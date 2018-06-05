2018 NBA mock draft 3.0: Mohamed Bamba's stock is rising

The 2018 NBA draft is inching closer, which means rumors have hit a fever pitch and separating truth from smoke screens can be a challenge. There is a sizable change in this mock compared to 2.0, specifically as it pertains to Texas center Mohamed Bamba. As individual workouts continue, some players’ stock will continue to trend upward, while others’ may plummet for the June 21 draft.

With that in mind, here is Yahoo Sports’ latest mock draft.

1. Phoenix Suns: C Deandre Ayton, Fr., Arizona

Ayton is a transformational talent who fills a major need for the Suns. A fluid athlete with great feet and a soft touch around the rim, Ayton and his 7-6 wingspan can score at an elite clip. 2.0 position: 1

2. Sacramento Kings: G/F Luka Doncic, 19, Slovenia

Doncic is a franchise cornerstone who will make everyone around him better. His mature and inclusive style of play is a great fit for a young team, and his well-rounded game should give the franchise a great foundation. 2.0 position: 2

Mo Bamba posted a 3.04 3/4 court sprint

D-Wade: 3.08

Harden: 3.13

John Wall: 3.14

Terry Rozier: 3.15

Kemba: 3.16

Oladipo: 3.25

Gobert: 3.57 pic.twitter.com/IRifbHXeoO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 5, 2018





3. Atlanta Hawks: C Mohamed Bamba, Fr., Texas

Bamba, whom Yahoo Sports reported had a combine-record 7-foot-10 wingspan, ranked second in the country with 3.7 blocks per game and has shown in workouts that he has a soft shooting stroke with extended range. Atlanta needs a cornerstone center, and Bamba fits the profile. 2.0 position: 5

Mohamed Bamba and his immense potential are moving up draft boards. (Getty)

4. Memphis Grizzlies: F Jaren Jackson Jr., Fr., Michigan State

There are executives around the league who believe Jackson will wind up being the best player in this draft. Why? Because at 6-10 with dexterity and length, he possesses elite versatility and long-range shooting capability. As a freshman for coach Tom Izzo, Jackson shot 40 percent from 3-point range while averaging three blocks per game. 2.0 position: 4

5. Dallas Mavericks: F Marvin Bagley III, Fr., Duke

Bagley is ready to score right now. He is a sensational athlete with quick feet and a real knack for putting the ball in the hoop. Can Bagley defend, though? That remains to be seen. He certainly has the tools and length to do so. Plus, he makes a fine running mate for promising young point guard Dennis Smith Jr. 2.0 position: 3

6. Orlando Magic: PG Trae Young, Fr., Oklahoma

Young’s long-range shooting and rare playmaking ability should pair nicely next to Aaron Gordon (a restricted free agent) and Jonathan Isaac, two rangy and versatile wings whose length will help offset Young’s small stature. Orlando gets its point guard of the future in the former Oklahoma superstar. 2.0 position: 6

7. Chicago Bulls: F Michael Porter Jr., Fr., Missouri

If not for a back injury that sidelined him for most of his freshman year, Porter might have been the top overall selection in this class. Instead, he slides to Chicago at seven. Blessed with rare ball-handling and shot-making ability, Porter is a smooth scorer in the mold of Paul George. The Bulls need all the offensive firepower they can get. 2.0 position: 7

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: SG/SF Mikal Bridges, Jr., Villanova

Bridges checks all of the boxes: His maturity and work ethic speak volumes, as does his stellar defensive ability. Bridges connected on 44 percent of this threes as a junior and helped win two national titles in three years. He’s as good of a player and person as you will find. 2.0 position: 10

Wendell Carter, Jr. is wrapping up a private workout for select teams, source says. Two NBA executives have told me the talented big man reminds them of Al Horford. Carter (7-4 1/2 wingspan) had 16 double-doubles last year, second-most ever by a Duke freshman





9. New York Knicks: C Wendell Carter, Fr., Duke

Carter should become a high-level rebounder and capable pick-and-pop big at the next level. While he didn’t play much on the perimeter in college, he shows good balance and a sound release as a shooter. As he gets quicker and stronger, he will learn to use his length to his advantage when he gets switched onto guards away from the basket. 2.0 position: 9

Miami Hurricanes G Lonnie Walker IV will workout for the #Bulls on Wednesday, per source. Walker, 19, is one of the real rising prospects in the entire #NBADraft. Excellent defender/athlete (40 inch vertical) w/the potential to become a high level scorer. Very high character too.





