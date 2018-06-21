2018 NBA Draft Results: round-by-round picks, updates, live tracker
The 2018 NBA Draft is finally here and with the Phoenix Suns on the clock and Arizona center DeAndre Ayton expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, the Thursday night festivities can get underway.
The NBA Draft is arguably the best non-sporting sports event of the Summer, with the best college and international basketball players ready to find out which teams they will begin their professional careers with.
From booms to busts, draft night trades and shocking selections, the NBA Draft provides a lot to unpack.
Here are the results from the 2018 NBA Draft, with live updates and analysis on every first and second-round draft pick.
2018 NBA Draft First Round Results
PICK (1): Phoenix Suns select C Deandre Ayton (Arizona): Ayton is a big-bodied center with classic post moves and a 7-foot-5 wingspan. You can't pass him up.
So much David Robinson (right handed version) in Deandre Ayton.....
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 21, 2018
PICK (2): Sacramento Kings select F Marvin Bagley III (Duke): Bagley is an explosive frontcourt player who should thrive in today's NBA.
PICK (3): Atlanta Hawks traded draft rights of SG Luka Doncic (Slovenia) to the Dallas Mavericks: We have our first Woj Bomb!
Atlanta and Dallas have agreed to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. They'll trade Nos. 3 and 5 picks, sending Luka Doncic to Dallas and Trae Young to Atlanta, sources said. Dallas will send Atlanta a future first.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018
Doncic can go to his left or his right and is a big-time shotmaker. He might be the best overall player in this draft, it's just going to be in Dallas instead of Atlanta.
More on the Atlanta Hawks-Dallas Mavericks trade here.
PICK (4): Memphis Grizzlies select F Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State): Jaren Jackson is a modern big man in today's NBA. He might be the best overall defender in this draft.
PICK (5): Dallas Mavericks traded draft rights of PG Trae Young (Oklahoma) to the Atlanta Hawks: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was an Assistant GM in Golden State with Steph Curry. Trae Young can be Schlenk's version of Steph Curry in Atlanta.
PICK (6): Orlando Magic select C Mohamed Bamba (Texas): Mo Bamba's 7-foot-10 wingspan is the longest in this draft and his defensive prowess and rebounding will make him a contributor immediately.
PICK (7): Chicago Bulls select F Wendell Carter (Duke): The second Duke Blue Devil off the board in the 2018 NBA Draft is an insane rebounder and has a well-rounded offensive game and good footwork. The Bulls know what they're getting in this draft with Wendell Carter.
If the 2018 NBA Draft was an italian restaurant, Wendell Carter would be chicken parm. He's a known commodity.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 22, 2018
PICK (8): Cleveland Cavaliers select PG Collin Sexton (Alabama): He may play with LeBron James in Cleveland, he might not. Regardless of LeBron's decision, Collin Sexton is a ball-dominant point guard who's extremely quick and impressive on defense.
PICK (9): New York Knicks select F Kevin Knox (Kentucky): Kevin Knox is a volume scorer, something the Knicks need with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined with a knee injury. Knox can knock down shots from inside and out, which bodes well for his NBA comparison.
Before the draft: The NBA Draft always brings questionable fashion decisions. This year is no different. Trae Young is wearing a shorts suit and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is wearing ... whatever he's wearing. Colin Sexton is wearing a suit WITH HIMSELF on the inside.
Better suit: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's floral print or Trae Young's with shorts? pic.twitter.com/br9OYuHSlQ
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2018
Collin Sexton: Outside of Draft Night Tuxedo vs Inside of Draft Night Tuxedo, made by @ESQclothing pic.twitter.com/MSgV9vFg4y
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2018
Ah the annual shoes with spikes photo. This year, the shoes are on the feet of Collin Sexton and Marvin Bagley III
Both Collin Sexton & Marvin Bagley III wearing Louboutin spikes ($1,300) for the NBA Draft tonight. pic.twitter.com/cmf960XgVv
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2018