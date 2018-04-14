2018 NFL Draft: Georgia's Smith top inside 'backer

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

1. Roquan Smith

Georgia

6-0 7/8, 236, 40 time: 4.51

Projection: First Round

OVERVIEW

A basketball player and wide receiver growing up, Smith packed on muscle to become a four-star linebacker recruit, staying in his home state of Georgia after initially committing to UCLA.

After 12 appearances as a reserve as a true freshman, he started 25 games over his final two seasons, racking up 232 tackles (19.0 for loss), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed, winning the Butkus Award in 2017.

He ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.51 seconds) among linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

ANALYSIS

Smith has almost everything you want in a modern day linebacker. He's a smooth and explosive athlete with quickness and straight-line speed feeding tremendous range in the run game and the ability to move in coverage like a safety. He shows excellent instincts and discipline, sniffing out misdirection and play-fakes early. He also has excellent intangibles, as coaches laud his leadership and work ethic.

Smith's most obvious flaw is his lack of size (6-0 7/8, 236 pounds) and length (32-inch arms), and he likely doesn't have room for much more weight. Though he often compensates by slipping blocks effectively, bigger blockers can bully him. He also didn't make many plays on the ball in coverage despite generally proving reliable in that area.

If Smith were a tad longer or bigger with the same movement traits, he'd be one of the best linebacker prospects in years. As it is, he's a top-10 caliber player with both a high floor and a high ceiling as a "Mike" or "Will" ‘backer at the next level.

2. Josey Jewell

Iowa

6-1, 235, 40 time: 4.82

Projection: Third-Fourth Round

OVERVIEW

Jewell was overlooked as a recruit after starring for farmtown Decorah as an undefeated state champion as a senior, but his plans to attend Luther College (Division III) were scrapped when Iowa came through with a scholarship before signing day.

A redshirt in 2013 as a 200-pound 18-year-old, Jewell started the final four games as a redshirt freshman and returned as a captain in 2014. He compiled 250 total tackles the next two seasons before earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2017. His All-Big Ten season included 136 tackles in 12 starts, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Jewell was unable to participate in the Senior Bowl due to an illness but was invited to the Scouting Combine and ran a 6.80-second 3-cone drill, the fastest among the inside linebacker group.

ANALYSIS

Jewell was a tackling machine with 437 for his career to go along with 32 passes defensed and six interceptions. He worked diligently to mold his body into a pro-ready skin and owns the natural instincts and high-effort mindset to contribute immediately in the NFL. He's nowhere near an elite athlete but as a three-year captain who wants to be coached and critiqued, Jewell's passion is contagious and he's relentless to the ball.

Players with top-tier quickness and sudden running backs will cause him problems breaking down in the open field and his lateral movements could limit him to an early-down role in the NFL. He is capable in coverage because of his vision and reaction time and Jewell was a high-production, durable starter who will accept any assignment and do everything in his power to excel.

3. Micah Kiser

Virginia

6-0 3/8, 238, 40 time: 4.66

Projection: Third-Fourth Round

OVERVIEW

A three-star high school recruit, Kiser chose Virginia out of nearly 20 offers. After a redshirt year in 2013, he played primarily special teams in 2014 before earning a full-time job in 2015.

Over his final three seasons, Kiser was one of the country's most productive players, starting all 37 games at middle linebacker and racking up 396 tackles (32.5 for loss), 19.0 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 14 passes defensed.

He accepted a Senior Bowl invitation but could participate in only one practice before aggravating a knee injury.

ANALYSIS

You can't ask for more production than Kiser had in college. He's terrific in the run game, showing great instincts, eyes and discipline, and flying downhill with purpose and physicality. He has strength to take on and shed blocks, along with excellent tackling form. He's also very dangerous as a blitzer (19.0 career sacks), has experience playing inside in 4-3 and 3-4 defenses, and is a proven leader who coaches love.

Kiser's lack of athleticism will make him a significant liability in today's pass-happy NFL. Despite showing decent speed (4.66-second 40-yard dash) and explosion (35.1/2-inch vertical, 10-foot, 1-inch broad) in NFL Scouting Combine tests, he's sluggish on tape, especially laterally. He shows limited range in the run game and is vulnerable in zone and man coverage, getting exposed by backs and tight ends.

Kiser might have starred in a different era, but his limitations in space will very likely keep him off the field on passing downs. That caps his value, though he should still excel as a two-down run stopper.

4. Genard Avery

Memphis

6-0, 248, 40 time: 4.59

Projection: Fourth Round

OVERVIEW

A two-star recruit who powerlifted in high school, Avery's self-proclaimed dream school was Ole Miss, which didn't offer a scholarship. After a productive sophomore season at Memphis, he considered walking on at Ole Miss, but ultimately stayed with the Tigers.

