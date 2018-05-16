2018 NBA mock draft 2.0: Is it Deandre Ayton or Luka Doncic at No. 1?

Now that the NBA draft lottery is in the rearview mirror, we can more effectively map out what the 2018 NBA draft will look like. There will be plenty of star power — as exhibited in mock 1.0 — but this is also a fairly deep class with rotational value well into the second round. With the draft combine starting today and running through Saturday in Chicago with 69 players featured, here is our second mock draft.

1. Phoenix Suns: C Deandre Ayton, Fr., Arizona

Ayton, who turns 20 this summer, has the potential to become the classic new-age big man and is widely coveted because of his immense offensive skill set and length (near 7-foot-6 wingspan and 9-3 standing reach). He can pick-and-pop, post up and run the floor with ease.

2. Sacramento Kings: G/F Luka Doncic, Slovenia

Doncic is still just 19 years old and yet he possesses a remarkably well-balanced and mature game. The most accomplished teenager in European basketball history will instantly become a foundational piece alongside last year’s No. 5 overall pick, point guard De’Aaron Fox. “Doncic is a killer,” a former European lottery pick who has watched Doncic play for years told Yahoo Sports.

3. Atlanta Hawks: F Marvin Bagley III, Fr., Duke

Bagley, who just turned 19, is a freaky talent. He is an excellent leaper who plays above the rim, but also has silky smooth face-up and post-up games. As he continues to extend his range and becomes a consistent 3-point shooter at the pro level, Bagley — who has soft hands and great touch — will morph into a true matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. With Ayton and Doncic both gone, he is also the best player available for Hawks GM Travis Schlenk.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: F Jaren Jackson Jr., Fr., Michigan State

At 6-11, 240 pounds, Jackson fits the profile of what GMs and coaches want in today’s game: He can switch one through five, block shots, rebound and shoot the three (40 percent). As his body fills out and he accumulates NBA reps, Jackson has the upside and raw physical tools to become a very special player.

Deandre Ayton relaxes before the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night. (AP)

5. Dallas Mavericks: C Mohamed Bamba, Fr., Texas

Bamba’s Inspector Gadget arms — his wingspan measured 7-10 Wednesday morning per a source — are a sight to behold. His massive upside is, too. He can develop into a great player — on both sides of the floor — particularly as he develops a stronger base and a couple of go-to post moves. Bamba, who just turned 20, is regarded as a terrific kid and undoubtedly one of the most enticing players available. He blocked a single-season school record 111 shots, which translated to 3.7 per game, good enough for second in the country. Bamba is also a tireless worker who has committed himself to improving, spending the pre-draft process with top-flight skills trainer Drew Hanlen.

6. Orlando Magic: PG Trae Young, Fr., Oklahoma

Young’s slight 6-1, 190-pound frame shouldn’t scare anyone. Why? Because the former Oklahoma superstar is a rare offensive maestro, a wizard capable of altering the course of a franchise with his sensational shooting and playmaking ability (8.7 assists per game). Spread the floor with shooters and Young will thrive. He deserves to be the first point guard off the board.

7. Chicago Bulls: F Michael Porter Jr., Fr., Missouri

Every GM in the league wants another two-way wing. The 6-10 Porter — who missed nearly his entire freshman season with a back injury — has great ability as a creative scorer and rangy defender. As one NBA GM told Yahoo Sports: “He was unanimously the No. 1 player in the country out of high school. … He’s really good.”

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: PG Collin Sexton, Fr., Alabama

What personnel people like about Sexton is how he plays with such purpose and ferocity. He’s constantly attacking the basket and pressuring the basketball. With his motor and physical gifts (a near 6-7 wingspan), Sexton has the tools to become a Patrick Beverley-type defender, but with far more offensive pop. He shoots it well enough, finishes with both hands and already grasps how to change speeds. Just re-watch Alabama’s SEC tournament run to get a sense of his upside. Regardless of what happens with LeBron James this summer, the Cavs need to find their lead guard of the future.

