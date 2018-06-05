2018 MLB Draft Results, First Round
The 2018 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 PM ET. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2017, by way of tiebreaker, the Tigers have the privilege of picking first in the 2018 Draft, followed by the Giants, Phillies, White Sox, and Reds.
We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.
1. Detroit Tigers
RHP Casey Mize, Auburn University
C Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
3. Philadelphia Phillies
3B Alec Bohm, Wichita State University
4. Chicago White Sox
2B Nick Madrigal, Oregon State University
3B Jonathan India, University of Florida
OF Jarred Kelenic, Waukesha West HS (WI)
LHP Ryan Weathers, Loretto HS (TN)
RHP Carter Stewart, Eau Gallie HS (FL)
9. Oakland Athletics
OF Kyler Murray, University of Oklahoma
10. Pittsburgh Pirates
OF Travis Swaggerty, University of South Alabama
RHP Grayson Rodriguez, Central Heights HS (TX)
12. Toronto Blue Jays
SS Jordan Groshans, Magnolia HS (TX)
13. Miami Marlins
OF Connor Scott, H.B. Plant HS (FL)
14. Seattle Mariners
RHP Logan Gilbert, Stetson University
15. Texas Rangers
RHP Cole Winn, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)
16. Tampa Bay Rays
LHP Matthew Liberatore, Mountain Ridge HS (AZ)
17. Los Angeles Angels
OF Jordyn Adams, Green Hope HS (NC)
18. Kansas City Royals
RHP Brady Singer, University of Florida
19. St. Louis Cardinals
3B Nolan Gorman, Sandra Day O’Connor HS (AZ)
20. Minnesota Twins
OF Trevor Larnach, Oregon State University
21. Milwaukee Brewers
SS Brice Turang, Santiago HS (CA)
22. Colorado Rockies
LHP Ryan Rolison, University of Mississippi
23. New York Yankees
C Anthony Siegler, Cartersville HS (GA)
24. Chicago Cubs
SS Nico Hoerner, Stanford University
25. Arizona Diamondbacks
2B Matt McLain, Beckman HS (CA)
26. Boston Red Sox
1B Triston Casas, American Heritage School (FL)
27. Washington Nationals
RHP Mason Denaburg, Merritt Island HS (FL)
28. Houston Astros
OF Seth Beer, Clemson University
29. Cleveland Indians
C Noah Naylor, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School (Ontario, Canada)
30. Los Angeles Dodgers
RHP J.T. Ginn, Brandon HS (MS)