He went on to rack up 161 tackles (33.0 for loss), 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and six passes defensed from 2016-17, playing on the edge occasionally as a senior.

He drew positive reviews at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before excelling at the NFL Scouting Combine, finishing fourth among linebackers in the bench press (26 reps), fifth in the broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches), sixth in the 3-cone drill (6.90) and seventh in the 40-yard dash (4.59 seconds) and vertical jump (36 inches).

ANALYSIS

A state-champion powerlifter in high school, Avery sports a thick and powerful build and uses it well, flashing violent hands and playing with a mean and physical temperament. He was highly productive and versatile at Memphis, playing inside, outside and even on the edge. He also shows good burst and tested extremely well at the combine.

However, those numbers belie Avery's lack of fluidity on tape. Despite impressive straight-line speed, he shows lateral and transitional stiffness, particularly in coverage. He also has issues with instincts and vision, where his limited stature (6-0) might keep him from seeing backfield action. Likewise, 31-inch arms keep him from getting off blocks at times.

Avery has limitations, but with an intriguing blend of tools, production and versatility, he could be a gem down the line. He should thrive early on special teams while trying to earn a defensive role.

5. Tegray Scales

Indiana

6-0 3/8, 230, 40 time: 4.77

Projection: Fifth Round

OVERVIEW

A linebacker and wrestler, Scales was a three-star recruit who had offers from bigger programs but chose Indiana.

In two seasons as a backup, he tallied 110 tackles (10.0 for loss), 5.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed and five interceptions before becoming a starter in 2016. He earned All-American honors with 126 tackles (23.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks as a junior before tallying 89 tackles (12.5 for loss) and 6.0 sacks as a senior.

He flashed at the East-West Shrine game before tying for second among linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine in the bench press (27 reps), but he posted the sixth-slowest 40-yard dash (4.77 seconds).

ANALYSIS

Despite a step back as a senior, Scales was extremely productive at Indiana. He shows elite instincts, often sniffing out plays instantly and playing faster than his timed speed. He diagnoses, sifts through traffic and finds the ball with a purpose. He also shows comfort and anticipation in zone coverage (eight career interceptions) and was a two-year team captain who is loved by teammates.

Scales has below-average size (6-0 3/8, 230) and athleticism, a difficult combination to overcome. He lacks length (30 ¾-inch arms) and can't carry much more weight, leading to struggles holding up against downhill runs. He has issues taking on blocks and falls off tackles too often. And while he was rarely exposed in coverage, he shows the lateral stiffness to be a liability against NFL backs and tight ends.

Scales has NFL instincts but his game has holes, and poor measurables will lead most to see him as a two-down player.

6. Jack Cichy

Wisconsin

6-2, 238, 40 time: 4.55

Projection: Sixth round

OVERVIEW

A late bloomer, Cichy didn't receive any FBS offers out of high school and opted to walk on at Wisconsin instead of playing at a lower level. After all, he grew up hearing stories of his father, Steve, who scored a touchdown in the infamous "Chicken Soup Game" for Notre Dame in 1979.

It didn't take long for Cichy to grow into his frame and develop into one of Wisconsin's best players on defense. As a redshirt junior, he was getting better with every game and in the midst of a breakout year (60 tackles) when he suffered a season-ending pectoral injury midway through the season. Cichy worked back to full health for his senior year, but a torn ACL during fall camp ended that dream before it even began. Instead of petitioning for a sixth-year of eligibility, he decided to go pro.

ANALYSIS

First the bad news: Cichy hasn't played since October 2016. His injury past is a red flag, there is no denying that part of his evaluation. However, aside from the injury bug, Cichy has an exciting skill set and projects as a NFL starter when healthy.

He moves really well laterally to mirror ballcarriers, using his flexible frame to work off of contact while keeping an eye on the ball to make a play. Cichy displays excellent read/react quickness to put himself in the right place at the right time. He seeks out contact and doesn't shy from the physical nature of the sport, which might also work against him at times due to his questionable durability. He has also developed impressive mental toughness in earning a scholarship at Wisconsin and overcoming injuries.

7. Azeem Victor

Washington

6-2 1/8, 240, 40 time: 4.72

Projection: Sixth Round

OVERVIEW

A defensive end until his senior year of high school, Victor became a three-star linebacker recruit and chose the Huskies, redshirting as a freshman.

He thrived as a sophomore, collecting 95 tackles (9.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and seven passes defensed in 11 starts. He was slightly less productive in 2016 before a broken leg ended his season after 10 games.

As a senior, he made five starts in nine games while serving separate suspensions for a failed drug test in August and an arrest on charges of driving under the influence in November.

ANALYSIS

As a sophomore, Victor appeared like a future mid- to early-round pick, playing with instincts, discipline and a tremendous physical edge. He will unload on backs and tight ends when given the chance and is not afraid of taking on linemen at the second level. He keeps his feet moving so he can react quickly and is also a tenacious blitzer.