10. Philadelphia 76ers: SG Lonnie Walker, IV, Fr., Miami

One of the risers in this draft, the 6-5 Walker — still just 19 — has wowed teams with his raw athletic ability and defensive prowess. He’s also a creative scorer with a smooth shooting stroke and rare upside. 2.0 position: 13

11. Charlotte Hornets: F Miles Bridges, Soph., Michigan State

Versatility is key, and Bridges is the classic small-ball four in today’s NBA. He’s 6-7, 250 pounds with a 6-9 1/2 wingspan and 42-inch vertical leap. He also connected on 36 percent from deep as a sophomore. As Bridges continues to tighten his ball-handling, he can become a valuable two-way player. 2.0 position: 12

12. Los Angeles Clippers: SG Donte DiVincenzo, Soph., Villanova

One of my favorite players in the draft, “The Big Ragu” continues to rise as one of the class’ most intriguing players. A true combo man with plus athleticism (42-inch vertical), DiVencenzo plays with pace and toughness. Better yet, the 21-year-old should become an excellent guard rebounder and capable defender as a pro. 2.0 position: 25

13. Los Angeles Clippers: PF/C Robert Williams, Soph., Texas A&M

Williams runs the floor like a gazelle, catches lobs and patrols the paint (2.6 blocks per game last season). With the uncertain future of center DeAndre Jordan, Williams is the perfect pick this late in the lottery. There is a lot of Clint Capela to Williams, who has a 7-5 wingspan. He isn’t as big as Capela, but he’s a natural rim-runner. 2.0 position: 14

14. Denver Nuggets: PG Collin Sexton, Fr., Alabama

Sexton is an attacking scorer and relentless defender whose winning mentality will be a bonus for the Nuggets, who whiffed on another point guard — Emmanuel Mudiay — just three years ago. Sexton’s dominant SEC tournament performance, when he scored 27, 31 and 21 points in three games, included a miraculous game-winner against Texas A&M. The playmaking Sexton is an ideal fit next to Gary Harris and Nikola Jokic. 2.0 position: 8

15. Washington Wizards: SG Zhaire Smith, Fr., Texas Tech

Smith is a power guard who measured 6-4 1/2 at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, which is small for a guy who doesn’t create his own shot. But he’s an ace defender and athlete with a high ceiling — hence the rising stock — if not the highest floor. Plus, the 18-year-old has just the right balance of flash and pizzazz to flank Bradley Beal and John Wall. 2.0 position: 17

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has excellent size for a point guard. (Getty)

16. Phoenix Suns: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Fr., Kentucky

Gilgeous-Alexander, 19, possesses great size and length (6-6 with a freaky 7-foot wingspan) for a point guard. He can play the pick-and-roll game and has a nice in-between game with an NBA-ready floater, another reason why so many teams have grown to like the former Kentucky reserve. He may not be around for the Suns at No. 16. If he is though, Gilgeous-Alexander will help alleviate some of Devin Booker’s playmaking duties. 2.0 position: 16

17. Milwaukee Bucks: F Kevin Huerter, Soph., Maryland

This may seem too early for Huerter, but it’s not. Huerter is a fantastic shooter (42 percent from deep), but he’s not just a shooter either. The 6-7 forward can pass and defend as well, and has the necessary bounce to finish at the rim, which will help him blend in alongside Khris Middleton. Huerter benefited from a top-notch performance in Chicago. 2.0 position: Unranked

18. San Antonio Spurs: F Keita Bates-Diop, Sr., Ohio State

The Big Ten Player of the Year measured extremely well at the combine, posting a 7-3 wingspan while showcasing his stellar shooting ability. Bates-Diop should be able to contribute from Day 1 on both ends of the floor. At 22, he has a high floor, but his ceiling may be limited, which is why he should last until the late teens. 2.0 position: 15

19. Atlanta Hawks: PG Ellie Okobo, 20, France

Okobo — a 20-year-old from France — is a big-time scoring guard who understands the two-man game. He’s reminiscent of Goran Dragic because of his herky-jerky style and smooth left-handed stroke. He also can post up and shoot from long range. 2.0 position: Unranked

