid sophomore campaign (56 catches, 662 yards, seven TDs). He became the clear favorite target of QB Sam Darnold as a junior, hauling in a conference-leading 86 passes for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2017 and chose to skip his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

ANALYSIS

Burnett spent the bulk of his time in the slot. He's quick and sudden in and out of his breaks, and a zone breaker able to find the soft spots over the middle. He's decent after the catch, accelerating quickly with the ball in his hands. Did a nice job staying active while Darnold kept plays alive with his feet. Great athleticism allowed him to make a bunch of impressive diving catches.

Play strength isn't great. Excellent against zone but will struggle to get open against physical corners at the next level. Struggles to compete for contested catches. Small hands hurt him with drops and fumbles. Much of the separation he was able to get was the result of USC's spread offense. Burnett will be limited to the slot at the next level. He'll need to add strength to survive press coverage, but his ability to find space in zones and his athleticism will earn him a role in the NFL.

21. Marcell Ateman

Oklahoma State

6-41/2, 216, 40 time: 4.62

Projection: Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

A four-star recruit from Texas, Ateman combined for 42 catches in primarily a backup role through his first two seasons and seemed poised for a big year after a strong junior season (45 catches, 766 yards, five TDs). Unfortunately, a foot injury that required surgery forced him to take a medical redshirt for the 2016 season. He more than made up for it last season, posting 59 catches for 1,156 yards and eight scores (second on the team behind Biletnikoff Award finalist James Washington). He was named second-team All-Big 12 for his efforts while also being named Academic All-Big 12 in 2017.

ANALYSIS

Ateman has great size and length. He really excels on back shoulder throws, attacking the football and catching it at its highest point. His basketball background comes through when the ball is in the air, boxing out defenders along the boundary. Ateman uses long strides to get on top of corners quickly and has sneaky quick feet when making his breaks. He doesn't track deep balls well and will mistime his jump on occasion. Route tree was limited - lots of hitches, hitch-and-go's, back shoulder throws and fades - and could be better securing the football after the catch.

Ateman's size and ball skills will intrigue NFL teams, but he'll need to refine his route running to gain consistent separation at the next level. He has quickness and adequate speed to get better, but his early reps will be earned from winning 50-50 balls and as a red-zone threat.

22. Jordan Lasley*

UCLA

6-1, 203, 40 time: 4.50

Projection: Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

Lasley has been extremely productive on the field but has run into trouble off of it. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Junipero Serra in Southern California, redshirting his freshman season at UCLA. He flashed as a sophomore (41 catches, 620 yards, five TDs) before having a monster junior season.

Lasley caught 69 passes for 1,264 yards (18.3 yards per catch) and nine TDs despite playing in only nine games due to a suspension - one of multiple suspensions during the course of his Bruins career for undisclosed violations of team rules. He was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 and decided to forgo his senior season for the NFL draft.

ANALYSIS

Lasley is an explosive athlete who jumps off the line and accelerates quickly. He's tremendous at changing speeds and gaining a step on corners. His game speed looks much faster than the 4.50 he ran at the Scouting Combine. Good after the catch, often making the first defender miss. He tracks deep balls with ease and uses his hands to get extra space with the ball in the air, but had issues with concentration drops throughout his career. He's a little skinny and can be re-routed by physical DBs.

From an on-the-field standpoint, Lasley looks like an easy Day 2 pick with his explosiveness and ability to take the top off a defense. The troubles off the field and the concentration lapses on it will give NFL teams pause, making Lasley a tough projection. If he matures, he has plenty of potential at the next level.

23. Auden Tate*

Florida State

6-4 7/8, 228, 40 time: 4.68

Projection: Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

A four-star recruit from Tampa, Tate dealt with injuries to start and end his time at Florida State. He played just six games as a true freshman and did not record a catch. After a promising junior season (25 catches, 409 yards, six TDs), Tate had a strong junior campaign, hauling in 40 catches for 549 yards and 10 TDs in 12 games despite the Seminoles losing starting quarterback Deondre Francois in Week 1.

Tate separated his shoulder in the final game of his college career and decided to forgo his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

ANALYSIS

Tate's size is obviously his biggest asset. He's long limbed with big hands. He does well using his large frame to wall off defensive backs on slants and comebacks, but wasn't asked to run an expansive route tree. He lacks the speed and athleticism to get consistent separation but does have sneaky quickness coming out of his breaks.

