2018 NFL Draft Order: First Round
The 2018 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday with the first round. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, with the rest of the draft on Saturday.
The Browns hold the first pick on Thursday. Here is the draft order for the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.
*order subject to change due to trades
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets
4. Cleveland Browns
5. Denver Broncos
6. Indianapolis Colts
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals
22. Buffalo Bills
23. New England Patriots
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles