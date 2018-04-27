2018 NFL draft: Fans freaked out when the Browns took Baker Mayfield

Shutdown Corner

In a few years, if quarterback Baker Mayfield is a Pro Bowler, a lot of people will be erasing old tweets from draft night.

Some people liked the Cleveland Browns’ first overall pick of Mayfield, who has been knocked because he’s just 6-foot-1, and he’s … let’s say “confident.” But a lot of people absolutely hated the pick, and took to Twitter to express their disgust. Then, when the Browns made another shocking pick with Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward at the fourth overall selection, it got no better.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

This is just what Browns fans do. Mayfield is a very good prospect. Ward was the best cornerback in the draft. But what would a draft night be without Browns angst (and to be honest, they haven’t earned much in the way of a benefit of the doubt)?

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield went first overall to the Browns. Not everyone was excited about that. (AP)
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield went first overall to the Browns. Not everyone was excited about that. (AP)

Here is a sampling of how much the pick of Mayfield, and then Ward, set off Browns fans (and just people making fun of the Browns) on social media. Save some of these in case Mayfield becomes a star:
















– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

What to Read Next