9. New York Knicks: C Wendell Carter, Fr., Duke

Carter didn’t receive the same headlines as teammate Marvin Bagley, but in some facets of the game, he was even more productive. Carter can play some four but is more of a natural center, though he’s not some burly, plodding guy either. He runs the floor well, has good touch around the rim and uses his 9-foot standing reach to bother shots at the rim. He will pair nicely alongside Kristaps Porzingis, who can now shift to a less physical role defensively.

10. Philadelphia 76ers: SG/SF Mikal Bridges, Jr., Villanova

Numerous GMs have told Yahoo Sports how much they like Bridges. A natural “3-and-D” guy who got better every season at Villanova, Bridges plays with the necessary chip and overall edginess you need to succeed as an NBA wing.

11. Charlotte Hornets: F Kevin Knox, Fr., Kentucky

Knox can shoot and uses his superior length to bother drivers. Like Mo Bamba from Texas, Knox must develop his body to withstand the rigors of the pro game, but he has a bevy of offensive tools.

12. Los Angeles Clippers: F Miles Bridges, Soph., Michigan State

Bridges can shoot, drive, guard and rebound. He’s a bit of a jack of all trades, master of none, but for the Clippers at the tail end of the lottery, that’s just fine. His high-energy and dynamic athleticism will also lend itself well to the NBA game.

13. Los Angeles Clippers: SG Lonnie Walker IV, Fr., Miami

Walker has the prototypical size and frame for an NBA two-guard. At 6-4 with tremendous length (6-10 1/2 wingspan) and lateral quickness, he can guard multiple positions. Walker is a capable outside shooter who attacks the lane with a variety of moves — rocker step, jab, pick-and-roll. And, when he gets there, few players in this class have his finishing ability.

14. Denver Nuggets: PF/C Robert Williams, Soph., Texas A&M

Williams isn’t as big as Clint Capela, but he possesses many of the same traits as a rim-runner who can catch lobs and block shots, hence his 4.1 blocks per 40 minutes.

15. Washington Wizards: F Keita Bates-Diop, RS Jr., Ohio State

Bates-Diop, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is a lesser version of Mikal Bridges. And that’s just fine. He can shoot, guard and thrive off the ball. He should fit in well next to John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.

16. Phoenix Suns: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Fr., Kentucky

Gilgeous-Alexander is an old-school point guard trapped inside an impressive 6-6 body with freakishly long arms. He doesn’t play with the same pace as a Collin Sexton, but Gilgeous-Alexander understands passing angles and how to attack off-ball screens. He’s a very intriguing prospect, and the Suns add yet another Kentucky product to their backcourt, along with Devin Booker, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: SG Zhaire Smith, Fr., Texas Tech

Smith is the definition of “upside,” a word used far too often around the draft to describe marginal prospects. To be sure, Smith is not a marginal prospect. A former three-star high school recruit, he is coming off a marvelous freshman season at Texas Tech, where he flashed his otherworldly leaping ability and advanced basketball acumen. “Smith is a future pro,” a Big 12 coach told Yahoo Sports. “He has a really high IQ and feel for the game. He’s an NBA athlete. Just look at how much his skills have improved.” At 6-5 with a 6-9 wingspan, Smith has the raw tools to become a star in this league.

18. San Antonio Spurs: SG/SF Chandler Hutchison, Sr., Boise State

Hutchison is an immediate contributor defensively with his hounding nature and length. Part of the reason he doesn’t slide into the second round, however, is that he can score a bit as well. Hutchison converted 36 percent of his threes as a senior and is a deft finisher at the basket. His athleticism, bounce and quickness will be a welcomed jolt for the aging Spurs.

19. Atlanta Hawks: PG Jalen Brunson, Jr., Villanova

Dennis Schroder is not happy in Atlanta, and while Brunson may not be as flashy as the German guard, he’s very effective. It’s rare to find starting point-guard value at this stage in the draft, but in Brunson — who turned the ball over just 1.8 times per game — the Hawks get precisely that. Brunson, who averaged 18.9 points and 4.6 assists for the national champion Wildcats, is a physical and crafty lead guard who can step away and make threes (41 percent). He can also post-up on either block and excels with any ball screen.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Khyri Thomas, Jr., Creighton

Thomas didn’t put it all together until this season, but the 6-3 combo guard continues to draw rave reviews for his smooth shooting stroke (41 percent from three), excellent decision-making and eagerness to rebound amid the trees. Blessed with a 6-10 wingspan, Thomas also plays more like a 6-6 wing than an undersized two. Minnesota needs his services.

