2018 NFL Draft Order: Second Round

After a first round full of surprises, the second round of the 2018 NFL draft is set to begin on Friday, with the third round shortly after. The rest of the draft is on Saturday.

The Cleveland Browns once again own the first pick of the round, followed by the New York Giants. Here is the draft order for the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

*Order subject to change due to trades.

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. Cleveland Browns

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Indianapolis Colts

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Chicago Bears

8. Denver Broncos

9. Oakland Raiders

10. Miami Dolphins

11. New England Patriots

12. Washington Redskins

13. Green Bay Packers

14. Cincinnati Bengals

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Los Angeles Chargers

17. Indianapolis Colts

18. Dallas Cowboys

19. Detroit Lions

20. Baltimore Ravens

21. Buffalo Bills

22. Kansas City Chiefs

23. Carolina Panthers

24. Buffalo Bills

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Cleveland Browns





























