Tate improved from 2016 to ‘17 catching the ball away from his body and using his hands. He has strong, reliable hands even while being contested. Not much wiggle after the catch but runs hard and is tough to bring down. He does well using his hands to get some breathing room late in routes.

If you're looking for a burner, Tate isn't your guy. He has size and knows how to use it. If he's in 1-on-1 coverage, he's open. He'll need to learn the nuances of the position and improve his raw route-running, but he should be a strong red-zone threat at the next level.

24. Korey Robertson*

Southern Miss

6-1, 212, 40 time: 4.56

Projection: Fifth-Sixth Round

OVERVIEW

Robertson was a three-star recruit who didn't get on the field as a redshirt freshman, but his production steadily increased over the next three seasons. He enjoyed a breakout redshirt junior season, catching 76 passes for 1,106 yards and 12 scores, including 100-plus receiving yards against Kentucky and Tennessee. Nicknamed "D-Block," Robertson was named to Conference USA's 2017 First Team after leading the conference in receiving yards and touchdowns and opted to forgo his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

ANALYSIS

Robertson is solidly built with long arms. His straight-line speed is just OK but he's quick in and out of his routes. He's pretty slippery after the catch, generally making the first guy miss in the open field. He does an excellent job on 50-50 balls, timing his leaps well and plucking the ball out of the air with strong hands.

His play speed isn't great and Robertson will have to rely on his quick feet to gain separation. Doesn't shy away from physical battles with corners. There's nothing flashy to Robertson's game; he runs solid routes, catches the ball out in front of his body and can make something happen after the catch.

Robertson is pretty good at everything asked of a wideout, but there's no specific skill that stands out as elite. His short-area quickness could make him a candidate for the slot, but he played on the left side as the Golden Eagles' "X" receiver and has enough size and adequate speed to play on the outside.

25. Daurice Fountain

Northern Iowa

6-2, 209, 40 time: 4.54 (Pro Day)

Projection: Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

A two-star recruit from Wisconsin, Fountain chose Northern Iowa over South Dakota after not being offered a scholarship by the Badgers. He was an outstanding overall high school athlete, lettering in baseball and track and field as well as football. After getting his feet wet as a freshman at UNI, Fountain went on to lead his team in receiving yards in each of the next three seasons.

He enjoyed a breakout senior campaign, hauling in 66 passes for 943 yards and 12 TDs in 2017 to be named first-team All-MVFC. He took home MVP honors during the East-West Shrine Game (three catches, 61 yards), but surprisingly did not score an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

ANALYSIS

The freakish athleticism Fountain showed at his pro day (42.5-inch vertical, 11-2-broad jump) does match the player you see on tape. He ran track at Northern Iowa, and has the speed to beat a defense over the top and quickness to get away from corners on short and intermediate routes. He also shows flashes excellent footwork along the boundaries, often getting two feet in.

Fountain is a tremendous athlete but an extremely raw football player. He's not a great route runner and can get knocked off his routes by physical defenders. His ball skills are inconsistent. His height is adequate but he is a little skinny. Great production during his senior year but never truly dominated against a lower level competition.

Fountain showed enough at Northern Iowa to warrant a look at the next level. He needs to be coached up and may not be able to contribute right away. He did show off some return skills during the East-West Shrine Game (two punt returns for 40 yards).

26. Trey Quinn*

SMU

5-11 3/8, 203, 40 time: 4.55

Projection: Sixth Round

OVERVIEW

A former baseball star who threw a no-hitter in the 2008 Little League World Series, Quinn also competed in track and field and was a four-star football recruit. The Louisiana native played his first two collegiate seasons at LSU, but he struggled to produce in the Tigers' run-heavy offense, combining to catch just 22 passes for 276 yards and no touchdowns.

Quinn opted to transfer to SMU, where he joined coach Chad Morris, who was the offensive coordinator when Clemson tried to recruit him. After sitting out the 2016 season, Quinn went on to lead the nation with 114 catches last year, recording 1,236 yards and 13 TDs.

ANALYSIS

Quinn is the prototype for a slot receiver. He can run any route in the tree with precision. He's smooth and sudden in and out of his breaks. He does an excellent job setting up DBs on routes. Quinn is solidly built to take a beating over the middle and possesses extremely reliable hands.