21. Utah Jazz: G Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy

Simons — originally a Louisville commit — is a project, but a worthwhile one. He is a sensational athlete with an impressive arsenal of moves, tough finishes around the basket and excellent shooting range. Utah would add more quickness and athleticism to a backcourt that already features Donovan Mitchell. Simons has the pop and dynamic acceleration off the bounce to be a major contributor.

22. Chicago Bulls: C Mitchell Robinson, Chalmette (La.) HS

Robinson, 20, never played a single game at Western Kentucky and was granted his release. There is some Hassan Whiteside to Robinson’s game. The 6-11 Robinson has a laundry list of potential suitors that value his rare shot-blocking prowess and athleticism. The Bulls need frontcourt depth, and if harnessed correctly, Robinson possesses the raw tools to become a plus starter.

23. Indiana Pacers: SG Grayson Allen, Sr., Duke

The open nature of the NBA game will help Allen, who at his best is a relentless attacker in the open floor and capable scorer in the half-court. He was exposed in college as not being quite the knockdown perimeter shooter and creative offensive player he was expected to be, but that certainly doesn’t mean he won’t be a productive pro. Allen is an ideal complement to the explosive Victor Oladipo.

24. Portland Trail Blazers: SG/SF Jacob Evans III, Jr., Cincinnati

The theme here? More wings. No position has a higher premium because wings have become such a commodity, and the Blazers need a good one. Evans is a sound shooter — 38 percent career 3-point percentage — who can check three positions and bring a dose of nastiness as well.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: G Donte DiVincenzo, Soph., Villanova

DiVincenzo was named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after torching Michigan for 31 points in the national title game, but he isn’t some one-game wonder. He was a legitimate prospect before the Final Four. A bouncy combo man with bona fide creativity and pizazz, scouts are somewhat unsure what to make of the former Villanova sixth man — can he guard at the NBA level? — but plenty like him nonetheless. At 6-5, DiVincenzo is an extremely efficient offensive player (48 percent from the floor, 40 percent from three) and a strong finisher. DiVincenzo is also a plus rebounder for his position and a fiery competitor.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: SG Gary Trent Jr., Fr., Duke

I’ve likened Trent to Ron Mercer because of how crafty he is as a scorer. Comfortable as a pull-up jump shooter, Trent uses his burly 6-6, 215 pound frame to bully smaller defenders and get to his spot. He can elevate enough and play the pick-and-roll game to become a valuable offensive player.

27. Boston Celtics: PG Landry Shamet, Soph., Wichita State

Shamet struggled a bit off the bounce last year, but he makes up for it with ideal size and intelligence. Maybe best of all, he is an excellent long-range shooter. The 6-4 Shamet made 44.4 percent of his 3-pointers last season. The Celtics have Marcus Smart entering restricted free agency this summer, and developing two-way star Terry Rozier is slated to become a restricted free agent in 2019.

28. Golden State Warriors: SF Dzanan Musa, Bosnia and Herzegovina

There is a lot to like about the 6-9 Musa, who enjoyed a productive season in the highly competitive Adriatic League. Musa can distribute out of the pick-and-roll, and his range extends to NBA 3-point range. He isn’t long, but his motor should help him become a capable defender.

29. Brooklyn Nets: F Moritz Wagner, Jr., Michigan

Wagner has his flaws — namely defensive ineptitude — but he can shoot, drive and savors the big moment, as evidenced by consecutive NCAA tournaments in which he was unstoppable at times. Wagner’s ability to pick-and-pop will endear him to a team like the Nets, who would love nothing more than to add frontcourt depth late in the first round.

30. Atlanta Hawks: SG/SF Melvin Frazier, Jr., Tulane

A dynamite 6-6 athlete with length (7-foot wingspan) and three-level scoring ability, Frazier is a rising prospect who should excel at the combine. There is some Gerald Green to his game, but with the potential to refine his pull-up skills and become a stronger on-ball defensive presence. Frazier may also be able to guard both backcourt positions, in addition to bigger wings.