Victor returned from injury at a heavier weight in 2017 and struggled, losing his starting job in the middle of a season in which he was suspended twice for off-field incidents. He lacks great speed or fluidity, making him a liability in coverage, and gets stuck on blocks a bit too much. He also has too many mental errors, often finding his assignment late after play-action.

At his best, Victor could be a quality starter, but he might always be limited to running downs, lowering his ceiling. Add in off-field concerns and it's possible he goes undrafted.

8. Nick DeLuca

North Dakota State

6-3, 251, 40 time: 4.85

Projection: Seventh Round

OVERVIEW

DeLuca will bring championship pedigree wherever he goes. He's been part of five state or national championships in the last six years. His high school in Omaha won the state title in his senior year and North Dakota State has established a dynasty in FCS, winning four of the last five crowns in that classification.

DeLuca was a classic middle linebacker in a 4-3 defense for the Bison, logging 74 tackles as a senior, 10.5 for loss, to go along with 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He made 135 tackles in 2015, but injuries have hampered him since.

ANALYSIS

DeLuca made a good impression on scouts at the Senior Bowl with his willingness to meet tight ends or running backs before they could make a move in their route. He can key and diagnose plays before they develop, has a good build for the position and the ability to punish ballcarriers or receivers.

He's more an old-school thumper than modern-day utility linebacker and finding a role for him will be challenging for some defensive coordinators. His limited speed is a red flag, and his injury history is a bigger red flag. A shoulder injury cost him most of the 2016 season and he played through a knee injury in 2017 that forced him to undergo surgery. Special teams is likely to be his best avenue to a major role in the NFL.

9. Shaun Dion Hamilton

Alabama

6-0, 229, 40 time: 4.76

Projection: Seventh Round

OVERVIEW

Named after former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander, Hamilton committed to the Crimson Tide and enrolled early in January 2014 over Auburn and a host of other SEC suitors.

The son of an Army lieutenant colonel, Hamilton started five games as a sophomore and recorded 27 tackles, then started 12 of 13 games in 2016 and posted 64 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, foced a fumble and picked off two passes. He started all nine games in which he played in 2017.

When Nick Saban refers to you as one of the smartest players he's coached during his 11 years at Alabama, that should tell NFL evaluators what they need to know about Hamilton. Prior to a broken patella that ended his senior season in November, Hamilton was enjoying a banner year that went beyond his 40 tackles, 5.5 stops for loss and 2.5 sacks.

ANALYSIS

There is enough tape and, more important, track record of personal and football character, for pro teams to buy on Hamilton. But he would go much higher than the last round were it not for his injury history and the inability to perform at the Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine.

Hamilton's game includes some significant limitations, including shorter arms and bulk, which hurts him as a run-stopper in the NFL and when jamming tight ends off the line of scrimmage.

He was unable to finish his two seasons as a starter because of injuries. But a look at the tape tells you this is a guy who won't be out of place in the NFL. He is very quick, intelligent and able to make plays behind the scrimmage line. Hamilton is a good blitzer who can create pressure on quarterbacks. A team like the Atlanta Falcons, which in the Dan Quinn era have shown a preference for smaller, quicker linebackers, could be a perfect fit.

10. Kenny Young

UCLA

6-1, 236, 40 time: 4.60

Projection: Seventh Round/Free Agent

OVERVIEW

A four-star recruit who won nearly every defensive player award as a senior in Louisiana and bagged three state titles, Young shocked some by walking away from LSU, Ole Miss and many more for UCLA.

But he started immediately and left a lasting impact, including in 2017 as a first-team All-Pac 12 pick by the coaches. Young started all 12 games last season and recorded a team-high 110 tackles, including six games with double-figure stops and a career-high 15 against California that earned him the conference's Defensive Player of the Week honors. It was a good follow-up to a 2016 season which saw him earn second team All-Pac 12 from the coaches after making 90 tackles, good for sixth in the conference. His 304 career tackles are 13th in school history.

Leaves Westwood with 42 career starts and experience at every position in the second level.

ANALYSIS

Young goes all out on every play, a style that will endear him to coaches but might worry some evaluators because of durability concerns which include a documented concussion in 2017.

He has the skill set to be a three-down linebacker thanks to his speed and could also help a team on special teams because of his team mentality. Scouts voice concerns that adrenaline can override instincts, and Young must resist the see-ball, get-ball approach to linebacker.

Young will need to get stronger if he's going to hold up to consistent reps in the NFL, because teams will run right at him. His athletic skill set is best suited to weak-side but he'll have to display more toughness and pluck if he's going to assure himself of keeping an NFL spot on a yearly basis.

--Field Level Media