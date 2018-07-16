2018 MLB Home Run Derby Live Blog

Your one-stop shop for all the Home Run Derby analysis, tweets, and content you can handle. Honestly, you probably don't even need to watch the derby now.

It's dinger donging time.

Tonight's the night that Nats fans have looked forward to for a few years now - a Home Run Derby in D.C. featuring Bryce Harper, who's favored to win this year's contest. All eyes will be on Harper and Nats Park and I guess everyone else who's taking part in the event, and NBC Sports Washington will have you covered from batting practice through the last mashed tater.

Make sure to follow along on our social channels as well

Stylin' Bryce Harper (6 p.m.)

We knew the Nats' slugger was ready to show his love for his team and the MLB All-Star Game's host city with some spectacular Washington-themed cleats, but Harper took it a step further Monday before the fun started. Harper is hitting in the derby with a special cherry blossom bat, as an additional nod to the nation's capital.

Bryce Harper's Home Run Derby cleats are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GfucNgOEkm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 13, 2018

Harper will hit with a cherry blossom-themed bat in the #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/DAkKZI52zs — Noah Frank (@NoahFrankWTOP) July 16, 2018