He's limited athletically, running a 4.55 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine that seems about right on the tape. He played outside but at 5-11? and without the long speed to take the top off a defense, he's a slot receiver at the next level. Tore up lower level competition at SMU.

Quinn was a highly-recruited receiver and was able to get on the field in the SEC. He doesn't burst off the line and will be looked at exclusively as a slot receiver, but could be an intriguing option for a team that could best utilize his skill set.

27. Dylan Cantrell

Texas Tech

6-2 7/8, 226, 40 time: 4.59

Projection: Sixth Round

OVERVIEW

A four-star recruit from Whitehouse, Texas, where he played with current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahones, Cantrell struggled with injuries early in his collegiate career. After combining for 29 catches in 17 games from 2013-14, he took a redshirt year in 2015. Cantrell returned in 2016 and broke out with 58 catches for 675 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing two games.

In 2017, he put together his best season, hauling in 71 passes for 816 yards and seven touchdowns. Cantrell received All-Big 12 honorable mention honors in 2017, and was named Academic All-Big 12 first team three consecutive years.

ANALYSIS

Cantrell doesn't shy away from physical corners and has sneaky hand usage while the ball is in the air. He high-points the football and times his jumps extremely well. Cantrell shows his hands late, not giving DBs a chance to make a play on the football. Tremendous athlete with outstanding body control. Willing and capable blocker down field.

Cantrell lacks the speed and the quickness to get open consistently. He will struggle with press coverage, lacking the long speed to beat any corners. The athletic ability and agility he showed at the NFL Scouting Combine don't show up in his route running.

Cantrell is a one-trick pony who makes circus catches look routine, but he has to in order to make up for his lack of separation. His production increased every year in college and Cantrell has experience at the "X" and "Z" receiver positions, although his best projection to the NFL may be as a hybrid H-back.

28. Darren Carrington

Wide Receiver, Utah

6-2 1/4, 199, 40 time: 4.78 (Pro Day)

Projection: Sixth-Seventh Round

OVERVIEW

The San Diego native was a multi-dimensional threat in high school and comes from a highly athletic family. His father played eight seasons in the NFL, reaching two Super Bowls, while his mother ran track at Northern Arizona and two sisters also played college sports. Carrington had offers from Ohio State and Michigan, but Oregon was always his No. 1 choice.

After redshirting in 2013, Carrington caught 37 passes for 704 yards and four touchdowns in 2014. He added 32-609-6 the following season but was suspended for the CFP National Championship against Ohio State for reportedly failing an NCAA-mandated drug test. While serving a suspension during the first half of the 2016 season, he was cited by police for an open container violation and was accused of shoving a man after a game that resulted in a broken arm, although Carrington was not charged. He went on to catch 43 passes for 606 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

The final straw in Carrington's turbulent time in Eugene was snapped when he was charged with a DUI last July. Carrington reached a plea deal but was dismissed from the Oregon program and wound up at Utah as a graduate transfer, going on to set career highs with 70 catches for 980 yards with six TDs and being named second-team All-Pac-12.

ANALYSIS

On the field, Carrington is a gifted athlete with good speed and acceleration, using his height and long arms to catch the ball away from his body. He is an excellent vertical threat who tracks the ball well while being aware of the sideline. Highlight-reel catches are common. And despite his off-field concerns, Carrington graduated with his degree and has played through nagging injuries.

The laundry list of poor decision-making weighs heavily on Carrington's draft stock. He also lacks ideal play strength and won't do a lot of damage after the catch. But his ability to work various levels of the field and present a big downfield target in today's pass-happy NFL will present him an opportunity to land a roster spot and prove that he has matured.

29. Javon Wims

Georgia

6-3, 215, 40 time: 4.53

Projection: Sixth-Seventh Round

OVERVIEW

A basketball-first athlete growing up, Wims played football his senior season in high school, but he wasn't able to make a big impact in a Wing-T offense and went overlooked as a recruit. He started his college football journey at NAIA-level Belhaven University, but that experience was short-lived, suffering an injury after three games. Wims spent a season outside of football before resurfacing at Hinds Community College in 2015, impressing enough to garner multiple SEC offers.

After spending the 2016 season learning the Georgia offense, he blossomed into the team's top wide receiver target as a senior in 2017, leading the team with 45 catches, 720 yards and seven receiving scores. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl, but was sidelined from both due to a shoulder injury.

