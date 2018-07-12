2018 MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby rosters released

The 2018 MLB All-Star Game is in Nationals Park Tuesday night. But before that, on Monday night, Washington will host some of the league's best sluggers to try and outpace each other in the annual Home Run Derby.

After Bryce Harper set his parameters for participating, Nats fans were curious – and a little defensive – about who else would be named to the roster. Given that we know the Legends and Celebrities softball game roster, the Futures roster, and the two rosters for the All-Star Game itself, this is the last piece fans have been waiting on.

Without further ado, here are the National League and American League participants in the Home Run Derby.

2018 MLB Home Run Derby Participants

Seed 1 Jesus Aguilar (Milwaukee Brewers) vs. Seed 8 Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies)

Seed 2 Bryce Harper (Washington Nationals) vs. Seed 7 Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves)

Seed 3 Max Muncy (Los Angeles Dodgers) vs. Seed 6 Javier Baez (Chicago Cubs)

Seed 4 Alex Bregman (Houston Astros) vs. Seed 5 Kyle Schwarber (Chicago Cubs)

It's worth noting that there is only one hitter from the American League in the eight-player field. Harper is the only player to have previously participated in the Derby, and, if he wins, would be the first player to win in his home stadium since Todd Frazier in 2015.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS: