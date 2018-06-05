2018 MLB Draft Results, First Round

The 2018 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 PM ET. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2017, by way of tiebreaker, the Tigers have the privilege of picking first in the 2018 Draft, followed by the Giants, Phillies, White Sox, and Reds.

We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.

1. Detroit Tigers

RHP Casey Mize, Auburn University

2. San Francisco Giants

C Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

3. Philadelphia Phillies

3B Alec Bohm, Wichita State University

4. Chicago White Sox

2B Nick Madrigal, Oregon State University

5. Cincinnati Reds

3B Jonathan India, University of Florida

6. New York Mets

OF Jarred Kelenic, Waukesha West HS (WI)

7. San Diego Padres

LHP Ryan Weathers, Loretto HS (TN)

8. Atlanta Braves

RHP Carter Stewart, Eau Gallie HS (FL)

9. Oakland Athletics

OF Kyler Murray, University of Oklahoma

10. Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Travis Swaggerty, University of South Alabama

11. Baltimore Orioles

RHP Grayson Rodriguez, Central Heights HS (TX)

12. Toronto Blue Jays

SS Jordan Groshans, Magnolia HS (TX)

13. Miami Marlins

OF Connor Scott, H.B. Plant HS (FL)

14. Seattle Mariners

RHP Logan Gilbert, Stetson University

15. Texas Rangers

RHP Cole Winn, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

16. Tampa Bay Rays

LHP Matthew Liberatore, Mountain Ridge HS (AZ)

17. Los Angeles Angels

OF Jordyn Adams, Green Hope HS (NC)

18. Kansas City Royals

RHP Brady Singer, University of Florida

19. St. Louis Cardinals

3B Nolan Gorman, Sandra Day O’Connor HS (AZ)

20. Minnesota Twins

OF Trevor Larnach, Oregon State University

21. Milwaukee Brewers

SS Brice Turang, Santiago HS (CA)

22. Colorado Rockies

LHP Ryan Rolison, University of Mississippi

23. New York Yankees

C Anthony Siegler, Cartersville HS (GA)

24. Chicago Cubs

SS Nico Hoerner, Stanford University

25. Arizona Diamondbacks

2B Matt McLain, Beckman HS (CA)

26. Boston Red Sox

1B Triston Casas, American Heritage School (FL)

Story Continues

27. Washington Nationals

RHP Mason Denaburg, Merritt Island HS (FL)

28. Houston Astros

OF Seth Beer, Clemson University

29. Cleveland Indians

C Noah Naylor, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School (Ontario, Canada)

30. Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP J.T. Ginn, Brandon HS (MS)