ANALYSIS

A good-looking athlete on the hoof, Wims is flexible with the quick reflexes to easily adjust to the ball, which is illustrated time after time on film with the high volume of back-shoulder throws in the Georgia playbook. He is quick to secure the football, but wasn't a consistent threat to create after the catch.

Although he lacks the route prowess to easily separate, Wims doesn't allow cornerbacks on his back to disrupt his focus. Despite a run-heavy attack and a true freshman quarterback starting most of the season, Wims was still able to leave his mark in Athens, attracting NFL attention in the process.

30. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

South Florida

6-4, 206, 40 time: 4.37

Projection: Seventh Round

OVERVIEW

A three-star recruit and track star out of Lakewood, Fla., Valdes-Scantling started his collegiate career at NC State. After two seasons and 44 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown in 23 games (11 starts), he transferred to South Florida. After sitting out the 2015 season because of transfer rules, Valdes-Scantling got to show off his ability as a deep threat, catching 22 passes for 415 yards (18.9 yards per catch) in 2016.

He then established career highs across the board with 53 catches for 879 yards and six TDs as a senior and accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He capitalized on a strong week there with an invited to the Scouting Combine, where Valdes-Scantling opened eyes with a blistering 4.37-second 40-yard dash, second among all wide receivers.

ANALYSIS

Valdes-Scantling's size/speed combo is elite, and the track speed shows up on tape. He gets on top of DBs quickly with long strides and accelerates quickly for being so long. He just doesn't play to his 6-4 frame. He's not a natural hands catcher and doesn't attack the football like a player of his size should. Also doesn't track deep balls well. He's a little tough to evaluate because of a run-heavy offense and an inaccurate QB. Route running needs a lot of work.

There are times where Valdes-Scantling flashes and you can imagine an NFL team drooling over his size and speed. But with his inability to use his size, catch the football naturally and consistently, and his poor route running, Valdes-Scantling is very much a project. A project worth taking on, but likely not until the latter part of Day 3.

31. Jaleel Scott

New Mexico State

6-4 3/4, 218, 40 time: 4.56

Projection: Seventh Round

OVERVIEW

If it wasn't for Scott's poor academic record, the three-star recruit might have wound up at Kentucky or Maryland. Instead, he started at Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) before an off-field incident forced him to go to Ellsworth Community College (Iowa). He played well enough at the JUCO level to get an offer from New Mexico State.

Scott had solid junior campaign before breaking out in his senior year. In 2017, the former high school basketball player had 76 catches for 1,079 yards and nine scores. He was named first-team All-Sun Belt and earned invitations to the Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine, where he ran a mediocre 4.56 40.

ANALYSIS

Scott has tremendous size and athleticism. His basketball background shows up in his ability to leap and come down with contested catches. Has excellent body control and times his jumps very well. He uses his hands late in routes and at the catch point to get extra breathing room. Does a good job staying alive and coming back to the QB on broken plays. His speed is only average, and it takes him a while to accelerate. He's not particularly quick and has a tendency to round off his routes.

Scott's size and athleticism will warrant him a look at the next level. He plays to his 6-4 3/4 size but the rest of his game is pretty raw. You might be able to blame some of that on bouncing around at the JUCO level. There appears to be untapped potential here, but Scott is likely not worth a look until late on Day 3.

32. Braxton Berrios

Miami (Fla.)

5-9, 184, 40 time: 4.52

Projection: Seventh Round/Free Agent

OVERVIEW

Berrios is a highly intelligent individual and might find greener pastures away from the field. The Ivy League recruit said no to Harvard and Yale because of his deep love of the Hurricanes.

He became valedictorian of Miami's business school as a double major. On the field, Berrios also found success as a senior, leading the team with 55 catches for 679 yards and nine touchdowns. His accomplishments earned him the 2017 Jim Tatum Award, which goes to the top senior student-athlete in the ACC.

ANALYSIS

Some might call it a stereotype, but Berrios is the prototypical slot receiver in a lot of ways. He is undersized, agile and tough. Berrios has excellent hand-eye coordination and tracking skills to locate and make a play on the ball, but his short arms and smallish features make him a small target for quarterbacks, forcing throws to be pinpoint.

While he will likely be limited to a specific niche in the NFL due to his size, Berrios can add value as a punt returner, averaging 10.4 yards per return in college, which almost matched his 11.8 yards per catch.

