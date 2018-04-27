2018 NFL draft: Fans freaked out when the Browns took Baker Mayfield

In a few years, if quarterback Baker Mayfield is a Pro Bowler, a lot of people will be erasing old tweets from draft night.

Some people liked the Cleveland Browns’ first overall pick of Mayfield, who has been knocked because he’s just 6-foot-1, and he’s … let’s say “confident.” But a lot of people absolutely hated the pick, and took to Twitter to express their disgust. Then, when the Browns made another shocking pick with Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward at the fourth overall selection, it got no better.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

This is just what Browns fans do. Mayfield is a very good prospect. Ward was the best cornerback in the draft. But what would a draft night be without Browns angst (and to be honest, they haven’t earned much in the way of a benefit of the doubt)?

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield went first overall to the Browns. Not everyone was excited about that. (AP)

Here is a sampling of how much the pick of Mayfield, and then Ward, set off Browns fans (and just people making fun of the Browns) on social media. Save some of these in case Mayfield becomes a star:

Baker Mayfield going to the @Browns Heisman my butt pic.twitter.com/ZQk2bE2hLK — Lex ❃ (@lexicannistraci) April 27, 2018





The Browns suck again — Trevor (@iss3i) April 27, 2018





Browns really went 0-16 to draft Baker Mayfield — NEON ️ (@BermudezBria) April 27, 2018





THE CLEVELAND BROWNS ARE IDIOTS — sav (@savyyy_rackkk) April 27, 2018

Story Continues





Browns with the worst first pick in the history of the NFL draft — Danny Barry (@d_barry3) April 27, 2018









The Browns really are the dumbest franchise of all time. I like Baker and all, but he would have been available with the 4th pick. — the process (@matt_talbot99) April 27, 2018





Lol. The Cleveland Browns #NFLDraft — Keith Clay (@sportsjunkie56) April 27, 2018





The #Browns are making Browns moves smh. You had a chance to get the best offensive player in the draft and still grab one of the top QBs, but you reach for a 6-foot Mayfield and a cornerback… #Why — Demarco Moore (@iAm__Demo) April 27, 2018





If another team took Mayfield 1st and Ward 4th, it would be thinking outside the box. Given the Browns' history, it's probably just the wrong box. — Robert Perea (@PereanMantis) April 27, 2018





Browns are so stupid! Mayfield would have been there at 4! He’s not even the best QB in the draft — K. Spess (@KyleSpessard72) April 27, 2018





ARE YOU KIDDING ME WHY WOULD YOU RO THIS TO ME @Browns — Bumstetter (@cbrandstetter23) April 27, 2018





The Browns just did the most Cleveland thing ever by drafting Baker 1st — VrinDiesel (@vrindiesel) April 27, 2018





Thoughts and prayers with Baker Mayfield and his family tonight. I can’t imagine how painful this must be @bakermayfield hang tough. @Browns — Jabez Gill (@JabezGill) April 27, 2018





Really Browns? Johnny Football 2.0?? — CorEy Dunn (@C_Dunn_) April 27, 2018





– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