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: F Kevin Knox, Fr., Kentucky

Knox’s stock has cooled a bit, but it’s hard to pass on a player this talented. Ideal for a small-ball four because of his shooting and length (6-9 with a near 7-foot wingspan), Knox, 18, must get stronger and tougher, but his toolbox is interesting. 2.0 position: 11

Jalen Brunson is known for his steady floor game. (Getty)

21. Utah Jazz: PG Jalen Brunson, Jr., Villanova

Brunson is as steady as they come, and what he lacks in flash, he makes up for in efficiency (60-41-80 shooting splits) and winning pedigree, helping to win two national titles in three years at Villanova. 2.0 position: 19

22. Chicago Bulls: C Mitchell Robinson, Chalmette (La.) HS

Robinson may be Hassan Whiteside 2.0. Despite not playing college basketball, the 6-11 center has his fair share of fans throughout the league because of his natural shot-blocking ability and light feet. He remains an enigma, but a very talented one. 2.0 position: 22

23. Indiana Pacers: SG Khyri Thomas, Jr., Creighton

Thomas has a lot of Gary Harris to his game, with maybe even more natural gifts. At nearly 6-4, the former Creighton star is a smooth scorer who can really shoot (41 percent from deep in three college seasons). He also possesses an incredible 6-11 wingspan, which will help him remain on the floor as a capable perimeter defender. 2.0 position: 20

24. Portland Trail Blazers: SG/SF Jacob Evans III, Jr., Cincinnati

Evans is terrific defender who understands how to use his length and quickness. An adequate shooter (38 percent from 3-point range in college), he will become more valuable as he improves his perimeter shooting. 2.0 position: 24

25. Los Angeles Lakers: F Troy Brown, Fr., Oregon

Brown, who is just 18 years old, isn’t a knockdown shooter, but he flashes all the other tools to become a 3-and-D wing. He is an above-the-rim player who excels in the open floor — just what Lonzo Ball needs — and should infuse some juice for the Lakers. 2.0 position: Unranked

Gary Trent, Jr. had a stellar #NBACombine. Trent displayed his savvy in-between game, versatile scoring ability and steady presence while testing well athletically (33'5" standing vert).





26. Philadelphia 76ers: SG Gary Trent Jr., Fr., Duke

Trent might be similar to former Kentucky star Ron Mercer, which is a huge compliment. A burly wing with three-level scoring ability, Trent can come in immediately and be a difference maker — especially offensively — playing off Ben Simmons. 2.0 position: 26

27. Boston Celtics: SG Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy

Simons — originally a Louisville commit — is a green prospect, but an intriguing one. He gets downhill in a hurry and finishes above the rim. Boston has some upcoming decisions with Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier, so Simons might wind up filling a need in the backcourt. 2.0 position: 21

28. Golden State Warriors: SF Dzanan Musa, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Musa, 19, is an advanced scorer with the ability to beat you at all three levels, playing well in the highly competitive Adriatic and Croatian leagues, two of Europe’s best. At 6-9, questions persist about Musa’s lack of blue-chip athleticism and speed, but he’s a good enough offensive player to succeed. 2.0 position: 28

29. Brooklyn Nets: SG/SF Chandler Hutchison, Sr., Boise State

Hutchison — a bouncy wing with two-way upside as a 3-and-D specialist — did not participate in Chicago, apparently because of a first-round promise. Able to consistently guard the opposition’s top wing threat, Hutchison also can rebound and distribute. He collected nearly eight boards per game each of the last two seasons for the Broncos and averaged almost four assists as a senior. 2.0 position: 18

30. Atlanta Hawks: SG/SF Melvin Frazier, Jr., Tulane

After posting a 7-1 3/4 wingspan, 8-9 standing reach and 40 1/2-inch vertical, Frazier was a huge combine winner. He needs to become a more consistent shooter and decision maker, but he is the prototypical modern wing. It’s a shrewd pick for the Hawks to build around more length and athleticism. 2.0 position: 30

Who fell out of the first round: Grayson Allen, Duke (23 in mock 2.0); Landry Shamet, Wichita State (27 in mock 2.0); Moe Wagner, Michigan (29 in mock 2.0)

Jordan Schultz

